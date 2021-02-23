MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > HSBC Holdings plc HSBA GB0005405286 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (HSBA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/23 04:02:49 am 425.925 GBX -1.33% 03:57a HSBC : Plans to Shuffle Leadership Team Under New Strategy MT 03:55a HSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update DJ 03:52a HSBC : Presentation to Investors and Analysts PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies HSBC : Strategic Report 2020 02/23/2021 | 03:50am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HSBC Holdings plc Strategic Report 2020 Opening up a world of opportunity Contents Overview 2 Highlights

4 Who we are

6 Group Chairman's statement

8 Group Chief Executive's review Our strategy 12 Progress on our 2020 commitments

12 Responding to the new environment

13 Shifting capital to areas with the highest returns and growth

13 Group targets, dividend and capital policy

14 Our strategy How we do business 16 Our approach

17 Supporting our stakeholders through Covid-19

18 Our ESG metrics and targets

19 Our climate risk and reporting strategy

20 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD')

21 Responsible business culture Board decision making and engagement with stakeholders 22 Section 172 (1) statement

22 Stakeholder engagement and Covid-19

23 Principal decisions Remuneration 25 Our remuneration principles

25 Variable pay

25 Remuneration for our executive Directors Financial overview 26 Executive summary

26 Group ﬁnancial targets

27 Reported results

28 Adjusted performance

29 Balance sheet and capital Global businesses 30 Wealth and Personal Banking

32 Commercial Banking

34 Global Banking and Markets

36 Corporate Centre Risk overview 37 Managing risk

38 Risks related to Covid-19

38 Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks

39 UK withdrawal from the European Union

39 Ibor transition

39 Top and emerging risks Corporate governance 41 Long-term viability and going concern statement Supplementary information 42 Shareholder enquiries and communications

