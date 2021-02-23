MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > HSBC Holdings plc HSBA GB0005405286 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (HSBA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/23 04:02:39 am 426.075 GBX -1.29% 03:57a HSBC : Plans to Shuffle Leadership Team Under New Strategy MT 03:55a HSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update DJ 03:52a HSBC : Presentation to Investors and Analysts PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies HSBC : Presentation to Investors and Analysts 02/23/2021 | 03:52am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HSBC Holdings plc 4Q20 Results Opening up a world of opportunity Presentation to Investors and Analysts Agenda Results FY20 highlights and achievements Noel Quinn FY20 and 4Q20 results Ewen Stevenson Opening up a world of opportunity Our Strategy Noel Quinn Driving growth in Asia Peter Wong Pivot to Wealth Nuno Matos Digital Business Services John Hinshaw Financial snapshot Ewen Stevenson Conclusion Noel Quinn Noel Quinn Group Chief Executive FY20: A strong base to deliver future growth Continued support for customers and communities through Covid-19 restrictions 1 >$52bn of wholesale lending support through government schemes and moratoria, with >$26bn of additional relief granted to personal customers1 Profits down, strong balance sheet 2  FY20 reported PBT of $8.8bn, down $4.6bn (34%) vs. FY19; adjusted PBT of $12.1bn down $10.0bn (45%), driven by higher ECL charges and lower revenue  Strong funding, liquidity and capital; CET1 ratio2 of 15.9% 3 DPS of $0.15, to be paid in cash, with no scrip alternative, and policy designed to provide sustainable dividends going forward; transitioning towards a payout ratio of 40-55%3 from 2022 A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 55, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis A refreshed purpose, values and ambition to support the execution of our strategy Our purpose Opening up a world of opportunity Our ambition To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients Our valuesOur strategy  We value difference  We succeed together  We take responsibility  We get it done Delivering against our February 2020 Update Progress against our financial targetsCostsFY22 target (as announced at Feb20) Adjusted costs ≤$31bn; $4.5bn of cost programme saves FY20 progress4  $1bn cost savesRWAs >$100bn gross RWA reduction  $52bn gross reductionCapital CET1 ratio >14%; manage in 14-15% range  CET1 ratio of 15.9%RoTE 10% - 12%  3.1% Ewen Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer FY20 results summary $m FY20 27,599 22,767 50,366 FY19 Δ NII 30,339 (9)% Non interest income 24,605 (7)% Revenue 54,944 (8)% ECL Costs Associates Adjusted PBT (8,817) (31,459) (2,627) >(100)% (32,519) 3% 2,059 12,149 (3,372) 8,777 2,351 (12)% 22,149 (45)% Significant items and FX translation Reported PBT (8,802) 62% 13,347 (34)% Reported profit after tax 6,099 3,898 8,708 (30)% Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders Reported EPS, $ 5,969 (35)% Memo: impact of significant items on EPS, $ DPS, $ 0.19 (0.13) 0.15 0.30 (0.43) 0.30 $(0.11) $0.30 $(0.15) $bn Customer loans Customer deposits Reported RWAs CET1 ratio, % TNAV per share, $ FY20 1,038 1,643 858 FY19 Δ 1,063 (2)% 1,470 12% 843 2% 15.9 7.75 14.7 7.13 1.2ppt $0.62  Reported PBT of $8.8bn down $4.6bn (34%) vs. FY19, primarily from lower revenue and higher ECL, offset by lower costs and lower significant items

 FY20 adjusted costs decreased $1.1bn (3%) vs. FY19 including $1.4bn of cost saves5; continued investment was offset by reductions in discretionary spending

 Significant items of $3.4bn, includes $0.3bn of losses on disposal, decreased by $5.4bn vs. FY19

 Customer loans decreased $25bn (2%) vs. FY19, declines in CMB and GBM were offset by mortgage growth in WPB

 Customer deposits increased $173bn (12%) vs. FY20 as customers held liquidity

 DPS of $0.15 per share, with policy designed to provide sustainable dividends going forward3 4Q20 results summary $m 4Q20 6,620 5,204 4Q19 Δ NII 7,751 (15)% Non interest income 6,031 (14)% Revenue 11,824 (1,174) (9,106) 13,782 (14)% ECL Costs Associates Adjusted PBT (696) (69)% (9,176) 1% 666 546 22% 2,210 (825) 1,385 935 562 0.03 4,456 (50)% Significant items and FX translation Reported PBT (8,353) 90% (3,897) >100% Reported profit after tax (5,024) >100% Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders Reported EPS, $ (5,509) >100% (0.27) $0.30 DPS, $ 0.15 - n.m. $bn Customer loans Customer deposits Reported RWAs CET1 ratio, % TNAV per share, $ 4Q20 1,038 3Q20 Δ 1,074 (3)% 1,643 858 15.9 7.75 1,615 2% 857 0% 15.6 7.55 0.3ppt $0.20  Adjusted revenue down $2.0bn (14%) vs. 4Q19, primarily due to lower global interest rates, partly offset by higher revenue in Global Markets

 ECL up by $0.5bn (69%) vs. 4Q19, from higher stage 3 charges in CMB, and continued economic uncertainty in the UK

 Costs down $0.1bn (1%) vs. 4Q19, cost programme saves were offset by increased performance-related pay and increased technology spending

 Significant items of $0.8bn decreased by $7.5bn vs. 4Q19, due to the non-recurrence of a $7.3bn impairment of goodwill

 4Q20 TNAV per share of $7.75 up $0.20 vs. 3Q20, due primarily to retained profits and FX movements 4Q20 adjusted revenue performance WPBCMBGBMCorp. Centre Group 4Q20 revenue 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 NIINon-NII Revenue by global business, $bn 3Q20 4Q19 WPBGBM 4Q20 CMBCorporate Centre Totals may not cast due to rounding Net interest income Reported NIM progression, bps 4Q20 3Q20 Asset yields Reported NIM trend Asset volumesLiability costsLiability volumes Discrete quarterly reported NIMReported NII, $mof which: significant items Average interest earning assets, $bn 4Q19 1,946  FY20 reported NII of $27.6bn was down $2.9bn (9%) vs. FY19 due to global reductions in interest rates, partly offset by increases in AIEAs

 FY20 NIM of 1.32% was down 26bps vs. FY19 with decreases in market rates on AIEAs more than offsetting lower funding costs

 4Q20 reported NII of $6.6bn was $0.2bn (3%) higher vs. 3Q20 as liability costs decreased more than asset yields

 4Q20 reported NII was $1.0bn (14%) lower vs. 4Q19 primarily from reductions in global interest rates; 4Q20 adjusted NII was $1.1bn lower vs. 4Q19 1Q20 1,992 2Q20 2,078 3Q20 2,141 4Q20 2,159 Non-NII Group, $m WPB, $m CMB, $m GBM, $m Net fees 2,989 3,017 2,966 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20  Net fees: broadly stable vs. 4Q19 Other income 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20  Other income: down $0.8bn (26%) vs. 4Q19, mainly lower interest earned on securities in the trading book, and from lower XVAs Net fees 1,372 1,406 1,327 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 WMRBOther  Net fees: seasonality and lower market activity and unsecured lending vs. 3Q20 Other income 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20  Other income: lower insurance from reduced client activity vs. 4Q19 Net fees 804 797 808 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 GLCMGTRFC&LOther  Net fees: higher corporate card spend and payment volumes vs. 3Q20 Other income 174 129 157 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20  Other income: lower fair value gain on shares Net fees 828 828 840 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 GBHSSGLCMGTRFOther  Net fees resilient despite fee compression and seasonality vs. 3Q20 Other income 4Q20 4Q19 3Q20  Other income (incl. trading income): down vs. 3Q20 due to lower client activity and seasonality Credit performance Adjusted ECL charge trend 4Q20 ECL charge by stage, $bn ECL by geography, $m (119) Other Hong Asia

Kong ex. HK Stage 1-2 Stage 3 Total Wholesale 0.2 0.8 0.9 Personal 0.1 0.2 0.3 Total 0.3 0.9 1.2 Totals may not cast due to rounding  FY20 ECL charge of $8.8bn, up $6.2bn vs. FY19, due to deteriorations in forward economic outlook from the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

 4Q20 ECL charge of $1.2bn up $0.4bn (46%) vs. 3Q20, primarily from higher Stage 3 charges; 3Q20 charge also benefitted from higher releases (c.$0.3bn)

 Stage 1-2 ECL reserve build in FY20 was $3.9bn (mostly in 1H20); total Stage 1-2 ECL reserve was $7.9bn at 4Q20 (4Q19: $4.0bn reported Stage 1-2 ECL reserve)

 Cautious on outlook due to continued uncertainty, but expect FY21 ECL charge to be materially lower than in FY20 UK RFBNRFBMexico

 Expect normalisation of ECL charge to at or below the lower end of 30-40bps range by 2022 Adjusted costs Operating expenses trend, $m 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 UK bank levyTechnology6Other Group costs  FY20 costs of $31.5bn down $1.1bn (3%) vs. FY19 primarily from cost programme saves and reductions in performance-related pay (PRP), partially offset by increases in technology spend and inflation

 4Q20 costs (ex. levy) of $8.3bn up $0.8bn (10%) vs. 3Q20 primarily from increased performance-related pay, technology spend, marketing and other BAU cost increases

 4Q20 costs (ex. levy) of $8.3bn up $0.1bn (1%) vs. 4Q19; cost programme saves were offset by increased technology spend, performance-related pay and other BAU cost increases 4Q20

 FY20 cost saves* of $1.4bn, includes $1.0bn from the 2020-22 cost programme with associated CTA of $1.8bn

 Expect broadly stable costs (excluding the bank levy) in 2021 FY20 vs. FY19 (ex. levy), $m FY19 InflationCost saves*DiscretionaryTechnology7 spend Other items *Note: cost saves include 2020-22 cost programme saves as announced at Feb-20 and 2019 cost initiatives 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 (ex. levy), $m FY20 Inflation 4Q19 Cost saves*Discretionary Technology7 spend Other items 4Q20 Transformation programme - RWA saves FY20 RWA savings, $bn  $51.5bn of saves over FY20*, primarily in GBM 51.5

 NRFB saves of $24.4bn, with $17.0bn in Global Markets. UK NRFB reductions of $16.5bn includes $15.6bn related to Global Markets.

 US reductions of $9.9bn, mainly in Global Markets and from client optimisation

 Other RWAs of $7.8bn mainly in CMB in UK RFB and Asia

 Expect c.$30bn of saves over FY21 o/w client optimisation: $5.4bn o/w Global Markets: $17.0bn 24.4 NRFB in Europe and the UK US GBM ex. US and NRFB Saves by global business  Total GBM reductions of $37.4bn8; c.60% in Global Markets primarily from novation and exits of positions and c.40% in Global Banking primarily from client exits and remediation Other FY20 saves  CMB reductions of $12.9bn largely in Europe, the UK RFB, Asia and US from portfolio and client optimisation *Note: In 2020, we achieved gross RWA reductions of $51.5bn, taking our cumulative RWA reductions to $61.1bn when including accelerated transformation saves of $9.6bn made over 4Q19 Capital adequacy CET1 ratio, % 15.6 (0.0) (0.4) 15.9 3Q20 Change in RWAs CET1, $bn RWAs, $bn 133.4 857.0 (22.7) Capital progression FX translation differencesSoftware capitalisation benefit9 4.3 2.1 OtherDividend 4Q20 (0.6) (3.1) 136.1 20.9 2.3 857.5 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Common equity tier 1 capital, $bn 124.0 125.2 128.4 133.4 136.1 Risk-weighted assets, $bn 843.4 857.1 854.6 857.0 857.5 CET1 ratio, % 14.7 14.6 15.0 15.6 15.9 Leverage ratio exposure, $bn 2,726.5 2,782.7 2,801.4 2,857.4 2,897.1 Leverage ratio10, % 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.5  CET1 ratio of 15.9%, up 0.3ppts vs. 3Q20; including the impact of software capitalisation benefits and favourable FX movements  CET1 ratio increased 1.2ppts from 14.7% at FY19, mainly from cancellation of the 4Q19 dividend, increases in retained profits and other comprehensive income  Reported RWAs up $14.1bn (2%) vs. 4Q19 from credit migration of $29.7bn and FX movements of $13.1bn, offset by $52bn of gross RWA saves  Expect increase in RWAs from regulatory changes of c.5% over 2022-23, including the impact of Basel 3 reform, amendments to CRR and changes to internal models under the IRB approach, before any mitigating actions Agenda Results FY20 highlights and achievements Noel Quinn FY20 and 4Q20 results Ewen Stevenson Opening up a world of opportunity Our Strategy Noel Quinn Driving growth in Asia Peter Wong Pivot to Wealth Nuno Matos Digital Business Services John Hinshaw Financial snapshot Ewen Stevenson Conclusion Noel Quinn Noel Quinn Group Chief Executive We recognise some fundamental shifts and have aligned our strategy accordingly Lower for longer interest rates globallyThe digital experience economy as a new normIncreased focus on sustainability Evolution of major interbank rates11, % Digital banking usage up ~30%12 % customers increasing digital usage, mid-2020 vs. pre-Covid-19 Green, Social and Sustainability (GSS) bond market14, $bn 3.0 USUKHK 1.5 0.0 Industry US UK 2018 2019 2020 2021 HSBC 125% increase in HSBCnet mobile downloads13 ChinaIndia 253% increase in HSBCnet mobile payments13 GSS share of Global DCM14 Companies with 2018 disclosed climate 228 action targets15 2019 5x increase 2020 1,106 Our response Our response Our response A refreshed purpose, values and ambition to support the execution of our strategy Our purposeOur valuesOur ambitionOur strategy Focus on our strengths Opening up a world of opportunity  We value difference To be the preferred international financial partner for our clients  Be the global leader in cross-border banking flows aligned to major trade and capital corridors

