HSBC : Right adjustment of HSBC28C2209A

Headline:
Right adjustment of HSBC28C2209A
Security Symbol:
HSBC28C2209A
Announcement Details
Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW
Subject
Adjustment
Symbol
HSBC28C2209A
The Full name
DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (5)
ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED
LAST TRADING IN SEPTEMBER 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (Hong Kong dollar/share)
60.00
After Exercise Price (Hong Kong dollar/share)
59.185
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)
32 : 1
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)
31.56528 : 1
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)
0.03168
The reason for adjustment
To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders
are not less than the existing status according to the Term
and Condition of Derivative Warrant issuers and Derivative
Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
are as follows: refer to T&C conditions clause 1.4 (G) and
this event is dividend payment in other currency apart from
the currency of the underlying securities. The Issuer is using
the
USDHKD Mid-Rate provided by Bloomberg at 15.00 hrs (local
Thai time) which is 7.8417 HKD per 1 USD to adjust for the
dividend payment.
|
Effective Date
18-Aug-2022
Signature _________________
(Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest )
Director
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