43 Electronic communications

44 Status of the Strategic Report 2020

44 Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts 2020

44 Report of the auditors

44 Certain deﬁned terms

HSBC Holdings plc Strategic Report 2020 This Strategic Report was approved by the Board on 23 February 2021. Mark E Tucker Group Chairman A reminder The currency we report in is US dollars. Adjusted measures We supplement our IFRS ﬁgures with non-IFRS measures used by management internally that constitute alternative performance measures under European Securities and Markets Authority guidance and non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures deﬁned in and presented in accordance with US Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These measures are highlighted with the following symbol: Further explanation may be found on page 28. None of the websites referred to in this Strategic Report 2020 (including where a link is provided), and none of the information contained on such websites, are incorporated by reference in this report. Cover image: Opening up a world of opportunity We connect people, ideas and capital across the world, opening up opportunities for our customers and the communities we serve. Opening up a world of opportunity Our ambition is to be the preferred international ﬁnancial partner for our clients. We have reﬁned our purpose, ambition and values to reﬂect our strategy and to support our focus on execution. Read more on our values, strategy and purpose on pages 4, 12 and 16. Key themes of 2020 The Group has been - and continues to be - impacted by developments in the external environment, including: Covid-19 The Covid-19 outbreak has signiﬁcantly aﬀected the global economic environment and outlook, resulting in adverse impacts on ﬁnancial performance, downward credit migration and muted demand for lending. Read more on page 38. Progress in key areas The Group continued to make progress in areas of strategic focus during 2020, including: Supporting customers We continued to support our customers during the Covid-19 outbreak, providing relief to wholesale and retail customers through both market-wide schemes and HSBC-speciﬁc measures. Read more on page 17. Financial performance Reported proﬁt after tax $6.1bn (2019: $8.7bn) Basic earnings per share $0.19 (2019: $0.30) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.9% (2019: 14.7%) Read more on our ﬁnancial overview on page 26. Market factors Interest rate reductions and market volatility impacted ﬁnancial performance during 2020. We expect low global interest rates to provide a headwind to improved proﬁtability and returns. Read more on page 26. Strategic progress We made good progress with our transformation programme in 2020. We have now set out the next phase of our strategic plan. Read more on page 12. Non-ﬁnancial highlights Gender diversity 30.3% Women in senior leadership roles. (2019: 29.4%) Customer satisfaction 7 out of 8 Wealth and Personal Banking markets sustained top-three rank and/or improved in customer satisfaction. Geopolitical risk Levels of geopolitical risk increased with heightened US-China tensions and the UK's trade negotiations with the EU notably impacting business and investor sentiment. We continue to monitor developments closely. Read more on page 38. Climate In October 2020, we set out an ambitious plan to prioritise sustainable ﬁnance and investment that supports the global transition to a net zero carbon economy. Read more on page 15. Sustainable ﬁnance and investment $93.0bn Cumulative total provided and facilitated since 2017. (2019: $52.4bn) 5 out of 8 Commercial Banking markets sustained top-three rank and/or improved in customer satisfaction. Read more on how we set and deﬁne our environmental, social and governance ('ESG') metrics on page 18. Strategic report Highlights Financial performance in 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, together with the resultant reduction in global interest rates. Nevertheless, performance in Asia remained resilient and our Global Markets business delivered revenue growth. Delivery against our ﬁnancial targets Return on average tangible equity 3.1% February 2020 target: in the range of 10% to 12% in 2022. (2019: 8.4%) Adjusted operating expenses $31.5bn Target: ≤$31bn in 2022. (2019: $32.5bn) Gross RWA reduction $61.1bn Target: >$100bn by end-2022. Further explanation of performance against Group ﬁnancial targets may be found on page 26. Financial performance (vs 2019) - Reported proﬁt after tax down 30% to $6.1bn and reported proﬁt before tax down 34% to $8.8bn from higher expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') and lower revenue, partly oﬀset by a fall in operating expenses. Reported results in 2020 included a $1.3bn impairment of software intangibles, while reported results in 2019 included a $7.3bn impairment of goodwill. Adjusted proﬁt before tax down 45% to $12.1bn.

- Reported revenue down 10% to $50.4bn, primarily due to the progressive impact of lower interest rates across our global businesses, in part oﬀset by higher revenue in Global Markets. Adjusted revenue down 8% to $50.4bn.

- Net interest margin of 1.32% in 2020, down 26 basis points ('bps') from 2019, due to the impact of lower global interest rates.

- Reported ECL up $6.1bn to $8.8bn, mainly due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the forward economic outlook. Allowance for ECL on loans and advances to customers up from $8.7bn at 31 December 2019 to $14.5bn at 31 December 2020.

- Reported operating expenses down 19% to $34.4bn, mainly due to the non-recurrence of a $7.3bn impairment of goodwill. Adjusted operating expenses down 3% to $31.5bn, as cost-saving initiatives and lower performance-related pay and discretionary expenditure more than oﬀset the growth in investment spend.

- During 2020, deposits grew by $204bn on a reported basis and $173bn on a constant currency basis, with growth in all global businesses.

- Common equity tier 1 ('CET1') ratio of 15.9%, up 1.2 percentage points from 14.7% at 31 December 2019, which included the impact of the cancellation of the fourth interim dividend of 2019 and changes to the capital treatment of software assets.