 Lead the world in serving mid market corporates globally

 Become a market leader in Wealth management, with a particular focus on Asia

 Invest at scale domestically where HSBC's opportunity is greatest  We succeed together Digitise at scale  Deliver an easy and excellent customer experience  Ensure the bank is resilient and secure  Automate to improve services and reduce cost  Partner more often to deliver customer benefits  We take responsibility Energise for growth  Inspire a dynamic culture where the best want to work

 Encourage an inclusive culture fostering diversity

 Be a leaner, simpler organisation

 Help colleagues develop future-ready skills  We get it done Transition to net-zero  Become a net-zero bank by reducing, replacing and resolving our operational emissions

 Support our customers in their transition to a low carbon future, especially in carbon challenged industries

 Accelerate development of new climate solutions Focus on our strengths: Drivers of growth Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB)Commercial Banking (CMB) Global Banking & Markets (GBM) Lead in Wealth with a particular focus on Asia and the Middle East while investing in scale retail markets e.g. HK, UK Accelerate international client acquisition and deepen share of wallet in cross-border services Lead in Asia and the Middle East with a Global network to support trade and capital flows Investing >$3.5bn16 in Asia… Investing c.$2bn16 across global platforms17… Investing c.$0.8bn16 in Asia…  To capture HNW and UHNW segments across Asia, especially in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Southeast Asia by serving their wealth needs globally across key booking centres

 To deploy our manufacturing capabilities at scale in Insurance and Asset Management across customer solutions, e.g. health and wellness, sustainability etc. - particular focus on mainland China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore

 To build propositions that facilitate origination from our distinctive CMB and GBM "feeder channels" e.g. three quarters of $53bn in asset management NNM originated from GBM and CMB clients in FY20  To develop front end ecosystems to drive customer acquisition at scale with international mid market clients globally  To improve SME proposition in key scale markets with digital sales and service journeys

 To continue to invest in GLCM, GTRF and FX front end platforms to drive more fee income and accelerate asset distribution  To enhance digital platforms for Asian Wealth (e.g. FX, structured products, investment opportunities for HNW/UHNW clients and family offices)  To develop market access and execution capabilities (digitise on-boarding, execution and servicing) in Global Markets and Securities Services

 To expand our coverage in key sectors and countries across Asia - especially to facilitate cross Asian and global inbounds flows Focus on our strengths: A focused international business in the US and NRFB US: leading international corporate business and a new wealth management platform CMB and Global Banking18 revenue, $bn mid single 1.9 digit CAGR 2020 Key initiatives Costs19, $bn Medium-term20 2019 2020 2022  Continuing to invest in serving internationally-connected wholesale clients

 Maintaining a leading position in USD clearing, trade and FX and continue to drive outbound revenues

 Focusing on an international Wealth platform to connect our clients to the US Wealth market

 Enhancing a limited number of branches to also serve as wealth management centres for our globally mobile and affluent clients

 Exploring organic and inorganic options for the retail banking franchise Non Ring-Fenced Bank in Europe and the UK: a leaner, simpler operating model RWAs19, $bn 2019 2019 Key initiatives Costs19, $bn 202021 2022 202021 2022  Focusing on a Wholesale footprint that serves international customers both inbound and outbound to our network, especially Asia and the Middle East

 Continuing to invest in transaction banking franchise with strong linkage to Asia

 Simplified operating model with two hubs (London & Paris) with reduced complexity in cost and RWA consumption

 Continuing with the strategic review of our retail banking operations in France and are in negotiations in relation to a potential sale although no decision has yet been taken. If any sale is implemented, given the underlying performance of the French retail business, a loss on sale is expected Digitise at scale: by unlocking investment capacity Accelerating technology investment Delivering excellent customer experience throughout our network Building platforms for higher front end productivity Automating our middle and back office Building solutions to free up office footprint Driving down our cost base ≤$30bn based on FY20 average FX rates Adjusted costs $bn 2019 2022 Medium to long-term20 *Note: Impact of the weakening USD at end-2020. Target of ≤$30bn is based on average FX in FY20 (consistent with the results presented); using the average December 2020 FX rates, the target would be retranslated to ≤$31bn. Using average December 2020 FX rates, 2020 adjusted revenue would increase by c.$1.5bn Investment22BAU costsFX impact* Energise for growth: to be 'fit for the future' Inspire a dynamic culture Champion inclusion Develop future skills  Reenergise our culture to succeed with purpose

 Bring our values to life, everywhere

 Adopt future ways of working  Increase diverse representation, particularly at senior levels

 Close gaps in employee engagement in under-represented groups

 Improve our diversity data and benchmark our actions  Source and build future skills and capabilities  Deepen the prevalence of digital, professional and enabling skills across HSBC Secured inputs from ~120K colleagues and engaged with over 2.5K customers to shape our refreshed Purpose and Values Launching new leadership expectations to:  "Give life to our purpose"

 "Unleash our potential"

 "See it through" Group Executive Committee: c.75% members in post for just over a year or less Achieved >30% female leaders in 2020 Increase to >35% female leaders by 2025 Published new Race Commitments, including to more than double our black senior leadership population by 2025 Recognised within Top Global Employers index for LGBT staff (Stonewall) in 2020 Founding Partner, Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health Expanding HSBC University, our in-house technical and performance academy for Future Skills, Digital, and Sustainability Launching new and leading enabling technologies (Learning Experience Platform and Talent Marketplace) Transition to net zero: we have set out an ambitious plan Our ambitions Our actionsBecome a net zero bankSupport for customersUnlock new climate solutions  Align our financed emissions23 to net zero by 2050 or sooner  Net zero in our operations and supply chain by 2030 or sooner  Support our clients in the transition with $750bn to $1tn of financing and investment over the next 10 years  Unlock investments into the next horizon of climate solutions that are currently not accessible for investors  Set out clear and measurable pathways to net zero, using the Paris Agreement Capital Transition Assessment tool (PACTA)

 Provide transparency through our TCFD disclosures

 Engage with the financial services industry to develop standards and comparability

 A climate resolution to be put to shareholders at AGM in May-21 to help our customers to transition to Paris Agreement goals

 Maintain market leadership in sustainable finance; #1 underwriter of GSSS bonds in 2020 and 201924  Increase portfolio of transition finance and our advisory solutions building new capabilities in structuring for climate, new technology and risk management

 Apply a climate lens to financing decisions

 Created HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management

 Enable $100m CleanTech investment; launch a $100m philanthropic programme for key initiatives25

 Lead FAST-Infra26 initiative to establish sustainable infrastructure principles and investment vehicles Accelerating the shift to our highest return and growth opportunities, to deliver above cost of capital returns Capital allocation Asia as % of Group TE27 WPB as % of Group TE28 Fees + Insurance % of total revenues Revenue growth rateGroup targets, dividend and capital policy From… Costs c.50 Adjusted costs of ≤$31bn in 2022 on Dec 2020 average FX rates ≤$30bn using FY20 average FX rates c.42 c.35 c.35 RWA Gross RWA reduction of >$100bn by end-202219 c.29 c.25 To… Capital CET1 ratio ≥14% manage in a 14-14.5% range over medium term; manage range down further long-term From… (2020) (medium to long-term)20 To… Dividends Sustainable dividends Payout ratio of 40-55%3 from 2022 onwards RoTE ≥10% over the medium-term Peter Wong Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific Economic growth and wealth creation make Asia the largest banking opportunity in the world Asia forecasted to represent c.50% of global economy by 202530 GDP based on PPP share of world total (%) AsiaRoW 2010 2019 2025e  Asia contributed 71% of global growth in 201930 Trade flows in Asia growing faster than world average32 Trade growth, % CAGR RoWAsia 8.6% 2010-15 2015-20 2020-25e Wealth assets to double by 202531 2019 Personal Financial Assets, $tn 20192025E CAGR, % ~12% 24.3 Mainland China Hong Kong India Southeast Asia More investments are flowing into Asia33 Total client assets and AUM, $tn Total client assetsAUM 92 2015 2020e 2025e Over the past 10 years, we have a strong track record of growth in Asia Recent growth drivers Expanding in South Asia38 Growing Asian Wealth  Sustained market leadership34: #1 in deposits (29%), #1 in Cards (46%), #1 in Mortgages (34%)

 Leadership in Global Transaction Banking35

 #1 for Investment Banking fees for the past 3 years36

 4X growth in active WPB customers since 2016

 37% growth in CMB customers37 since 2016

 Total ASEAN markets revenue grew to c.$3.5bn in 2019, with all markets now >$175m revenue

 India delivering 20% growth in revenues in wholesale banking in 2020

 #1 in Hong Kong for Wealth, #2 for Insurance39

 Top 3 Private Bank in Asia40

 Incremental growth of c.800 new staff hires from 2017-2019 Asia reported revenue, $bn Greater China, Southeast Asia, and India will be key drivers of our future growth Hong Kong  Defend and grow from our #1 position Solidify #1 in Wealth position  Grow from our current #2 Insurance position (current share of c.19%) $16.4bn adjusted revenue

 Further develop our retail digital banking, starting from a strong position with 1 out of 2 Hong Kong adults already digital banking customers41

 Enhance Digital Banking for SMEs and expand customer base in Greater Bay Area

 Grow Global Transaction Banking wallet share

 Grow Capital Markets and Investment Banking India Grow Wealth and International Wholesale $3.0bn adjusted revenue42 Mainland China Develop mainland China into a more meaningful market  Drive SME and retail customer acquisition by serving cross-border needs across Greater Bay Area (population: 72.7m, GDP $1.7tn43)

 Scale digital hybrid mobile wealth planning for affluent customers by hiring 3K wealth managers

 Deepen CMB and GBM coverage in key sectors with focus on key China trade corridors

 Leadership in Capital Financing and Securities Investment services Singapore Build out as a global Wealth hub and Wholesale gateway to ASEAN $3.1bn adjusted revenue42 $1.8bn associate income $1.3bn adjusted revenue  Grow market share in Transaction Banking including trade and FX, driven by Digital (e.g.  Further develop as international wealth hub for HSBC to address growing offshore asset UTB, Omni-collect) and new supply chain solutions pool (estimated $1.48tn by 202344)  In Wealth, expand Insurance and Asset Management and build position as #1 foreign bank  Scale client coverage teams in key growth sectors for the >4,200 multinational regional for Non-Resident Indian ("NRI") and top 10 Insurance player; digitise the client journey headquarters45 including cross-border  Enhance regional product and coverage expertise to ASEAN markets and South Asia  For Overseas Indian customers, grow NRI hubs, enabled by digital and remittance proposition, addressing significant NRI footprint across HSBC Note: numbers as at FY20 Future growth in Asia will be driven by c.$6bn of additional growth investment in Wealth and International Wholesale over the next 5 years Leading bank for Asian Wealth ManagementLeverage the network Leading International Bank in Asia for Wholesale  Grow international Wealth franchise, build on strength in HK, increasing the number of advisers, and exporting digital product innovations to key markets

 Grow in Asia beyond HK, including mainland China where we are launching new wealth platforms, and Singapore to capture Asian and Western offshore wealth

 Capture greater share of global offshore business from key diasporas (e.g. global Chinese and Indian communities)

 Grow fee income through cross-sell of Insurance, Asset Management, FX and structured products to our 13.5m clients

 Expect to grow WPB revenue and lending balances by high-single digit CAGR WPB revenue $bn High single-digit CAGR 2020 Long term22 Connectivity to the HSBC global network c.55% of CMB and Global Banking client revenue booked in Asia is driven by cross-border46 Of which:  Intra Asia: c.20%  Europe and N. America: c.30% Collaboration across lines ofbusiness to fully serve clientspectrum, e.g.:  Enhance wholesale coverage in CMB and GBM to deepen relationships and grow client base, serving more multi-national corporates and international SMEs

 Invest significantly to enhance Digital Transaction Banking capabilities in Trade, Cash Management, Custody, and FX

 Strengthen market access and execution capabilities, including Capital Financing, Structured Finance, and Equity offerings

 Expect to grow wholesale (CMB + GBM) revenue and lending balances by mid-single digit CAGR  Wholesale referrals into Private Bank

 Serving Wealth clients with FX and structured products

 Extending capital financing solutions into middle market client base Wholesale revenue $bn 2020 Ambition: Drive double digit PBT growth in Asia47 Mid single-digit CAGR Long term22 Nuno Matos Chief Executive Officer, Wealth and Personal Banking Strongly positioned to capture the wealth opportunity Wealth is the most attractive segment for growth and profitability Significant potential to accelerate growth of our c.$8bn Wealth Management revenues* based on HSBC's strengths  Wealth is a distinctive source of structural growth in financial services

