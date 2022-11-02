HSBC : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 September 2022

Introduction

Pillar 3 disclosures regulatory framework

Our Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 September 2022 comprises both quantitative and qualitative information required under Pillar 3. These disclosures are made in accordance with part Eight of the Capital Requirements Regulation ('CRR') and Directive, as implemented ('CRR II') and the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA') Rulebook, and use the PRA's disclosure templates and instructions which came into force on 1 January 2022. They are supplemented by specific additional requirements of the PRA and discretionary disclosures on our part.

We are supervised on a consolidated basis in the UK by the PRA, which receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the Group as a whole. Individual banking subsidiaries are directly regulated by their local banking supervisors, which set and monitor their local capital adequacy requirements. In most jurisdictions, non-banking financial subsidiaries are also subject to the supervision and capital requirements of local regulatory authorities.

The Basel III framework is structured around three 'pillars', with the Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements and Pillar 2 supervisory review process complemented by Pillar 3 market discipline. The aim of Pillar 3 is to produce disclosures that allow market participants to assess the scope of application by banks of the Basel framework and the rules in their jurisdiction, their capital condition, risk exposures and risk management processes, and hence their capital adequacy.

At a consolidated Group level, capital is calculated for prudential regulatory reporting purposes using the Basel III framework of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ('Basel'), as implemented in the UK. Any references to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should, as applicable, be read as references to the UK's version of such regulation and/or directive, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, including any subsequent amendments. The regulators of the Group's banking entities outside the UK are at varying stages of implementing the Basel framework, so local regulations may have been on the basis of Basel I, II or III.

To give insight into movements during the year, we provide comparative figures, commentary on variances and flow tables for capital requirements. In all tables where the term 'capital requirements' is used, this represents the minimum total capital charge set at 8% of risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') by article 92 of the Capital Requirements Regulation.

Regulatory numbers and ratios are as presented at the date of reporting. Small changes may exist between these numbers and ratios and those subsequently submitted in regulatory filings. Where differences are significant, we will restate comparatives. Where disclosures have been enhanced, or are new, we do not generally restate or provide comparatives. Wherever specific rows and columns in the tables prescribed by the PRA or Basel are not applicable or immaterial to our activities, we omit them and follow the same approach for comparative disclosures.

Pillar 3 requirements may be met by inclusion in other disclosure media. Where we adopt this approach, references are provided to the relevant pages of the 3Q22 Earnings Release or to other documents.

Our Pillar 3 disclosures are governed by the Group's disclosure policy framework as approved by the Group Audit Committee.