- After considering the requirements set out in the UK Prudential Regulation Authority's ('PRA') temporary approach to shareholder distributions for 2020, the Board has announced an interim dividend for 2020 of $0.15 per ordinary share, to be paid in cash with no scrip alternative. Outlook and strategic update In February 2020, we outlined our plan to upgrade the return proﬁle of our risk-weighted assets ('RWAs'), reduce our cost base and streamline the organisation. Despite the signiﬁcant headwinds posed by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, we have made good progress in implementing our plan. However, we recognise a number of fundamental changes, including the prospect of prolonged low interest rates, the signiﬁcant increase in digital engagement from customers and the enhanced focus on the environment. We have aligned our strategy accordingly. We intend to increase our focus on areas where we are strongest. We aim to increase and accelerate our investments in technology to enhance the capabilities we provide to customers and improve eﬃciency to drive down our cost base. We also intend to continue the transformation of our underperforming businesses. As part of our climate ambitions, we have set out our plans to capture the opportunities presented by the transition to a low-carbon economy. We will continue to target an adjusted cost base of $31bn or less in 2022. This reﬂects a further reduction in our cost base, which has been broadly oﬀset by the adverse impact of foreign currency translation due to the weakening US dollar towards the end of 2020. We will also continue to target a gross RWA reduction of over $100bn by the end of 2022. Given the signiﬁcant changes in our operating environment during 2020, we no longer expect to reach our return on average tangible equity ('RoTE') target of between 10% and 12% in 2022 as originally planned. The Group will now target a RoTE of greater than or equal to 10% in the medium term. We intend to maintain a CET1 ratio above 14%, managing in the range of 14% to 14.5% in the medium term and managing this range down in the longer term. The Board has adopted a policy designed to provide sustainable dividends going forward. We intend to transition towards a target payout ratio of between 40% and 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share ('EPS') from 2022 onwards, with the ﬂexibility to adjust EPS for non-cash signiﬁcant items such as goodwill or intangibles impairments. We will no longer oﬀer a scrip dividend option, and will pay dividends entirely in cash. Highlights Key ﬁnancial metrics For the year ended Reported results 2020 2019 2018 Reported revenue ($m) 50,429 56,098 53,780 Reported proﬁt before tax ($m) 8,777 13,347 19,890 Reported proﬁt after tax ($m) 6,099 8,708 15,025 Proﬁt attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the parent company ($m) 3,898 5,969 12,608 Cost eﬃciency ratio (%) 68.3 75.5 64.4 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.19 0.30 0.63 Diluted earnings per share ($) 0.19 0.30 0.63 Net interest margin (%) 1.32 1.58 1.66 Alternative performance measures Adjusted revenue ($m) Adjusted proﬁt before tax ($m) Adjusted cost eﬃciency ratio (%) Expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') as % of average gross loans and advances to customers (%) 50,366 12,149 62.5 0.81 54,944 52,098 22,149 21,199 59.2 60.9 0.25 0.16 Return on average ordinary shareholders' equity (%) Return on average tangible equity (%)1 2.3 3.1 3.6 7.7 8.4 8.6 At 31 December Balance sheet 2020 2019 2018 Total assets ($m) 2,984,164 Net loans and advances to customers ($m) 1,037,987 2,715,152 1,036,743 2,558,124 981,696 Customer accounts ($m) 1,642,780 1,439,115 1,362,643 Average interest-earning assets ($m) 2,092,900 1,922,822 1,839,346 Loans and advances to customers as % of customer accounts (%) 63.2 72.0 72.0 Total shareholders' equity ($m) 196,443 183,955 186,253 Tangible ordinary shareholders' equity ($m) 156,423 144,144 140,056 Net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($) 8.62 8.00 8.13 Tangible net asset value per ordinary share at period end ($)2 7.75 7.13 7.01 Capital, leverage and liquidity Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)3 15.9 14.7 14.0 Risk-weighted assets ($m)3 857,520 843,395 865,318 Total capital ratio (%)3 21.5 20.4 20.0 Leverage ratio (%)3 5.5 5.3 5.5 High-quality liquid assets (liquidity value) ($bn) 678 601 567 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 139 150 154 Share count Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) Period end basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding and dilutive potential ordinary shares (millions) Average basic number of $0.50 ordinary shares outstanding (millions) Dividend per ordinary share (in respect of the period) ($)4 20,184 20,272 20,169 0.15 20,206 19,981 20,280 20,059 20,158 19,896 0.30 0.51 For reconciliations of our reported results to an adjusted basis, including lists of signiﬁcant items, see page 85 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Deﬁnitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 103 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. 1 Proﬁt attributable to ordinary shareholders, excluding impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and changes in present value of in-force insurance contracts ('PVIF') (net of tax), divided by average ordinary shareholders' equity excluding goodwill, PVIF and other intangible assets (net of deferred tax).