 A growing affluent and HNW population globally, particularly in Asia

 Lower for longer rate environment coupled with higher liquidity resulting in greater client demand to diversify into wealth products

 Capital light, higher return with a higher proportion of recurring revenue Wealth AUM48 2019 *Note: of which c.50% is net fee income APAC49 8.5% (ex-Japan) CAGR N. America 4.4% MENA 3.9% W. Europe 2.4% 2025E Rest of World 3.7% Capture growth across our full 'client continuum' from >4m mass affluent to Ultra High Net Worth clients. $1.6tn50 in wealth balances growing by >$160bn in 2020; 2nd largest wealth manager in Asia51 Capitalise on our international network - booking centres across major global hubs to capture both on-shore and offshore wealth (mainland China, Channel Islands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, UK, US) Take advantage of our significant wholesale franchise to acquire and deepen GPB relationships and significantly increase current 18%52 penetration Leverage full range of in-house manufacturing capabilities - Insurance, Asset Management and Global Markets Build on our integrated hybrid digital and RM wealth capabilities for all segments Our wealth ambition Enabled by significant >$3.5bn growth investment, including in technology and hiring >5,00053 client facing wealth planners over the next 3-5 years PremierJade $780bn wealth balances54 $776m VNB  Create a more seamless client continuum extending bespoke wealth products to Jade clients

 Improve customer engagement with mobile-first hybrid digital-RM journeys

 Grow Jade franchise in high growth markets, particularly mainland China and Singapore  Scale digitally enabled health and wellness platforms (Well+ launched in HK)  Expand professional wealth planner platform in mainland China  Remote advice and digital fulfillment models $394bn client assets

 Scale the business with strategic core platforms and enhance client experience

 Expand UHNW client relationships with dedicated coverage, bespoke products and seamless cross-border accounts

 Build out presence in mainland China, deepen leading proposition in HK and grow Singapore as a key hub Ambition  Grow Asian wealth AUM faster than the market56  Grow wealth revenues at >10% CAGR56 Note: numbers as at FY20; VNB: Value of New Business $602bn AUM55  Pivoting towards high conviction products (Alternatives, ESG, thematic Fixed income and Active Equities)

 Expand footprint in emerging Asia (India, Malaysia) and deliver solutions to wealth channels in core markets (mainland China, HK, Singapore) Building on our strength in Hong Kong to grow onshore and offshore Asian Wealth in mainland China and internationally Hong Kong Objective  Strengthen our leadership position in Hong Kong Our Credentials  Strong 10% AUM CAGR over last five years

 #1 wealth, #2 Insurance market share39

 Launched Well+, Benefits+ and FlexInvest digital propositions Mainland China  Become a leading international wealth manager57 with new wealth platforms  Launched insurance-led financial planning platform (Pinnacle); hired c.200 of our c.3K goal over the medium term

 Building out full service GPB platform58 leveraging offshore HK proposition strength

 Moving toward fully owned Asset Management franchise International  Grow Asian wealth internationally leveraging our network and platforms

 Growing Singapore, Switzerland, UK, Channel Islands and the US as our key international wealth hubs; become #1 foreign bank in India for NRIs

 Our international market share is 7.2% (5.6m customers) and of this, c.2m are mass affluent59

 Market share of 8-9% of the Overseas Chinese diaspora currently60 Our platform launches HSBC Global Money Mobile-based international account to spend, send, and receive money in multiple currencies John Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer Investing to digitise, automate and innovate Accelerating investments in technologyInvesting and digitising at scale Technology spend, $bn InvestmentsBAU 2018 2019 2020 2022 Delivering excellent customer experience throughout our network  Drive straight through processing with a target for 99% of payments to be processed with 'no-touch'46  >100 key partnerships across the globe established to support innovation - e.g. Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba as well as many smaller FinTechs Building platforms for higher front end productivity  Data analytics and visualisation tools to provide our front-line staff key insight  Launch Digital Credit Portal which, through automation, the time-to-decision for judgmental lending will reduce from 25 to 5 days (going live in Hong Kong in 2021) Automating our middle and back office  Integrating machine learning to improve the performance of analytics  >725 automation solutions deployed processing more than 21.5m transactions in 2020 Building solutions to free up office footprint  Moving to an agile way-of-working and driving efficiencies to reduce headcount Driving customer experience through our global platforms and partnerships Mobile X, our flagship banking app Global Money Account without borders Kinetic, mobile-first, cloud-first business banking  Standardised our core digital platforms to achieve global economies of scale

 Accelerating rollout throughout 2021

 Successful launch of Mobile X marketing campaign in HK with record credit card spending in Jan-21 (up 20% month on month and 6% year on year) # of markets where Mobile X has been deployed % of global customer base in deployed markets in 2021 82% 28  Mobile-first proposition for customers with international banking needs

 Single global account to Manage, Send and Spend in multiple currencies with real time FX rates

 Built on common global platform, improving our feature set and market coverage in 2021  HSBC Kinetic, the new UK mobile banking service built on the cloud, designed for small businesses

 The app is simple, fast and intuitive and built on feedback from over 3,000 business owners

 Intend to leverage Kinetic capabilities in Asia c.4k users61 Apply for an account in minutes 4.7 iOS App Store Rating Stay on top of everyday expenses 93% satisfaction rating62 Plan ahead with cashflow insights Driving operational efficiency through automation and innovation Example outcomes47 Drive STP with a target for 99% of payments to be processed with 'no-touch' Finance function FTE reduction of c.1/3 Future of Work - enabling 40% reduction in office footprint long-term Reduction in Technology headcount63 49k 2020 Long-term20 Reduction in Operations headcount64 74k 2020 Long-term20 Ewen Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer Rebuilding equity returns above the cost of capital Drivers to achieve RoTE target Indicative reported RoTE walk by driver 4 reduction target and plan to keep costs stable from 2022, while increasing the proportion of investment and technology spend Expect normalisation of ECL charge from $8.8bn

1 (81bps) in FY20 to at or below the lower end of 30-

40bps normalised range by 2022 NII growth driven by mid-single digit volume growth, and a

2 better mix of higher returning lending relationships; with no base rate changes assumed before 2024

3 and Transaction Banking; Non-NII expected to grow mid Incremental Non-NII growth driven by Wealth Management single-digit CAGR in the medium-term Increased commitment on costs, with a $1bn increased costActive capital management to allocate more capital

5 towards Asia and WPB, reduce levels of stress, and reduce "trapped capital" in subsidiaries (e.g. US) 3.1% Revenue growth Cost efficiency Capital actions ECL 2020 ECL normalisation & lower bank levy *Year 1 impact of 100bps increase globally. In year 1 the impact is +$5.3bn, in year 2 +$6.5bn, in year 3 +$7.1bn, in year 4 +$7.4bn. For further detail please refer to the NII sensitivity on p69 Bars in the chart are illustrative Bank levyManagement actions ≥10% Medium-term20 Interest rate rise* Group targets, dividend and capital policy Costs Adjusted costs of ≤$31bn in 2022 on Dec 2020 average FX rates  ≤$30bn using FY20 average FX rates, a $1bn increase in our cost reduction target  Plan to keep costs broadly stable from 2022, while increasing the proportion of technology spend RWAs Gross RWA reduction of >$100bn by end-202221  Whilst allocating more capital and tangible equity to WPB and Asia, away from the US and NRFB Capital CET1 ratio ≥14%  Manage in a 14-14.5% range over medium-term; manage range down further long-term20 Dividends Sustainable cash dividends  Transition towards a payout ratio of 40-55% from 2022 onwards3

 Dividends could be supplemented by buybacks or special dividends, over time and not in the near-term65

 We will no longer offer a scrip dividend option, and will pay dividends entirely in cash

 We will not be paying quarterly dividends during 2021 but will consider whether to announce an interim dividend at 1H21 results66 RoTE ≥10% over the medium-term Noel Quinn Group Chief Executive Conclusion In summary • In 2020, we set our strategy in motion and supported our customers and communities through the Covid-19 pandemic

• We will significantly increase the Group's capital and resource allocation to faster growing markets in Asia

• We will capitalise on the opportunity offered by our network and our franchise to drive growth from fee generating products in Wealth and platform businesses in wholesale banking

• We will leverage technology to help transform our cost position, offering significantly higher operating leverage and freeing up resources for investments

• As a result, we expect to deliver returns above the cost of capital while driving revenue growth from Asia and supporting sustainable dividends Appendix Assumptions and basis of preparation  Medium term is defined as 3-4 years; long term is defined as 5-6 years

 'Wholesale' refers to CMB plus GBM

 Assumed no changes from 2020 in IFRS accounting rules, and excludes the potential impact of IFRS17

 Losses on asset disposals expected to be reported as a revenue significant item

 Costs to achieve expected to be reported as a cost significant item

 Bank levy forecast based upon levy rates effective 31 December 2020. From 2021, the bank levy will be chargeable only on the UK balance sheet equity and liabilities of banks and building societies. The bank levy is forecast to reduce from $0.8bn to c.$0.3bn

 Group effective reported tax rate of c.25% is assumed in 2021. Assumed Group adjusted effective tax rate of 19-20% in the medium-term. Note the tax rates are highly sensitive to the overall profitability of the UK group entities

 Assumed that where targeted reduction on RWAs require regulatory approvals (e.g. model changes), these will be received

 Absolute targets presented in this document will be restated for prevailing foreign exchange rates in subsequent updates to the market

 Basel III Reform assumed implementation date is on 1 January 2023, including the capital requirements of the new FRTB, CVA and Operational Risk rules. Other regulatory changes assumes UK and EU maintain broad equivalence Macro planning assumptions 2021e 2022e 2023e 2024e 2025e World GDP growth 3.96 3.37 3.06 2.72 2.80 US Fed. funds upper bound rate (year-end) 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.50 0.75 Bank of England base rate (year-end) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.25 1 month HIBOR (year-end) 0.43 0.47 0.60 0.78 0.95 Update on guidance versus Feb-20 update Adjusted costsCTACost savesInvestments Feb-20 guidance ≤$31bn in FY22 $6bn FY19-22 (phasing: 40%/>50%/<10% in 2020-22) $4.5bn (cumulative phasing: c.$1bn / c.$3bn / c.$4.5bn in 2020-22) Increase from FY19 base New guidance ≤$31bn in FY22 on Dec 2020 average FX rates* ≤$30bn using average FY20 FX rates $7bn FY19-22 (phasing: 25%/50%/25% in 2020-22) $5-5.5bn FY19-22 (cumulative phasing: c.$1bn / c.$3bn / c.$5-5.5bn in 2020-22) c.7-10% CAGR in investments FY19-22 As at FY20 $31.5bn Disposal losses $1.2bn (phasing: c.40% / c.40% / c.20% in 2020-22) $1.2bn (phasing: 25% / c.50% / c.25% in 2020-22) RWAs >$100bn gross RWA reduction FY19-22 >$100bn gross RWA reduction FY19-22 CET1 CET1 ratio >14%; manage in 14-15% range over the medium-term CET1 ratio ≥14%; manage in 14-14.5% range medium-term manage range down further long-term Dividends / buybacks Sustain the dividend ($0.51 annually)Transition towards a payout ratio of 40-55% from 2022 onwards3 RoTE 10-12% in FY22 ≥10% over the medium-term (defined as 3-4 years) * Note: Impact of the weakening USD at end-2020. Target of ≤$30bn is based on average FX in FY20 (consistent with the results presented); using the average December 2020 FX rates, the target would be retranslated to ≤$31bn. Using average December 2020 FX rates, 2020 adjusted revenue would increase by c.$1.5bn) $1.8bn $1.0bnn.a. $0.3bn $52bn 15.9% $0.15 3.1% How we will succeed A strategy already in motionDriven by a renewed operating model and a fresh leadership teamSignificant capital and funding strength to drive high returns growth in Asia Key initiatives already kicked off in 2020 Simplified organisation empowered to executePutting HSBC's weight behind Asia  Transformation initiatives well underway to unlock growth capacity; decisive actions in US and NRFB  Key initiatives focused on client acquisition already launched (e.g. Pinnacle in China)

 GBM pivot to Asia strategy already in motion both from a capital and talent reallocation perspective  Refreshed management team with new performance measures aligned to our strategy

 Three global businesses: merged GPB and RBWM to form WPB; combined middle and back office of CMB and Global Banking

 Senior management personnel down 17%67 in 2020 driving simplification and faster decision making  Group Executive Committee: c.75% members in post for just over a year or less  Material step up in growth investments of c.$6bn planned in Asia to boost growth through new customer platforms and talent

 Accelerating capital re-allocation to Asia: committing to allocate 800bps additional capital to Asia (vs. 42% at FY20) over the medium to long-term

 WPB Wealth expansion into Greater China and Rest of Asia to serve international needs of our Asian customers  GBM rebalancing of capital, investments and talent from West to East68 A GBM refocused on the high-growth East Reallocating resources RWAs Accelerate investment in Asia Asia market positioning69 Leverage network and serve clients across the Group Global revenues East68West68 2022 GLCM #1 GTRF #1 Securities Services #1 FX #2 Fixed Income #1 DCM #1 2019 2020 Loans #3 M&A #5 EastWest  Prioritise serving clients into and within Asia and the Middle East  Provide global institutions with access to developed and emerging markets 2020  Reducing exposure to low-return clients and businesses

