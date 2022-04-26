HSBC : Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call

BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call

Hamilton, Bermuda: 26th, April 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) Q1 2022 Earnings Release Audio Webcast and Conference Call. The full filing stated:

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1Q 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AUDIO WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HSBC will be holding an audio webcast presentation and conference call today for investors and analysts. The speaker will be Ewen Stevenson (Group Chief Financial Officer).

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download athttps://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group.

Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found atwww.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Time: 7.30am (London); 2.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).

Webcast:https://streamstudio.world-television.com/768-1956-32413/en

Conference call access numbers:

Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.

Passcode: 7995949 Toll-free Toll UK 0800 694 1461 US 1 866 280 1157 Hong Kong 800 905 685 International +44 (0) 20 3009 5709

Replay access details from 26 April 2022 1:00pm BST - 26 May 2022 1:00pm BST.

Passcode: 79959949 Toll-free Toll UK 0808 238 0667 US 1 866 331 1332 Hong Kong 58085596 International +44 (0) 333 300 9785

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$3,022bn at 31 March 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com. Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

Established in 1971 the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is now the leading fully electronic offshore securities market. The BSX specializes in listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and Insurance Linked Securities.

The BSX, recognised by the US SEC as a Designated Offshore Securities Market, is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is located in an O.E.C.D. member nation. The BSX has Approved Stock Exchange status under Australia's Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) taxation rules; Designated Investment Exchange status by the UK's Financial Services Authority; Recognised Stock Exchange by the UK HM Revenue and Customs; Designated Exchange status under Canada's Income Tax Act and is a member of America's Central Securities Depository Association.