Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/25 11:38:49 am
283.75 GBX   -1.24%
12:28aHSBC Shares Jump After Ping An Insurance Raises Stake in Bank
DJ
09/27China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
RE
09/25Financials Up, But Gains Capped By Stimulus-Talk Worries -- Financials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC Shares Jump After Ping An Insurance Raises Stake in Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 12:28am EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

HSBC Holdings PLC's shares advanced Monday after Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. raised its stake in the lender.

The insurer raised its stake in HSBC to 8.00% from 7.95% through its investment management unit, a stock-exchange filing showed.

"All we have said previously is HSBC is a long-term investment," a Ping An spokesman said about the purchase when contacted by phone on Sunday by the South China Morning Post.

HSBC shares slumped to a low of HK$27.50 last week, their lowest level since 1995.

At the midday break, shares were up 7.8% at HK$30.40.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.24% 283.75 Delayed Quote.-52.13%
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. -0.12% 80.35 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 0.67% 77.59 End-of-day quote.-9.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:28aHSBC Shares Jump After Ping An Insurance Raises Stake in Bank
DJ
09/27China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
RE
09/25Financials Up, But Gains Capped By Stimulus-Talk Worries -- Financials Roundu..
DJ
09/25HSBC : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/25HSBC : Grant of Share Options
PU
09/25HSBC : Grant of share options - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - Eng..
PU
09/25Market volatility prompts investors to seek out long-short equity
RE
09/25JENOPTIK AG : HSBC takes a positive view
MD
09/24Canadian dollar outshines G10 peers as Ottawa adds to economic support
RE
09/24UK watchdog tells bankers to be strict about office working
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 265 M - -
Net income 2020 3 719 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 73 166 M 72 922 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 232 764
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,82 $
Last Close Price 3,61 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-52.13%72 922
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.06%134 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group