 Re-deploying capital to high-growth opportunities

 Rebalancing financial resources, talent and risk appetite to support growth in the East  Be the preeminent corporate and investment bank in Asia to capture:  Rise in Wealth creation

 Reconfiguration of trade and capital flows

 Deepening of capital markets and a transition to a low-carbon economy  Deeper presence in Greater China, ASEAN and India Collaboration revenues71 2020 FX for CMB & WPB Wealth & Risk ManagementCapital Markets & AdvisoryReferrals  Providing product capabilities to support client relationships in WPB and CMB  Asset light, fee-driven business model The value of our international network CMB and Global Banking client revenue72 FY20 c.75% of CMB and Global Banking client revenue is linked to HSBC's international network  This focus enables leading positions in transaction banking and cross-border transactions

 West-East connectivity is a key differentiator; we provide access to Western capital markets and USD clearing

 Access to product, technology and innovation expertise in the West, enables strength in our higher return Eastern franchise

 Our network positions us to be the international bank of choice and capture high-value affluent Retail and Wealth clients Taking further action to reduce the Group's cost base, whilst increasing investment Adjusted costs, $bn 32.5 c.7-10% CAGR increase 2019 Investment InflationCost programme saves Bank levyOther BAU costs c.4-5% CAGR decrease Impact of FX* 2022  Increasing the cost ambition by $1bn, with a new cost target of ≤$31bn in 2022 (≤$30bn based on average FY20 FX rates), vs. ≤$31bn target in Feb-20 Update  Expected gross cost saves increased to $5-5.5bn and Costs to Achieve (CTA) increased to $7bn for 2020-22 Expect to keep costs broadly stablefrom 2022 onwards ≤31* 2022 Expect to drive positive operating leverage through broadly stable costs, whilst delivering mid-single digit revenue and volume growth in the medium to long-term * Note: Impact of the weakening USD at end-2020. Target of ≤$30bn is based on average FX in FY20 (consistent with the results presented); using the average December 2020 FX rates, the target would be retranslated to ≤$31bn. This impact of FX would increase revenue by c.$1-1.5bn Stable costs Medium to long-term Increasing capital allocation to higher returning and higher growth franchises Accelerating pace of Tangible Equity allocation to Asia and WPB Tangible Equity, % of Group By legal entity27 AsiaNRFBUSUK RFBOthers By global business28 WPBCMBGBM 2018 2020 Medium to long-term Expect to double pace of TE allocation to Asia from 1ppt to c.2ppts pa TE further reduced inUS by upstreaming capital to Group 2018 2020 Medium to long-term TE allocation to increase by c.10ppts TE allocation to reduce by c.10ppts February 2020 Business Update progress and business highlights Detail on progress against our FY22 financial targets Other business highlights FY22 target (as announced at Feb20) CostsRWAsCapitalRoTE Adjusted costs ≤$31bn; $4.5bn of cost programme saves  >$100bn gross RWA reduction  CET1 ratio >14%; manage in 14-15% range  10% - 12%   $1.0bn of cost programme saves delivered in FY20

 FY20 costs in the US decreased by $302m (8%) vs. FY19 FY20 progress4 $1.0bn cost saves $52bn gross reduction 15.9% 3.1%

 Global number of branches reduced by c.5%; US retail branch footprint reduced by over 30%, exceeding 2020 reduction target

 FTE and contractors down by c.11k, from c.243k to c.232k, despite pauses in our redundancy programme in 1H20; US FTE down by c.1,400 and NRFB FTE down c.1,100

 Gross RWA reductions of $51.5bn; $24.4bn of reductions in the NRFB; $37.4bn in GBM WPB  Wealth balances increased $0.2tn (12%) to $1.6tn vs. FY19

 Asset Management AUM of $602bn grew by $96bn (19%) YoY; Net New Money of $53bn over FY20, with 75% of NNM coming from collaboration with GBM and CMB

 Premier customer numbers up by 124k (3%) to 4.2m and Jade client numbers up by 18k (12%) to 175k

 5 minute wealth account opening now live in Hong Kong Wholesale (CMB and GBM)  HSBC has helped raise $1.9tn of financing for clients over FY20, including $125bn of Social and Covid-19 relief bonds75

 Solid GBM performance, notably in FICC and Capital Markets; best GM 4Q20 performance since 2016 with revenue of $1.4bn; FY20 Capital Markets gross revenue of $1.8bn, up 21% vs. FY1976

 FY20 international customer account openings up 8% YoY Asia  Asia Trade market share of 9.3% at 9M2077, up 0.3ppt YoY

 GBM retained #1 rank in Asia Transaction Banking69

 PayMe has been the leading P2P wallet in Hong Kong for 3 years running78; PayMe customer numbers grew 25% to 2.3m over FY20 UK RFB  Strong mortgage lending: FY20 gross market share of 10.3%, leading to a YoY increase in stock market share of 0.4ppts to 7.479%; mortgage balances up $13bn (9%) vs. FY19  First Direct named 'Best British brand'80 out of 271 companies in the 2020 Institute of Customer Service Customer Satisfaction Index with a score of 85.1 vs. 76.8 average ESG highlights81 Environmental Target ProgressSocial TargetProgress Governance Target Progress Sustainable finance $93bn cumulative progress since 2017 Customer satisfaction 7WPB and 5 CMB markets sustained top-3 rank82 and/or improved in customer satisfaction Conduct outcomes 93% of staff completed annual conduct training Reduce operational CO2 emissions 1.8 tonnes used per FTE Employee advocacy 71% of employees would recommend HSBC as a great place to work Long-term incentives 25% of executivedirector scorecard measures aligned with climate ambitions Climate related disclosures Published our 4th TCFD Gender diversity 30.3% female employees in senior leadership roles by end-2020 Board of Directors reduced from 17 to 14 members since end-2017 with 3 new appointments in 2020 Key financial metrics Reported results, $m 4Q20 Adjusted results, $m NII 6,619 6,450 7,654 Other Income 5,138 5,477 5,717 Revenue 11,757 11,927 13,371 ECL (1,174) (785) (733) Costs (9,864) (8,041) (17,053) Associates 666 (27) 518 Profit before tax 1,385 3,074 (3,897) Tax (450) (1,035) (1,127) Profit after tax 935 2,039 (5,024) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 562 1,359 (5,509) Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders excl. goodwill and other intangible impairment and PVIF 751 1,109 1,882 Basic earnings per share, $ 0.03 0.07 (0.27) Diluted earnings per share, $ 0.03 0.07 (0.27) Dividend per share (in respect of the period), $ 0.15 - - Return on avg. tangible equity (annualised), % 1.9 2.9 5.2 Return on avg. equity (annualised), % 1.3 3.2 (13.3) Net interest margin, % 1.22 1.20 1.56 4Q20 NII 6,620 6,590 7,751 Other Income 5,204 5,655 6,031 Revenue 11,824 12,245 13,782 ECL (1,174) (806) (696) Costs (9,106) (7,524) (9,176) Associates 666 450 546 Profit before tax 2,210 4,365 4,456 Cost efficiency ratio, % 77.0 61.4 66.6 ECL as a % of average gross loans and advances to customers 0.44 0.29 0.26 3Q20 4Q19 Balance sheet, $m 4Q20 Total assets 2,984,164 2,955,935 2,715,152 Net loans and advances to customers 1,037,987 1,041,340 1,036,743 Adjusted net loans and advances to customers 1,037,987 1,074,491 1,062,696 Customer accounts 1,642,780 1,568,714 1,439,115 Adjusted customer accounts 1,642,780 1,614,877 1,470,207 Average interest-earning assets 2,159,003 2,141,454 1,945,596 Reported loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts 63.2 66.4 72.0 Total shareholders' equity 196,443 191,904 183,955 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity 156,423 152,260 144,144 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end, $ 8.62 8.41 8.00 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end, $ 7.75 7.55 7.13 3Q20 4Q19 5.2 Capital, leverage and liquidity 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Risk-weighted assets, $bn 857.5 857.0 843.4 CET1 ratio, % 15.9 15.6 14.7 Total capital ratio (transitional), % 21.5 21.2 20.4 Leverage ratio, % 5.5 5.4 5.3 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value), $bn 677.9 654.2 601.4 Liquidity coverage ratio, % 139 147 150 3Q20 4Q19 Share count, m 4Q20 Basic number of ordinary shares outstanding 20,184 20,173 20,206 Basic number of ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares 20,272 20,227 20,280 Average basic number of ordinary shares outstanding, QTD 20,179 20,166 20,433 3Q20 4Q19 Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results $m 4Q20 1,385 3Q20 3,074 4Q19 Reported PBT Revenue (3,897) Currency translation Customer redress programmes - 178 134 (1) 48 - 45 Disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses Fair value movements on financial instruments Restructuring and other related costs Currency translation on significant items 2 46 55 (11) 176 20 - 67 101 - 2 318 1 411 ECL Currency translation - - - (21) 37 Operating expenses Currency translation Cost of structural reform Customer redress programmes (107) (120) (152) - 32 3 183 Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles Past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension benefits equalisation Restructuring and other related costs o/w: costs to achieve 17 836 810 8 57 - 7,349 - 565 567 400 - Settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters Currency translation on significant items 4 - 3 5 758 7 517 60 7,877 Share of profit in associates and joint ventures Currency translation Impairment of goodwill Total currency translation and significant items - - - 825 1,291 15 462 477 28 - 28 8,353 FY20 8,777 13,347 - (471) 21 163 10 (768) (264) (84) 170 - (63) - 129 - 223 - 158 (54) 1,281 1,090 7,349 17 1,908 1,839 12 (61) - 53 2,973 9,830 - (3) 462 462 3,372 Adjusted PBT 2,210 12,149 22,149 Memo: tax on significant items (at reported FX rates) (381) (161) (84) (660) (255) FY19 - 6 (1,154) - 827 - - (3) 8,802 Tax impacts of significant items FY20 $m PBT Tax ETR Reported 8,777 2,678 30.5% Less: Significant items 3,372 660 - Tax-only significant items - 117 - Adjusted basis 12,149 3,455 28.4% Adjusted tax charge includes: Impact of tax rate and law changes - 58 - Write-off/write-back of opening DTAs - 279 - Adjustments in respect of prior periods' tax liabilities - 78 - Impacts of hyperinflation accounting - 65 -  FY20 reported ETR primarily driven by the regional mix of profits and losses taxed at different local statutory rates and the write-off and ongoing non-recognition of elements of deferred tax assets

 The impact of ongoing non-recognition of deferred tax is a consequence of the profits and losses arising in these jurisdictions each year

