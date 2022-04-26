Log in
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 10:14:55 am EDT
483.05 GBX   -3.70%
09:43aHSBC : Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call
PU
09:22aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
09:16aHSBC to Suspend 2022 Buyback Plans Amid Inflation Woes
MT
HSBC : Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call

04/26/2022 | 09:43am EDT
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call

Hamilton, Bermuda: 26th, April 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call. The full filing stated:

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1Q 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HSBC will be holding an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speaker will be Ewen Stevenson (Group Chief Financial Officer).

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download athttps://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group.

Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found atwww.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Time: 7.30am (London); 2.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).

Webcast:https://streamstudio.world-television.com/768-1956-32413/en

Conference call access numbers:

Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.

Passcode: 7995949

Toll-free

Toll

UK

0800 694 1461

US

1 866 280 1157

Hong Kong

800 905 685

International

+44 (0) 20 3009 5709

Replay access details from 26 April 2022 1:00pm BST - 26 May 2022 1:00pm BST.

Passcode: 79959949

Toll-free

Toll

UK

0808 238 0667

US

1 866 331 1332

Hong Kong

58085596

International

+44 (0) 333 300 9785

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$3,022bn at 31 March 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com. Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

Established in 1971 the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is now the leading fully electronic offshore securities market. The BSX specializes in listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and Insurance Linked Securities.

The BSX, recognised by the US SEC as a Designated Offshore Securities Market, is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is located in an O.E.C.D. member nation. The BSX has Approved Stock Exchange status under Australia's Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) taxation rules; Designated Investment Exchange status by the UK's Financial Services Authority; Recognised Stock Exchange by the UK HM Revenue and Customs; Designated Exchange status under Canada's Income Tax Act and is a member of America's Central Securities Depository Association.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
