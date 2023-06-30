Pursuant to Rule 13a - 16 or 15d - 16 of

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

30 June 2023

Voting Rights and Capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

On 29 June 2023, the issued share capital of HSBC Holdings plc was 20,149,854,523 ordinary shares of US$0.50. This figure includes 325,273,407 ordinary shares of US$0.50 which are held in Treasury. Voting rights on treasury shares are not exercisable.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in HSBC Holdings plc is 19,824,581,116. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HSBC Holdings plc under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.Any such notification should be sent to investorrelations@hsbc.com and shareholderquestions@hsbc.com.