 Group effective reported tax rate of c.25% is assumed in 2021. Assumed Group adjusted effective tax rate of 19-20% in the medium-term. Note the tax rates are highly sensitive to the overall profitability of the UK group entities Appendix Strategy Certain items and Argentina hyperinflation FY20 FY19 90 128 (252) 41 (17) (111) 150 146 (124) (143) (8) 4 - 133 - 24 - 106 (161) 328 FY20 FY19 (9) (12) (115) (131) (124) (143) 2 (0) 6 8 (116) (135) Certain items included in adjusted revenue highlighted in management commentary83, $m Insurance manufacturing market impacts in WPB Credit and funding valuation adjustments in GBM Legacy Credit in Corporate Centre 126 362 (710) 200 33 (9) (354) 194 3 28 42 (92) 13 Valuation differences on long-term debt and associated swaps in Corporate Centre (12) (32) (64) 259 (73) Argentina hyperinflation*84 Bid-offer adjustment in GBM* (42) (31) (29) (22) 30 WPB disposal gains in Latin America* CMB disposal gains in Latin America* GBM provision release in Equities* Total 18 - - - 335 35 - - - 159 249 - - - 551 (310) 15 - - - (1,229) - - - 379 Argentina hyperinflation84 impact included in adjusted results, $m 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Net interest income Other income 2 (44) (1) (30) (7) (22) (3) 33 (19) (3) Total revenue ECL (42) (31) (29) (22) 30 - (2) 1 (32) 2 5 (22) 2 (10) Costs PBT (2) 2 (26) (44) (18) (6) *Comparative figures have not been retranslated for foreign exchange movements Certain volatile items analysis GBM: Credit and funding valuation adjustments revenue and bid-offer adjustment, $m 209 240 (664) 1Q20 4Q19 2Q20 Sensitivity of HSBC's insurance manufacturing subsidiaries to market risk factors85 Effect on profit Effect on totalafter tax, $mequity, $m +100 basis point parallel shift in yield curves (67) (188) -100 basis point parallel shift in yield curves (68) 58 10% increase in equity prices 332 332 10% decrease in equity prices (338) (338) 10% increase in $ exchange rate compared with all currencies 84 84 10% decrease in $ exchange rate compared with all currencies (84) (84) Corporate Centre: Valuation differences on long-term debt and associated swaps, $m 259 3Q20 4Q20 Stock market indices performance86 12/18 03/19 06/19 MSCI WorldHang Seng 09/19 12/19 03/20 06/20 09/20 Source: Bloomberg 12/20 FY20 adjusted revenue performance WPBCMBGBMCorp. Centre Group $22,013m(14)% Wealth Management FY20 revenue Retail Banking FY20 vs. FY19 Other GTRF Credit and Lending $13,312m(12)% $15,303m GLCM $(262)m Other 3% Global Markets, Securities Services Global Banking, GLCM, GTRF Principal Investments, XVA, Other $50,366m (8)% NIIOther Revenue by global business, $bn FY19 FY18 WPBGBM FY20 CMBCorporate Centre Totals may not cast due to rounding Global business management view of adjusted revenue Group, $m Total Group revenue 4Q19 13,782 13,647 1Q20 13,508 13,327 2Q20 13,625 13,150 3Q20 12,245 4Q20 11,824 ∆4Q19 (14)% Adjusted revenue reported at original FX rates87 12,065 WPB, $m Retail Banking 4Q19 4,015 1Q20 3,878 2Q20 3,185 3Q20 3,052 4Q20 ∆4Q19 3,043 (24)% Net Interest Income 3,598 3,527 2,928 2,734 2,721 (24)%Non-interest income Wealth Management 417 2,144 351 1,438 257 2,234 318 2,178 322 (23)% 2,053 (4)% Investment distribution 727 893 733 879 736 1% Life insurance manufacturing Private banking 685 (221) 805 605 628 (8)% 468 526 425 422 407 (13)% Net interest income 223 219 165 143 156 (30)% Non-interest income Asset management Other 245 307 260 279 251 2% 264 213 240 132 271 155 272 100 282 7% 73 (66)% Markets Treasury, Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinflation 101 241 249 190 152 Total 6,473 5,689 5,823 5,520 5,321 50 % (18)% Adjusted revenue reported at original FX rates87 6,409 5,621 5,630 5,441 GBM, $m Global MarketsFICC Foreign ExchangeRates Credit Equities Securities Services Global Banking GLCM 1,069 (1)% 998 958 1,038 967 907 (9)% GTRF Principal Investments Credit and funding valuation adjustments Other 676 201 46 194 (114) 613 197 (239) (354) (132) (9) (142) 499 208 228 462 195 53 33 (150) 469 (31)% 185 (8)% 74 61 % 70 (64)% (121) (6)% Markets Treasury, Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinflation (23) 102 113 88 58 >100% Total 3,765 3,830 4,591 3,672 3,511 (7)% Adjusted revenue reported at original FX rates87 3,715 3,759 4,419 3,614 CMB, $m 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 ∆4Q19 GTRF Credit and Lending GLCM 438 1,349 475 1,408 437 1,412 434 1,461 423 (3)% 1,457 8% Markets products, Insurance and Investments and other Markets Treasury, Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinflation 1,436 506 1,345 491 1,043 436 946 349 895 (38)% 364 (28)% (12) 75 64 19 8 >100% Total 3,717 3,794 3,733 3,392 3,209 3,147 (15)% Adjusted revenue reported at original FX rates87 3,678 3,267 3,165 Corporate Centre, $m Central Treasury 4Q19 1Q20 265 259 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 ∆4Q19 Of which: Valuation differences on long-term debt and associated swaps (47) (73) (64) (64) (32) (32) (12) (12) 74 %

84 % Legacy Credit Other 13 (139) (92) 22 195 42 (159) 28 (152) 3 (77)% (146) (5)% Total (173) (181) (156) (155) 10 % Adjusted revenue reported at original FX rates87 (155) 214 (166) (155) Wealth and Personal Banking 4Q20 financial highlights Revenue $5.3bn (18)% (4Q19: $6.5bn) ECL $(0.3)bn 21% (4Q19: $(0.4)bn) Costs $(4.0)bn 0% (4Q19: $(4.0)bn) PBT $1.0bn (51)% (4Q19: $2.1bn) RoTE88 9.1% 10.6ppt (FY19: 19.7%) Revenue performance83, $m 6,473 200 (18)% 5,689 (710) 5,823 5,520 362 126 5,321 298 4Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Other* Wealth management excl. market impactsRetail bankingInsurance manufacturing market impacts *Other includes MT, Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinflation Balance sheet89 $bn 3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 CustomerCustomerlendingaccounts Global Private Banking Client Assets Retail Wealth BalancesPremier and Jade deposits Asset Management third party distribution 4Q20 vs. 4Q19  Revenue down $1,152m (18%) driven by lower Retail Banking (down $972m) following interest rate cuts, lower Insurance Manufacturing (down $57m) primarily from lower VNB partially offset by positive insurance market impacts of $98m

 ECL down $84m (21%) to $310m, as a result of an Insurance ECL charge in Argentina in 4Q19

 Costs stable with reductions in discretionary spend offsetting increases in performance-related pay and a one off real estate impairment

 Customer lending up $14bn (3%) driven by growth in mortgages ($22bn) particularly in the UK and Hong Kong, partially offset by lower cards spending ($4bn) and reduced unsecured lending ($4bn)

 Customer accounts up $67bn (9%) mainly from higher inflows and reduced spending across all markets most notably UK / Hong Kong

 Wealth balances up $167bn (12%) driven by inflows into both liquidity and long-term products as well as higher market levels 4Q20 vs. 3Q20  Revenue down $199m (4%) driven by Wealth Management ($125m) from seasonality and reduced market activity, which included $172m of favourable insurance market impacts

 ECL down $49m (14%) to $310m, underlying performance has remained resilient as we continue to support our customers with payment holidays

 Costs up $257m (7%) following a one off real estate impairment and seasonal cost increases including targeted marketing campaigns

 Customer lending down $6bn (1%) with underlying growth in mortgages ($6bn) and a recovery in card spend offset by the repayment of Hong Kong IPO short term lending activity in 3Q20 ($12bn)

 Customer accounts up $21bn (3%) from higher inflows and reduced spending, particularly in the UK and Hong Kong Commentary above is based on unrounded figures Commercial Banking 4Q20 financial highlights Revenue $3.1bn (15)% (4Q19: $3.7bn) ECL $(0.9)bn >(100)% (4Q19: $(0.3)bn) Costs $(1.8)bn 2% (4Q19: $(1.8)bn) PBT $0.5bn (69)% (4Q19: $1.6bn) RoTE88 1.3% (11.7)ppt (2019: 13.0%) Revenue performance83, $mBalance sheet89, $bn Customer lending 354 354 4Q20 4Q19 3Q20 4Q19 4Q19 Customer accounts 343 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Markets products, InsuranceGTRF and Investments and Other* Credit and Lending 4Q20 4Q20 vs. 4Q19  Revenue down $570m (15%), reflecting the impact of lower global interest rates in GLCM and other products partially offset by higher deposits

 ECL up $592m reflecting a small number of specific client charges in Asia and updated forward economic guidance in the UK

 Costs down $42m (2%) due to controlled discretionary spend, while continuing to invest in digital and transaction banking capabilities

 Customer lending down $11bn (3%) primarily due to lower trade and overdraft balances, partly offset by government scheme lending

 Customer accounts up $73bn (18%) as customers raised and retained liquidity across all regions 4Q20 vs. 3Q20  Revenue down $62m (2%), reflecting the impact of lower interest rates partially offset by higher balances and fees in GLCM

 ECL up $515m reflecting a small number of specific client charges in Asia and updated forward economic guidance in the UK

 Costs up $106m (6%) mainly due to increased investment and performance-related pay

 Customer lending down $11bn (3%) from the repayment of short-term IPO related loans and reductions in the US and Europe GLCM 3Q20 4Q20

 Customer accounts up $26bn (6%) as customers raised and retained liquidity notably in Hong Kong and the UK *Other includes MT, Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinflation Commentary above is based on unrounded figures Global Banking and Markets 4Q20 financial highlights Revenue $3.5bn (7)% (4Q19: $3.8bn) ECL $0.0bn >100% (4Q19: $(0.0)bn) Costs $(2.5)bn 2% (4Q19: $(2.5)bn) PBT $1.1bn (13)% (4Q19: $1.2bn) RoTE88 6.7% (3.1)ppt (FY19: 9.8%) Revenue performance83, $m 3,765 194 3,830 (7)% (4)% 4,591 (354) (9) 3,672 33 3,511 70 4Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Global MarketsGlobal Banking,and Securities ServicesGLCM, GTRF, PI and Other* 3Q20 Credit and funding valuation adjustments *Other includes MT, Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinflation View of adjusted revenue $m 4Q20 ∆4Q19 Global Markets 1,430 13 % FICC 1,069 (1)% - FX 689 2% - Rates 151 (45)% - Credit 229 76 % Equities 361 >100% Securities Services 439 (17)% Global Banking 907 (9)% GLCM 469 (31)% GTRF 185 (8)% Principal Investments 74 61 % Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments 70 (64)% Other (121) (6)% MT, Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinflation 58 >100% Total 3,511 (7)% Adjusted RWAs90, $bn 277 273 265 4Q19 4Q20 vs. 4Q19  Management have delivered net RWA reductions of $12bn (4%) and lower costs

 Revenue down $254m (7%) driven by lower global interest rates: • Global Markets up $170m (13%) with the best fourth quarter since 2016 as a result of volatility and increased client activity with stable trading VaR; FICC performance driven by strong Credit performance, with Equities also benefitting from increased derivatives trading; • GLCM and Securities Services negatively impacted by lower global interest rates, but both grew average balances and Securities Services grew fees; • Global Banking impacted by lower investment banking fees, compared with strong prior period, and tightening credit spreads on portfolio hedges.

 ECL in 4Q20 included a small number of specific Stage 3 client charges offset by release in Stage 1&2 ECL from a marginal recovery in economic outlook in Asia

 Costs down $46m (2%) primarily driven by managed cost reduction initiatives, more than offsetting higher investments in technology, regulatory costs and performance costs 4Q20 vs. 3Q20  Revenue down $161m (4%): • Global Markets revenue lower primarily due to seasonality • Global Banking down driven by seasonal decline in fees, mostly in DCM and Advisory and decline in corporate lending NII due to lower balances

 ECL down $110m as 3Q20 ECL included a small number of specific client charges. 3Q20 4Q20

 RWAs down $8bn (3%), from active management actions, with lower trading VaR Commentary above is based on unrounded figures Corporate Centre 4Q20 financial highlights Revenue $(155)m 10% (4Q19: $(173)m) ECL $1m (94)% (4Q19: $16m) Costs $(876)m 3% (4Q19: $(854)m) Associates $663m 23% (4Q19: $541m) PBT $(367)m 22% (4Q19: $(470)m) RoTE88 3.1% 2.3ppt (FY19: 0.8%) Associate income detail83, $m 3Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 4Q20 OthersSABBBank of Communications Revenue performance83, $m 4Q19 Central Treasury Of which: (47) 1Q20 265 2Q20 (64) 3Q20 4Q20 (32) (12) Valuation differences on long-term debt and associated swaps (73) 259 (64) (32) (12) Other central treasury Legacy Credit 26 13 (139) 6 (92) 22 - 42 (159) - 28 - 3 Other (152) (146) Of which: FX revaluation on Holdings balance sheet and net investment hedge 31 105 23 (25) (4) Total (173) 195 (181) (156) (155) Not included in Corporate Centre revenue: Markets Treasury revenue allocated to global businesses 380 770 796 673 610 4Q20 vs. 4Q19  Associates up $122m (23%), primarily due to higher income and share of profit from associates in MENA and the UK 4Q20 vs. 3Q20  Revenue down $1m, largely due to lower revenue from Legacy Portfolio driven by non-recurrence of favourable fair value adjustments in 3Q20  Associates up $223m (51%), primarily due to higher income and share of profits associates in Asia, MENA and the UK Central costs  $0.8bn reduction in Holdings retained costs, from $2.5bn to $1.7bn vs. FY19; targeting c.$1bn over time  $0.3bn of retained cost reduction from cost savings, $0.5bn from increased reallocation of Holdings costs Insurance Key financial metrics Adjusted income statement, $m FY20 Net operating income 1,977 2,720 2,020 Of which: Net interest income (NII) 2,408 2,308 2,217 Of which: market impacts 102 127 (334) ECL (92) (86) (1) Operating expenses (509) (497) (462) Share of profit in associates and JVs 1 43 31 Profit before tax 1,377 2,180 1,588 Memo: distribution income* 801 1,041 1,040 FY19 FY18 Financial highlights:  Strong growth in EV91 (8% CAGR) since FY17; reflecting consistent VNB generation and margins; FY20 RoEV of 7.4% (2019: 13.3%)

 Adjusted revenue of $2.0bn, down 27% vs. FY19, from lower sales due to the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, including border closures

 Distribution revenue of $0.8bn, down 23% as a result of lower sales vs. FY19

 Manufacturing operating expenses of $0.5bn, up 2% vs. FY19

 Limited adverse short term Covid-19 effects on policy lapses, morbidity/mortality and other assumptions *Distribution income (HSBC Life and partnerships) through HSBC bank channels Reported Embedded value91, $bn 15.4 FY17 FY18 FY19 Reported ANP and VNB, $m ANPVNB FY20 VNB margin FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 VNB by region FY20 Hong KongEurope Other Asia Strategic delivery in 2020:  Announced agreement to acquire the remaining 50% equity interest in HSBC Life China, subject to regulatory approvals

 Launched HSBC Pinnacle (our digital wealth planning and insurance services) and obtained a FinTech licence in China

 Launched HSBC Life Well+: core retail Health & Wellbeing proposition; and Benefits+: B2B2C employee benefits and Wellness platform in Hong Kong

