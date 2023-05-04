Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-05-04 am EDT
584.00 GBX   -1.55%
12:04pHSBC Shareholders Likely to Reject Special Spinoff, Dividend Resolutions -- AGM Preview
DJ
10:37aFirst Republic: Newcomer to the realm of banking angels
MS
10:36aFirst Republic: Newcomer to the realm of banking angels
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC Shareholders Likely to Reject Special Spinoff, Dividend Resolutions -- AGM Preview

05/04/2023 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Elena Vardon


HSBC Holdings shareholders will gather for the bank's annual general meeting on Friday to vote on 18 resolutions, including special resolutions requested by shareholders.

The meeting comes as Chinese insurer Ping An--a majority shareholder with a stake of more than 8% in the bank and which has support of some Hong-Kong-based retail investors--has recently been vocal about reforming the lender and suggested restructuring options to enhance shareholder value. HSBC responded by saying that spinning off its Asian business would result in high costs and be value destructive.

The meeting will take place days after HSBC published first-quarter results where it reported better-than-expected profits, even after one-time gains, and said it has established a 50% dividend payout ratio for 2023 and 2024 as it is confident it will return to prepandemic dividend levels.

There is further evidence that the integrated business and capital returns that HSBC is proposing are exceptionally high numbers, said analyst Alastair Ryan of Bank of America Securities, which forecasts it to return a quarter of its market capitalization, or $34 billion, to shareholders over the next two years.

A group represented by Ken Lui Yu Kin, who leads the 'Spin Off HSBC Asia Concern Group', has proposed two resolutions which the bank has advised shareholders to vote against as it considers them not to be in the best interests of the company or shareholders.

Analysts expect both special resolutions 17 and 18 not to be voted through by shareholders as no support from institutional investors has been seen.


Here's what you need to know:


RESOLUTION 17: It proposes the creation and implementation of a quarterly strategy review of structural reforms aimed at the bank's Asia business, which would include its spinoff and strategic reorganization and restructuring.

"We do not expect shareholder proposals seeking to restructure HSBC to receive support, given the value of HSBC's connected global businesses. Improved shareholder returns also reduce the perceived need to create shareholder value through restructuring," Berenberg analyst Peter Richardson wrote in a note.

The push to isolate the Asian business to unlock further value "remains contrary to HSBC's tradition of a globally interconnected bank and one which it fully intends to continue to resist," Interactive Investor's head of markets Richard Hunter said in a note, adding that the turmoil in the sector has enabled HSBC to flex its financial muscles and reiterate its power.

The request to carve out a still integrated but separately identified entity is a very particular request and it has seen little institutional support, BofA's Ryan said.

"In my view, Ping An's objective remains the partial listing of the Hong Kong subsidiary, not to create value but to ringfence depositors against the impact of U.S. sanctions (what Ping An refers as geopolitical risk in its statement)," AlphaValue analyst David Grinsztajn said.


RESOLUTION 18: A dividend policy was proposed through which the bank would commit to distribute quarterly payouts that amount to no less than $0.51 a year, its prepandemic level.

The resolution is asking for something that the company already intends to deliver, Ryan said. HSBC is now in a position in which it can restore its distribution to its traditionally high levels on a recurring basis, he noted. With the current share buybacks, planned special dividend from the disposal of its Canadian business and the final 2023 dividend---which BofA estimates at $0.55 a share--the bank can significantly catch up on total capital distributions that were missed since the decision to cancel quarterly dividends during the pandemic, he said.

"I think that requesting management to commit to a minimum payout ratio does not make sense especially since the regulator as a final say on capital distribution," AlphaValue's Grinsztajn said.

The proposal is likely to be rejected as the bank declared its first quarterly dividend since 2019 at 1Q results and will likely to want to retain its flexibility over dividend distribution.


Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 1203ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.96% 27.012 Delayed Quote.-15.88%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.55% 584 Delayed Quote.15.03%
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:04pHSBC Shareholders Likely to Reject Special Spinoff, Dividend Resolutions -- AGM Preview
DJ
10:37aFirst Republic: Newcomer to the realm of banking angels
MS
10:36aFirst Republic: Newcomer to the realm of banking angels
MS
05:06aHong Kong Stocks Gain On Potential Rate Hike End; Ping An Soars 7%
MT
02:04aAnalysis-Fed up with shrinking savings, Europeans drain billions from banks
RE
12:21aHSBC to raise Hong Kong best lending rate to 5.75%
RE
05/03HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate
BU
05/03Berenberg Upgrades HSBC to Buy from Hold
MT
05/03Deutsche Bank Raises HSBC PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/03HSBC HLDGS : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 613 M - -
Net income 2023 25 305 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,67x
Yield 2023 7,38%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 221 656
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 7,44 $
Average target price 9,10 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges Bahjat El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.93%145 449
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer