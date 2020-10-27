Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
HSBC : to overhaul business model as third-quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
HSBC : to overhaul business model as third quarter profit tumbles 35%
RE
HSBC : Presentation to investors and analysts

10/27/2020 | 12:20am EDT

HSBC Holdings plc 3Q20 Results

Presentation to Investors and Analysts

Noel Quinn

Group Chief Executive

Strategy

3Q20 results

Appendix

Highlights

1

Reported PBT of $3.1bn down $1.8bn (36%) vs. 3Q19; adjusted PBT of $4.3bn down $1.1bn (21%);

resilient 9M20 adjusted PBT of $9.9bn

2

3

3Q20 PBT supported by significantly reduced ECL charge and continued good cost management

Continued support of customers, communities and colleagues through Covid-19restrictions

4

Strong funding, liquidity and capital; adjusted deposits of $1.6tn up $164bn or 12% vs. 3Q19, CET1 ratio1

of 15.6%

Transformation and restructuring on track despite headwinds: expect to exceed our original FY22

5

targets of $100bn of gross RWA reductions and $4.5bn cost programme saves

A reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results can be found on slide 21, the remainder of the presentation unless otherwise stated, is presented on an adjusted basis

2

Strategy

3Q20 results

Appendix

We are driving our strategy forward in three key areas

Asia

Technology

Restructuring

Accelerating in Asia

  • Asian economy is rebounding strongly, led by a pick-up in manufacturing and trade
  • HSBC's client activity has shown resilience into the third quarter
  • We are stepping up investment in Asia to match our elevating ambitions

Digitising at pace

  • We continue to build out and invest in technology through the cycle
  • We are investing in digital platforms that streamline operations and support growth in key areas such as Wealth, Transaction Banking, and SMEs

Restructuring further and faster

  • HSBC has delivered $41bn of RWA saves and $0.6bn of cost programme saves YTD
  • US and Europe are executing at pace and remain committed to 2022 targets
  • We expect to go further and faster on our cost and RWA reduction programmes

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:19:06 UTC