 UK Life Protection sales reached 44k policies (+89% PY)

 Launched new core platform in Mexico

 Pivoted to remote customer engagement in all markets Strong momentum for future growth:  Hong Kong insurance market share of 19.2%39, (incl. Hang Seng) up from 12.8% at FY16  HK: Life Insurance Company of the Year Award92; Seven Bloomberg Awards including Brand of the year and Bancassurance of the Year93  UK: Ranked #3 in Onshore Investment Bond, with 11.0% market share94 (AUM of $1.5bn) LATAM Hong Kong and UK WPB customer activity data  We continue to support home buyers and have seen a pickup in 4Q20; the UK RFB increased its gross mortgage market share to 10.3% over FY20, up from 8.1% in FY1979

 Credit card spending has recovered partially, however it remains below 2019 levels. Hong Kong down 3% YoY, with the UK down 17% YoY

 Hong Kong card spend in Jan-21 up by 6% vs. prior year and up 20% vs. Dec-20; a 10 year record driven by successful marketing campaigns delivered on Mobile X

 Continued digital adoption with UK digital sales increasing by 5% to 75% since start of social distancing. Hong Kong digital sales mix marginally increased by 1% to 28% *Excludes Hang Seng **Rebased to 100 Hong Kong* Credit card spend** 150 100 50 0 0 Mar UK Credit card spend** Jun Sep Dec 20192020 200 Mortgage drawdowns** 250 200 150 100 50 MarStart of social distancing Mortgage drawdowns** Jun Sep Dec 0 150 100 50 0 250 200 150 100 50 Mar Jun Sep Dec Mar Jun Sep Dec GBM and CMB IRB RWA inflation and mitigating actions Wholesale counterparty IRB RWAs and exposures All CRR Bands FY19 FY20 ∆ RWA, $bn 341 346 EAD, $bn 695 680  GBM & CMB wholesale performing IRB book: RWA density, % 49.0 50.8 1.8ppt • includes: corporates, sovereigns and financial institutions. Weighted average PD, % 0.9 1.2 0.3ppt • excludes: slotting exposures, Markets Treasury allocations and exposures in default  Some growth in RWAs due to credit risk migration over FY20 Of which: CRR 1.1 - 5.3 FY19 FY20 ∆ RWA, $bn 318 314  c.90% of the book is higher quality (CRR1-5) with RWAs stable vs. FY19 EAD, $bn 678 655 RWA density, % 46.8 48.0 1.2ppt  Total RWA inflation is being mitigated through actions to maintain Weighted average PD, % 0.6 0.7 0.1ppt book quality, namely maintenance of the CRR 1-5 book size and its RWA density, including targeted saves under the transformation Of which: CRR 6.1+ FY19 FY20 ∆ programme RWA, $bn 23 32  Of the higher risk bands, 56% of exposures sit in the top two bands (6.1 EAD, $bn 17 25 and 6.2). As at 31 December 2019, this percentage was 60% RWA density, % 138.3 129.3 (9.0)ppt Weighted average PD, % 14.2 13.5 (0.7)ppt CRR: Customer risk rating. CRR 1-3 considered Strong to Good credit quality (roughly equivalent to an S&P credit rating of AAA to BBB-); CRR 4-5 considered Satisfactory (BB+ to BB-); CRR 6+ considered Sub-standard, broadly equivalent to a rating of B- or below ECL and personal lending relief ECL charge by geography, $m 499 (119) Other Hong KongAsia ex. HKUK RFB NRFB 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 geographic analysis Mexico Asia  ECL charge increased by $0.2bn from higher wholesale Stage 3 charges UK RFB  ECL charge increase of $0.3bn driven by deterioration in forward economic outlook due to market uncertainty NRFB  ECL charge increase of $0.2bn from higher wholesale Stage 1 & 2 charges compared to a net release in 3Q20 Analysis by stage Reported basis, $bn Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total95 Stage 3 as a % of Total 4Q20 Gross loans and advances to customers Allowance for ECL 869.9 2.0 163.2 5.0 19.1 7.4 1,052.5 1.8% 14.5 3Q20 Gross loans and advances to customers Allowance for ECL 878.6 2.0 157.8 4.6 18.4 7.0 1,055.0 1.7% 13.7 4Q19 Gross loans and advances to customers Allowance for ECL 951.6 1.3 80.2 2.3 13.4 5.1 1,045.5 8.7 1.3 % UK personal lending relief, $m UK secured lending UK unsecured lending At 31 December 2020 98% 88% 1,419 140 11,933 11,709

1,166 1,025 224 140  In the UK, 97% of balances that have exited payment holiday agreements are up to date with their payments  Levels of Covid-19 customer relief in 17 major markets down 79% vs. 2Q20, c.90% of customers exiting their agreements are current on their payments; c.95% of secured customers are current97 Net interest margin supporting information NII sensitivity to instantaneous change in yield curves (12 months)NII sensitivity to instantaneous change in yield curves (5 years), $m (9,959) +25bps parallel -25bps parallel +100bps parallel -100bps parallel (1,508) (1,986) (2,307) (2,045) (2,113) 5,348 6,538 7,083 7,444 7,736 34,149 (4,854) (6,174) (7,087) (7,660) (8,323) (34,098) Quarterly NIM by key legal entity 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 %Groofu4pQN2I0I G%rouopf 4AQIE2A0 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HBAP) 2.00% 1.96% 1.69% 1.44% 1.42% 49% 42% HSBC Bank plc (NRFB) 0.46% 0.48% 0.54% 0.50% 0.53% 10% 23% HSBC UK Bank plc (UK RFB) 1.95% 2.01% 1.68% 1.60% 1.60% 23% 17% HSBC North America Holdings, Inc 0.99% 0.91% 0.85% 0.83% 0.95% 7% 9% Key rates (quarter averages), basis points 4Q19 *At 19 February 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 QTD* Source: Bloomberg RoTE by global business excluding significant items and UK bank levy FY20 $m WPB CMB GBMCorporate CentreGroup Reported profit before tax Tax expense Reported profit after tax less attributable to: preference shareholders, other equity holders, non-controlling interests Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company 3,704 (509) 3,195 (736) 2,459 (242) 190 20 2,427 26,551 9.1 % (661) 978 (673) 305 (10) 208 (14) 489 37,826 1.3 % 1,639 3,616 (977) 2,639 (784) 1,855 - 958 (25) 2,788 41,566 6.7 % (182) (713) (531) 8,777 (2,678) 6,099 (8) (2,201) (721) 3,898 Increase in PVIF (net of tax)* (1) (253) Significant items (net of tax) and UK bank levy Markets Treasury allocation and other adjustments 2,041 3,397 60 41 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding PVIF, significant items and UK bank levy Average tangible shareholders' equity excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments RoTE excluding significant items and UK bank levy (annualised), % 1,379 7,083 44,580 3.1 % 150,523 4.7 % FY19 $m WPB CMB GBMCorporate Centre 1,427 (1,957) Group Reported profit before tax Tax expense Reported profit after tax less attributable to: preference shareholders, other equity holders, non-controlling interests Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company Increase in PVIF (net of tax)* Significant items (net of tax) and UK bank levy Markets Treasury allocation and other adjustments 6,819 (720) 6,099 (1,279) 4,820 (1,207) 1,641 1 5,255 26,627 19.7 % (40) 3,036 - 4,807 36,856 13.0 % 4,159 (1,502) 2,657 (846) 1,811 - 4,218 - 3,916 39,999 9.8 % (302) 942 (460) 482 (784) 170 (360) (530) (1) 702 2 13,347 (4,639) 8,708 (2,739) 5,969 (1,248) 9,597 3 Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding PVIF, significant items and UK bank levy Average tangible shareholders' equity excluding fair value of own debt, DVA and other adjustments RoTE excluding significant items and UK bank levy (annualised), % 343 14,321 40,397 143,879 0.8 % 10.0 % *Excludes the increase in PVIF (net of tax) attributable to non-controlling interests. The increase in PVIF (net of tax), including those attributable to non-controlling interest, was $338m in FY20 and $1,431m in FY19 Note: Tangible Equity is allocated to global businesses at a legal entity level, using RWAs, or a more suitable local approach, where appropriate 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 equity drivers Shareholders' Equity, $bnTangible Equity, TNAV per share,$bn $ Basic number of ordinary shares, millionAs at 30 September 2020 Profit attributable to: Ordinary shareholders98 Other equity holders Dividends gross of scrip On ordinary shares On other equity instruments 191.9 (0.2) (0.2) 0.8 0.6 0.2 - 152.3 1.0 1.0 - - - - 7.55 0.05 0.05 - - - - 20,173 - - - - - - Scrip FX98 Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans Fair value movements through 'Other Comprehensive Income' Of which: changes in fair value arising from changes in own credit risk Of which: Debt and Equity instruments at fair value through OCI Other98 As at 31 December 2020 0.0 196.4 (0.0) (1.5) (1.7) 5.4 0.2 - (0.4) 156.4 (0.0) (1.5) (1.7) 5.0 0.2 - (0.00) (0.07) (0.03) 7.75 (0.09) 0.25 0.01 - - - - - - - 11 20,184  Average basic number of shares outstanding during 4Q20: 20,179 million  4Q20 TNAV per share increased by $0.20 to $7.75 per share including retained profits of $0.05 and FX of $0.25; TNAV includes $(0.11) per share of own credit risk reserves (3Q20: $(0.03)) FY20 vs. FY19 equity drivers Shareholders' Equity, $bnTangible Equity, TNAV per share,$bn $ Basic number of ordinary shares, millionAs at 31 December 2019 Profit attributable to: Ordinary shareholders98 Other equity holders Dividends gross of scrip On ordinary shares On other equity instruments 184.0 (1.3) (1.3) 5.2 3.9 1.3 - 144.1 5.6 5.6 - - - - 7.13 0.28 0.28 - - - - 20,206 - - - - - - Scrip FX98 Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans Fair value movements through 'Other Comprehensive Income' Of which: changes in fair value arising from changes in own credit risk Of which: Debt and Equity instruments at fair value through OCI Other98 As at 31 December 2020 0.8 196.4 4.8 0.8 2.1 0.2 1.9 - (0.6) 156.4 4.4 0.8 2.1 0.2 1.9 - (0.02) 7.75 0.22 0.04 0.10 0.01 0.09 - - - - - - - (22) 20,184  Average basic number of shares outstanding during FY20: 20,169 million  FY20 TNAV per share increased by $0.62 to $7.75 per share including retained profits of $0.28 and FX movements of $0.22 per share; TNAV includes $(0.11) per share of own credit risk reserves (FY19: $0.13) Total shareholders' equity to CET1 capital Total equity to CET1 capital, as at 31 December 2020, $m Total equity204,995 Total shareholder's equity196,443 Non-controlling interestsPreference shares and other equity instruments Total ordinary shareholder's equity Foreseeable dividend IFRS 9 transitional add-back Deconsolidation of insurance / SPEs Allowable NCI in CET1 Other movements CET1 before regulatory adjustments Regulatory adjustments 174,029 165,479 CET1 capital136,050 Total equity to CET1 capital walk, $m Total equity (per balance sheet) 204,995 4Q20 4Q19 192,668 - Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity - Preference share premium (8,552) 196,443 (8,713) 183,955 - (1,405) - Additional Tier 1 (22,414) (20,871) Total ordinary shareholders' equity 174,029 161,679 - Foreseeable dividend (3,055) 2,351 (3,391)

- IFRS 9 transitional add-back 809

- Deconsolidation of insurance / SPEs (11,977) (10,682)

- Allowable NCI in CET1

- Other movements CET1 before regulatory adjustments 4,079 52 165,479 4,865 - 153,280 - Additional value adjustments (PVA) (1,175) (1,327)

- Intangible assets (9,590) (12,372)

- Deferred tax asset deduction (1,741) (1,281)

- Cash flow hedge adjustment (365) (1,462) 2,101 (41)

- Excess of expected loss (2,424)

- Own credit spread and debit valuation adjustment 2,450

- Defined benefit pension fund assets (7,885) (6,351)

- Direct and indirect holdings of CET1 instruments (40) (40)

- Threshold deductions (9,272) (7,928) Regulatory adjustments CET1 capital (29,429) (29,314) 136,050 123,966 Sectors particularly affected by Covid-19 At 31 December 2020 Oil and Gas99 3% 8% 27% $23.0bn 62% Drawn risk exposure100 by region, $bn Aviation101 CRR 1-3CRR 4-6CRR 7-8Defaulted Drawn risk exposure100 by region, $bn Restaurants and leisure Drawn risk exposure100 by region, $bn Retail Drawn risk exposure100 by region, $bn Asia 7.3 Asia 3.8 Europe 5.7 Europe 3.8 Middle East and North Africa 3.8 Middle East and North Africa 1.9 North America 4.5 North America 0.9 Latin America 1.6 Latin America 0.1 Total 23.0 Total 10.5  Slight improvement in book quality from 2Q20; higher percentage of CRR 1-3 Asia 0.6 Asia 12.6 Europe 2.2 Europe 9.0 Middle East and North Africa 0.0 Middle East and North Africa 0.7 North America 0.5 North America 2.1 Latin America 0.0 Latin America 1.0 Total 3.3 Total 25.4  Lower proportion of CRR 1-3 vs.  CRR 1-6 broadly stable over  CRR 1-6 broadly stable over 2Q20; >50% of exposures 2H20 benefit from credit risk mitigation via collateral and guarantees 2H20; category excludes hotels Totals may not cast due to rounding Balance sheet Customer lending, $bn Customer accounts, $bn 4Q19 3Q20 LDR: 63.2% Totals may not cast due to rounding 4Q20 4Q19 WPBCMBGBMCorporate Centre HQLA: $678bn 3Q20 4Q20 LCR*: 139% *The methodology used in the Group consolidated LCR in relation to the treatment of part of our HQLA is currently under review with our regulators  4Q20 customer lending decreased $25bn (2%) vs. 4Q19 despite mortgage growth in WPB, particularly in the UK and Hong Kong

