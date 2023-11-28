a9296u-hsbcholdingsplc
28 November 2023
Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
On 27 November 2023, Ian Stuart acquired 25 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"). The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £6.0930 per Share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Ian Stuart
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2023-11-27
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
£6.09
25
£152.32
Aggregated
£6.093
25
£152.32
Forany queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 (0) 20 7991 3048
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
HSBC Holdings plc
By:
Name: Aileen Taylor
Title: Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer
Date: 28 November 2023
