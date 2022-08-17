Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HSBC Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
545.10 GBX   -0.85%
05:34pHSBC : Right adjustment of HSBC28C2210A
PU
05:34pHSBC : Right adjustment of HSBC28C2209A
PU
05:34pHSBC : Right adjustment of HSBC41P2209A
PU
HSBC : Right adjustment of HSBC28C2209A

08/17/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Headline:

Right adjustment of HSBC28C2209A

Security Symbol:

HSBC28C2209A

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

Adjustment

Symbol

HSBC28C2209A

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (5)

ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

LAST TRADING IN SEPTEMBER 2022 # A

Before Exercise Price (Hong Kong dollar/share)

60.00

After Exercise Price (Hong Kong dollar/share)

59.185

Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

32 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

31.56528 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)

0.03168

The reason for adjustment

To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders

are not less than the existing status according to the Term

and Condition of Derivative Warrant issuers and Derivative

Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event

are as follows: refer to T&C conditions clause 1.4 (G) and

this event is dividend payment in other currency apart from

the currency of the underlying securities. The Issuer is using

the

USDHKD Mid-Rate provided by Bloomberg at 15.00 hrs (local

Thai time) which is 7.8417 HKD per 1 USD to adjust for the

dividend payment.

Effective Date

18-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest )

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