 4Q20 customer accounts increased $173bn (12%) vs. 4Q19 from corporate clients building liquidity and personal customers reducing spending

 Loan to deposit ratio of 63.2% decreased by 3.3ppts vs. 3Q20 and decreased by 9.1ppts vs. 4Q19 as customers raised and retained liquidity Balance sheet - customer lending Adjusted customer lending (on a constant currency basis), $bn 1,037 1,040 1,019 1,041 1,038 3Q20 4Q20 Reported net loans and advances to customers 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 OtherUKHong Kong Adjusted customer lending of $1,038bn decreased by $37bn (3%) vs. 3Q20  WPB lending down $6bn (1%) with growth in mortgages ($6bn) offset by short term Hong Kong IPO lending being repaid

 CMB lending decreased by $11bn (3%), primarily due to repayments

 GBM lending decreased by $19bn (8%), from lower term lending in Asia, Europe and the US and lower overdrafts in Europe 4Q20 adjusted customer lending growth by global business and region, $bn Growth since 3Q20 WPBCMBGBMCorporate CentreTotal Totals may not cast due to rounding $469bn $343bn $224bn $1bn $1,038bn UK mortgages Growth since 3Q20 Europeo/w: UKAsiao/w: Hong KongMENANorth Americao/w: USLatin AmericaTotal $408bn $315bn $473bn $302bn $29bn $108bn $58bn $20bn $1,038bn (3)% Balance sheet - customer accounts Adjusted customer accounts (on a constant currency basis), $bn 1,439 1,441 1,532 1,569 1,643 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 OtherUKHong KongReported customer accounts Adjusted customer accounts of $1,643bn increased by $28bn (2%) vs. 3Q20  WPB customer accounts increased as a result of higher inflows and lower spending

 CMB increased by $26bn (6%) as customers raised and retained liquidity across all regions

 GBM customer accounts decreased by $18bn (5%) due to lower demand for time deposits 4Q20 adjusted customer accounts growth by global business and region, $bn Growth since 3Q20 WPBCMBGBMCorporate CentreTotal Totals may not cast due to rounding $835bn $470bn $337bn $1bn $1,643bn Growth since 3Q20 Europeo/w: UKAsiao/w: Hong KongMENANorth Americao/w: USLatin AmericaTotal $630bn $504bn $762bn $531bn $41bn $182bn $117bn $27bn $1,643bn Balance sheet - deposits by type Group customer accounts by type, $bn Average balances 2015 2016 Demand and 2017 Other - Non-interest bearing and Demand - Interest bearing 2018 2019 SavingsTime and other 2020 Group government bond exposures in key markets, $bn At 30 June 2020 USUKHK 104.7 1-3Y Group loans and deposits by currency At 31 December 2020 Loans and advances to customersCustomer accounts Hong Kong system deposits by currency at 31 December: 50% HKD; 36% USD; 13% Non-US foreign currencies. Source: HKMA <1Y 3-5Y 5-10Y >10Y Asset quality Gross loans and advances to customers Loans and advances to customers of 'Strong' or 'Good' credit quality 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 'Strong' or 'Good' loans as a % of gross loans and advances to customers (%) 'Strong' or 'Good' loans ($bn) Strong or Good loans as a % of gross loans and advances to customers decreased to 70.3% due to the impact of Covid-19 Stage 3 and impaired loans and advances to customers Impaired loans as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) Stage 3 loans as a % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) Impaired loans ($bn) Stage 3 loans ($bn) Stage 3 loans as a % of gross loans and advances to customers of 1.8% at FY20 Reported LICs/ECL LICs as a % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) ECL as a % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) LICs ($bn) ECL ($bn) ECL charge of $8.8bn in 2020; ECL as a % of average gross loans and advances to customers of 81bps at FY20 UK RFB disclosures Total RFB lending to customers, £bn Wholesale Gross wholesale loans and advances to customers, £bn At 31 December 2020 Personal Residential mortgage balances, £bn 09/19 12/18 03/19 06/19 By LTV 50% - < 60% £17.1bn 80% - < 90% £10.4bn Broker coverage (by value of market share) 8% 12/19 03/20 06/20 09/20 12/20  c.26% of mortgage book is in Greater London

 Buy-to-let mortgages of £2.8bn

 Mortgages on a standard variable rate of £3.3bn

 Interest-only mortgages of £19.4bn102

 LTV ratios: • c.43% of the book <50% LTV% • new originations average LTV of 70% • average portfolio LTV of 51%

43% 70% 84% 93% >93% 2020 Unsecured lending balances, £bn 7.3 7.4 8.2 8.8 7.7 5.9 Credit cards Other personal lending 201820192020 Delinquencies103 Credit cards: 90-179 day delinquency trend, % 1.0 0.88 0.5 0.0 12/18 06/19 12/19 06/20 12/20  Change in spending due to Covid-19, with a 20% fall in balances vs. 2019. Drop in delinquencies following the introduction of payment holidays Mortgages: 90+ day delinquency trend, % 0.3 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.2 0.1 0.0 12/18 06/19 12/19 06/20 12/20 80 Glossary AIEA Average interest earning assets ANP Annualised new business premiums B2B2C Business to Business to CustomerBAU Business as usual Bps Basis points. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point CAGR Compound annual growth rate CET1 Common Equity Tier 1 Corporate Centre Corporate Centre comprises Central Treasury, our legacy businesses, interests in our associates and joint ventures, central stewardship costs and the UK bank levy CMB Commercial Banking, a global business CRD IV Capital Requirements Directive IV CRR Customer risk rating. CRR 1-3 considered Strong to Good credit quality (roughly equivalent to an external credit rating of AAA to BBB-); CRR 4-5 considered Satisfactory (BB+ to BB-); CRR 6+ considered Sub-standard, broadly equivalent to an external rating of B- or below CRR II The amending Regulation to the CRD IV package which implements changes to the own funds regime and to MREL and elements of the Basel III Reforms in EU legislation. These changes follow a phased implementation from June 2019 CTA Costs to achieveC&L Credit and Lending ECL Expected credit losses. In the income statement, ECL is recorded as a change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges. In the balance sheet, ECL is recorded as an allowance for financial instruments to which only the impairment requirements in IFRS 9 are applied. FICC Fixed Income, Currencies and CommoditiesGBM Global Banking and Markets, a global businessGLCM Global Liquidity and Cash ManagementGPB Global Private Banking, a former global business now part of Wealth and Personal BankingGroup HSBC Holdings plc and its subsidiary undertakingsGTRF Global Trade and Receivables Finance HIBOR Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate IFRS International Financial Reporting Standard IRB Internal ratings-based LCR Liquidity coverage ratio LDR Loan-to-deposit ratio Legacy credit A portfolio of assets including securities investment conduits, asset-backed securities, trading portfolios, credit correlation portfolios and derivative transactions entered into directly with monoline insurers MENA Middle East and North Africa MT Markets Treasury. Formerly known as Balance Sheet Management (BSM) NCI Non-controlling interests NII Net interest income NIM Net interest margin NRFB Non ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK PBT Profit before tax PD Probability of default POCI Purchased or originated credit-impairedPpt Percentage points PVIF Present value of in-force insurance contractsRBWM Retail Banking and Wealth Management, a former global business now part of Wealth and Personal Banking UK RFB HSBC UK, the UK ring-fenced bank, established July 2018 as part of ring fenced bank legislationRoEV Return on Embedded ValueRoTE Return on average tangible equityRWA Risk-weighted assetTNAV Tangible net asset valueVNB Value of new business writtenWPB Wealth and Personal Banking. A global business created from the consolidation of RBWM and GPB XVAs Credit and Funding Valuation Adjustments Footnotes 1. A number of our clients were in need of financial relief as a result of the economic slowdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, which we sought to address in a responsible way. This included extending our own relief measures such as payment holidays and loan moratoria, in addition to other market-wide and government-backed schemes to our customers. As reported at 2Q20, over 898 thousand accounts were impacted by these measures in 17 major markets, including over $52bn of relief extended to wholesale customers and over $26bn extended to personal customers

2. Unless otherwise stated, regulatory capital ratios and requirements are based on the transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation in force at the time. These include the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. Following the end of the transition period after the UK's withdrawal from the EU, any reference to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should be read as a reference to the UK's version of such regulation and/or directive, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018

3. We intend to transition towards a target payout ratio of between 40% and 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share ('EPS') from 2022 onwards, with the flexibility to adjust EPS for non-cash significant items, such as goodwill or intangibles impairments

4. Ticks and crosses refer to progress in FY20 against the FY20 plans, as communicated in the Feb-20 Update

5. Cost saves include 2020-22 cost programme saves as announced at Feb-20 and 2019 cost initiatives

6. Technology costs in operating expenses trends include transformation saves and are presented on a net basis

7. Technology cost increases in full-year and quarterly walks are presented on a gross basis (excl. saves)

8. Includes $1.1bn of gross RWA saves recognised following the transfer of certain customers to CMB. These saves have not been includes as part of the Group's gross RWA saves

9. The PRA has published a consultation on the reversal of the revised regulatory treatment of software assets; as such we have not considered these related capital benefits in our distributions

10. Leverage ratio at 31 December 2020 is calculated using the CRR II end-point basis for additional tier 1 capital and the CRR regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS9; Leverage ratio includes CET1 benefit from the change in treatment of software assets, however the impact is immaterial

11. Source: Datastream. 3 month interbank offered rates

12. Source: Bain Covid-19 Pulse Survey, July 2020; Overall sample = 10k

13. 4Q20 v 4Q19

14. Source: Dealogic

15. Number of companies that have set or committed targets under the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

16. Expected. 'Growth investment': investment in strategic business growth (including build-out of front line staff). Over 5 years, 2020 - 2025

17. CMB platforms will be tested in Asia and rolled out across globally thereafter

18. Including GLCM and GTRF revenue

19. Excludes any inorganic actions

20. Medium-term defined as 3-4 years; long-term is defined as 5-6 years

21. Gross RWA saves of $24.4bn achieved in 2020, largely offset by changes in asset size and quality, and updates to models, methodology and policy. 2020 costs included a number of adverse items including real estate asset impairments, litigation costs, an increase in the Single Resolution Fund contribution and reduced capitalisation following the write-off of intangible assets

22. 'Investment' includes strategic business growth (including build-out of front line staff), and other strategic, regulatory, and technology investment (including amortisation)

23. The carbon emissions associated with our portfolio of our customers

24. Source: Environmental Finance Bond Database

25. Key initiatives of philanthropic programme include scaling climate innovation, renewable energy in emerging markets and nature-based solutions

26. Finance to Accelerate the Sustainable Transition-Infrastructure ('FAST-Infra') in partnership with the IFC, the OECD, theGlobal Infrastructure Facility (World Bank), and Climate Policy Initiative under the auspices of the One Planet Lab 27. Based on tangible equity of the Group's major legal entities excluding Associates, Holdings Companies, consolidation adjustments, and any potential inorganic actions

28. WPB TE as a share of TE allocated to the Global Businesses (excluding Corporate Centre). Excludes Holdings Companies, consolidation adjustments any potential inorganic actions

29. 2015-19 adjusted revenue CAGR

30. Source: IMF, October 2020

31. Source: internal and external benchmarks, data and industry experts. CAGR from 2019 to 2025

32. Source: IHS Markit Comparative World Overview, October 2020

33. Source: PwC, January 2019. Total client assets include pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high net worth individual and mass affluent. AUM represents estimated share of total client assets managed on behalf of clients

34. Deposits: including HASE; Source HKMA, December 2020. Mortgage by Legal mortgage units, Source: mReferral, Nov 2020 YTD; Credit Card market share in terms of Receivables; September 2020

35. HK Trade Financing market share of 19.1% (including HASE); December 2020, Source: HKMA; Rank #1 based on other banks' disclosures in their annual reports

36. Source: Dealogic, including M&A, ECM, DCM and Loans for years 2018, 2019, 2020

37. Ultimate Parent Companies i.e. 'Mastergroups'

38. HSBC presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Reported Revenue FY19, including revenue from recoveries by the Group's Service and Technology centres from other Group entities

39. HK Wealth includes Mandatory Provident Fund and Mutual Funds AUM, incl. HASE. source: Mercer October 2020; Insurance: including HASE. Source: Hong Kong Insurance Authority; September 2020

