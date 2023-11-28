



HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

28 November 2023

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

On 27 November 2023, Ian Stuart acquired 25 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"). The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £6.0930 per Share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Ian Stuart 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-11-27 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan £6.09 25 £152.32 Aggregated £6.093 25 £152.32

Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:

Lee Davis

Corporate Governance & Secretariat

+44 (0) 20 7991 3048

HSBC Holdings plc By: Name: Aileen Taylor Title: Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer Date: 28 November 2023

