HSBC : Right adjustment of HSBC28C2210A

Headline: Right adjustment of HSBC28C2210A Security Symbol: HSBC28C2210A Announcement Details Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW Subject Adjustment Symbol HSBC28C2210A The Full name DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (5) ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN OCTOBER 2022 # A Before Exercise Price (Hong Kong dollar/share) 55.00 After Exercise Price (Hong Kong dollar/share) 54.253 Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 32 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share) 31.56528 : 1 After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate) 0.03168 The reason for adjustment To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event are as follows: refer to T&C conditions clause 1.4 (G) and this event is dividend payment in other currency apart from the currency of the underlying securities. The Issuer is using the USDHKD Mid-Rate provided by Bloomberg at 15.00 hrs (local Thai time) which is 7.8417 HKD per 1 USD to adjust for the dividend payment. Effective Date 18-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Mr. Noppadon Duangthipnest )

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.