40. By AUM. Source: Asian Private Banker; 2019

41. Excluding HASE; December 2020

42. Includes revenue from recoveries by the Group's Service and Technology centres from other Group entities

43. Statistics Bureau of Guangdong Province, Guangdong Sub-Administration of Customs General Administration, Census and Statistics Department of the Government of Hong Kong SAR, Statistics and Census Service of Macao SAR

44. Boston Consulting Group, 2017 / Scorpio; 2019

45. Singapore Economic Development Board / Cushman Wakefield analysis; 2016

46. Client revenue is based on HSBC internal client management information and differs from reported revenue. Client revenue is the revenue from banking clients in GBM and CMB and excludes Global Markets trading revenue, Principal Investments, Business Banking and non-customer revenue, for example allocations from Corporate Centre. Inbound revenue, which is client revenue booked in a country where the relationship is managed in a different country, as a percentage of total client revenue booked in Asia

47. To be achieved over the medium to long term. Medium-term defined as 3-4 years; long-term is defined as 5-6 years

48. Source: internal and external benchmarks, data and industry experts, 2019. N. America and Japan only include Private Banking; AuM number are inclusive of Insurance

49. Includes APAC ex-Japan onshore and offshore (booked in HK, Singapore and global centres)

50. Inclusive of Premier & Jade deposits and AUM, GPB client assets and AMG AUM

51. On a wealth AUM and GPB client assets basis

52. Of target client base within CMB

53. Comprised of 3K Pinnacle wealth planners and >2K client facing wealth managers

54. Wealth balances include Premier & Jade deposits and AUM

55. AMG AUM also included as part of Premier, Jade and GPB balances

56. To be achieved over the medium to long term, including doubling GPB PBT and RoTE

57. By AUM in the medium to long-term

58. With presence in 10 cities (3 hubs and 7 satellite cities) Footnotes 59. International market share calculated using RfI Group - 20H1 International Banking Report. Mass affluent proportion refers to Jade and Premier

60. Source: World Bank, 2019

61. As at 16 February 2021

62. In January 2021

63. Technology headcount includes: full time equivalent (FTE) employees, contractors and third party service providers

64. Includes Operations within global business and functions, as well as in the Digital Business Services function

65. Should the Group find itself in an excess capital position absent compelling investment opportunities to deploy that excess

66. The Group will review whether to revert to paying quarterly dividends at or ahead of its 2021 results announcement in February 2022

67. Senior Management 'personnel represented by: Layer 3 i.e. direct reports of the Global Executive Committee (GEC); and Layer 4 i.e. direct reports of Layer 3

68. Eastern franchise is comprised of Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Western franchise is the rest

69. Based on latest available rankings; GLCM & GTRF source Oliver Wyman/Coalition benchmarking report as of FY19; Securities Services and FX source Coalition as of 1H20; Fixed Income source Coalition as of 1H20; DCM, Loans and M&A source Dealogic FY20, focus Emerging Asia (Asia ex-Japan DCM G3 Volume by Bookrunner, Loans Asia ex-Japan marketed revenues by Bank and M&A APAC Volume by Advisor excluding Japan, Australia, Korea and China domestic). Footnote Source: Coalition Greenwich Competitor Analysis. Analysis based on HSBC internal business structure and internal revenues. GLCM as of FY19, based upon the following peer group: Barc, BofA, BNPP, CACIB, Citi, DB, LBG, JPM, UniCredit, SCB, SG, WFC. GTRF as of FY19, based upon the following peer group: Barc, BofA, BNPP, CACIB, Citi, DB, MUFG, ING, JPM, SANT, SCB, SG, STANB, WFC. Securities Services as of 1H20, based upon the following peer group: BNPP, BNYM, BBH, CACEIS, Citi, DB, JPM, NT, RBC, SCB, State Street. FX and Fixed Income as of 1H20, based upon the following peer group: Barc, BofA, BNPP, Citi, CS, DB, GS, JPM, MS, SCB, SG, NWM, UBS, NOM.

70. Client revenue from transactions booked in the East where client relationships are managed in the West

71. Capital markets and Advisory: all Banking products to CMB. FX: all Markets products to CMB + FX products to Retail. Wealth: all Markets products to Private Banking + rest of Markets products to Retail. Referrals includes AMG products to GBM customers, EBS and Private Banking referrals

72. Client revenue is based on HSBC internal client management information and differs from reported revenue. Client revenue is the revenue from banking clients in GBM and CMB and excludes Global Markets trading revenue, Principal Investments, Business Banking and non-customer revenue, for example allocations from Corporate Centre. Analysis considers all CMB Business Banking clients to be domestic clients

73. For GBM, a client is considered as international if they hold a relationship with HSBC in two or more markets, and generate over $10k annually in client revenue across all products; for CMB, a client is considered as international if they either hold a relationship with HSBC in two or more markets, or provide GTRF and FX product revenue greater than or equal to $10k annually

74. Domestic client revenue is client revenue that is booked in the same market in which the primary client relationship is managed. Cross-border client revenue is client revenue that is booked in a different market from where the primary client relationship is managed

75. Source: Dealogic. Volume shows the full (non-apportioned) amount of financing raised in transactions in which HSBC led or co-led

76. Excludes FY20 Corporate Risk Solutions revenue. Including this, Capital markets gross revenue increased by $228m or 13%

77. Oliver Wyman Coalition Global Transaction Banking benchmarking survey 2020; December 2020

78. Source: HKMA 79. Source: Bank of England

80. Source: The Institute of Customer Service

81. For a number of the metrics outlined, 2020 was a transition year. For further details, including the high-level framework for how we are looking to measure the progress on our new climate ambition, see the ESG review on page 42 of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

82. Our customer satisfaction performance is based on improving from our 2017 baseline. Our scale markets are Hong Kong, the UK, Mexico, the Pearl River Delta, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia

83. Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Income Statement, all comparatives are re-translated at average 4Q20 exchange rates

84. From 1st July 2018, Argentina was deemed a hyperinflationary economy for accounting purposes

85. Where observable long-tenor interest rates are at or close to zero, the -100bps stress sensitivity allows for the impact of negative interest rates. Additionally, the inverse impacts on profit after tax and total equity from interest rate changes is due to changes in risk discount rates which impact the present value of in-force long-term insurance business

86. Equity market investments in the Insurance manufacturing business are mainly benchmarked to MSCI World index (c.50%), MSCI Asia excl. Japan (c.50%); rebased to 100

87. A change in reportable segments was made in 2Q20. Comparative data have been re-presented accordingly

88. YTD, annualised. RoTE by Global Business excludes significant items and the UK bank levy. RoTE methodology annualises Profits Attributable to Shareholders, including ECL, in order to provide a returns metric. RoTE by Global Business for 4Q20 considers AT1 Coupons on an accruals basis, vs. Reported RoTE where it is treated on a cash basis

89. Where a quarterly trend is presented on the Balance Sheet, all comparatives are re-translated at 31 December 2020 exchange rates

90. A reconciliation of reported RWAs to adjusted RWAs can be found in the 'HSBC Holdings plc 4Q 2020 Datapack'

91. Embedded value in insurance manufacturing is equal to the overall balance sheet equity, including PVIF (present value in-force)

92. Asian Life Insurance company of the year Award at 24th Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2020

93. Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020

94. Association of British Insurers, as at Q3 2020

95. Total includes POCI balances and related allowances

96. 'Exited payment holidays' is defined as customers leaving a payment holiday agreements without requiring further lending relief and with payment behaviour.

97. Based on customers exiting payment holiday agreements that have passed one regularly scheduled payment date in 5 markets (the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, the US and Australia)

98. Differences between shareholders' equity and tangible equity drivers primarily reflect goodwill and other intangible impairment, PVIF movements and amortisation expense within 'Profit Attributable to Ordinary shareholders', FX on goodwill and intangibles within 'FX', and intangible additions and other movements within 'Other'

99. HSBC's insurance business has exposure to the oil and gas industry via investment-grade bond holdings which are excluded from these charts and tables. The majority of the credit risk of these instruments is borne by policyholders 100. Risk measure, excludes repos and derivatives. Guarantees are excluded from tables and charts. Oil & gas excludes 4Q20 guarantees of $5.2bn (3Q20: $4.9bn); Aviation excludes 4Q20 guarantees of $0.5bn (3Q20: $0.5bn); Restaurants and leisure excludes 4Q20 guarantees of $0.2bn (3Q20: $0.2bn); Retail excludes 4Q20 guarantees of $4.6bn (3Q20: $3.9bn)

101. Includes aircraft lessors. Aircraft lessors that are part of a banking group are not included in aviation exposures

102. Includes offset mortgages in first direct, endowment mortgages and other products

103. Excludes Private Bank Disclaimer Important notice The information, statements and opinions set out in this presentation and accompanying discussion ("this Presentation") are for informational and reference purposes only and do not constitute a public offer for the purposes of any applicable law or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities or other financial instruments or any advice or recommendation in respect of such securities or other financial instruments. This Presentation, which does not purport to be comprehensive nor render any form of legal, tax, investment, accounting, financial or other advice, has been provided by HSBC Holdings plc (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group") and has not been independently verified by any person. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, tax investment, accounting, financial or other related matters concerning any investment in any securities. No responsibility, liability or obligation (whether in tort, contract or otherwise) is accepted by the Group or any member of the Group or any of their affiliates or any of its or their officers, employees, agents or advisers (each an "Identified Person") as to or in relation to this Presentation (including the accuracy, completeness or sufficiency thereof) or any other written or oral information made available or any errors contained therein or omissions therefrom, and any such liability is expressly disclaimed. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given by any Identified Person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this Presentation, any other written or oral information provided in connection therewith or any data which such information generates. No Identified Person undertakes, or is under any obligation, to provide the recipient with access to any additional information, to update, revise or supplement this Presentation or any additional information or to remedy any inaccuracies in or omissions from this Presentation. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Differences between past performance and actual results may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements This Presentation may contain projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, opinions, prospects, results, returns and forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, capital position, strategy and business of the Group which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "plan", "estimate", "seek", "intend", "target" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology (together, "forward-looking statements"), including the strategic priorities and any financial, investment and capital targets described herein. Any such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance, as they may involve significant stated or implied assumptions and subjective judgements which may or may not prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that any of the matters set out in forward-looking statements are attainable, will actually occur or will be realised or are complete or accurate. The assumptions and judgments may prove to be incorrect and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the Group. Actual achievements, results, performance or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those stated, implied and/or reflected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors (including without limitation those which are referable to general market conditions, regulatory changes or due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak). Any such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Group at the date the statements are made, and the Group does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation or duty to update, revise or supplement them if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For these reasons, recipients should not place reliance on, and are cautioned about relying on, any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties, expressed or implied, are given by or on behalf of the Group as to the achievement or reasonableness of any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects or returns contained herein. Additional detailed information concerning important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this Presentation is available in our Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 20-F on 19 February 2020 (the "2019 Form 20-F"), our 1Q 2020 Earnings Release furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 28 April 2020 (the "1Q 2020 Earnings Release"), our Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 3 August 2020 (the "2020 Interim Report"), our 3Q 2020 Earnings Release furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K on 27 October 2020 (the "Q3 2020 Earnings Release") as well as in our Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 available atwww.hsbc.comand which we expect to file with the SEC on Form 20-F on 24 February 2021 (the "2020 Form 20-F"). Alternative Performance Measures This Presentation contains non-IFRS measures used by management internally that constitute alternative performance measures under European Securities and Markets Authority guidance and non-GAAP financial measures defined in and presented in accordance with SEC rules and regulations ("Alternative Performance Measures"). The primary Alternative Performance Measures we use are presented on an "adjusted performance" basis which is computed by adjusting reported results for the period-on-period effects of foreign currency translation differences and significant items which distort period-on-period comparisons. Significant items are those items which management and investors would ordinarily identify and consider separately when assessing performance in order to better understand the underlying trends in the business. Reconciliations between Alternative Performance Measures and the most directly comparable measures under IFRS are provided in our 2019 Form 20-F, our 1Q 2020 Earnings Release, our 2020 Interim Report, our 3Q 2020 Earnings Release and our 2020 Form 20-F, when filed, each of which are available atwww.hsbc.com. Information in this Presentation was prepared as at 23 February 2021. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:51:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 03:57a HSBC : Plans to Shuffle Leadership Team Under New Strategy MT 03:55a HSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update DJ 03:52a HSBC : Presentation to Investors and Analysts PU 03:50a HSBC : Strategic Report 2020 PU 03:46a HSBC : Annual Results 2020 media release PU 03:20a HSBC : curbs profit and payout ambitions, bets on Asia wealth RE 03:03a FRESENIUS : European shares gain on higher commodity prices; HSBC weighs RE 03:00a HSBC HLDGS : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating MD 02:34a HSBC HLDGS : Sell rating from JP Morgan MD 01:46a HSBC : reported profit fell by 34.7 percent in 2020 AQ Financials (USD) Sales 2020 49 998 M - - Net income 2020 3 590 M - - Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 34,1x Yield 2020 1,67% Capitalization 123 B 123 B - Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x Nbr of Employees 230 317 Free-Float 98,2% Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 5,40 $ Last Close Price 6,07 $ Spread / Highest target 22,0% Spread / Average Target -11,0% Spread / Lowest Target -31,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 13.94% 122 964 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 17.58% 455 611 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 15.97% 304 076 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.99% 281 409 CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 23.32% 210 216 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 5.94% 204 300