2 Excludes impact of $0.10 per share dividend in the ﬁrst quarter of 2019, following a June 2019 change in accounting practice on the recognition of interim dividends, from the date of declaration to the date of payment.

3 Unless otherwise stated, regulatory capital ratios and requirements are based on the transitional arrangements of the Capital Requirements Regulation in force at the time. These include the regulatory transitional arrangements for IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', which are explained further on page 173 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Leverage ratios are calculated using the end point deﬁnition of capital and the IFRS 9 regulatory transitional arrangements. Following the end of the transition period after the UK's withdrawal from the EU, any reference to EU regulations and directives (including technical standards) should be read as a reference to the UK's version of such regulation and/or directive, as onshored into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended.

4 The fourth interim dividend of 2019, of $0.21 per ordinary share, was cancelled in response to a written request from the PRA. 2019 has been re-presented accordingly. Strategic report Who we are About HSBC With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 64 countries and territories at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the largest banking and ﬁnancial services organisations in the world. More than 40 million customers bank with us and we employ around 226,000 full-time equivalent staﬀ. We have around 194,000 shareholders in 130 countries and territories. Our values Our values help deﬁne who we are as an organisation, and are key to our long-term success. We value diﬀerence We succeed together We take responsibility We get it done Seeking out diﬀerent Collaborating across Holding ourselves accountable Moving at pace and making perspectives boundaries and taking the long view things happen For further details on our strategy and purpose, see pages 12 and 16. Our global businesses We serve our customers through three global businesses. On pages 30 to 36 we provide an overview of our performance in 2020 for each of our global businesses, as well as our Corporate Centre. During the year, we simpliﬁed our organisational structure by combining Global Private Banking and Retail Banking and Wealth Management to form Wealth and Personal Banking. We also renamed our Balance Sheet Management function as Markets Treasury to reﬂect the activities it undertakes more accurately and its relationship to our Group Treasury function more broadly. These changes followed realignments within our internal reporting and include the reallocation of Markets Treasury,hyperinﬂation accounting in Argentina and HSBC Holdings net interest expense from Corporate Centre to the global businesses. Each of the chief executive oﬃcers of our global businesses reports to our Group Chief Executive, who in turn reports to the Board of HSBC Holdings plc. For further information on how we are governed, see our corporate governance report on page 195 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. 1 Calculation is based on adjusted revenue of our global businesses excluding Corporate Centre, which is also excluded from the total adjusted revenue number. Corporate Centre had negative adjusted revenue of $262m in 2020. Adjusted revenue by global business CMB 26% GBM 30% Our global functions Our business is supported by a number of corporate functions and our Digital Business Services teams, formerly known as HSBC Operations, Services and Technology. The global functions include Corporate Governance and Secretariat, Communications, Finance, Compliance, Human Resources, Internal Audit, Legal, Marketing, Risk and Strategy. Digital Business Services provides real estate, procurement, technology and operational services to the business. Wealth and Personal Banking ('WPB') We help millions of our customers look after their day-to-day ﬁnances and manage, protect and grow their wealth. Commercial Banking ('CMB') Our global reach and expertise help domestic and international businesses around the world unlock their potential. Global Banking and Markets ('GBM') We provide a comprehensive range of ﬁnancial services and products to corporates, governments and institutions. Who we are Our global reach We aim to create long-term value for our shareholders and capture opportunity. Our goal is to lead in wealth, with a particular focus on Asia and the Middle East. Taking advantage of our international network, we aspire to lead in cross-border banking ﬂows, and to serve mid-market corporates globally. We continue to maintain a strong capital, funding and liquidity position with a diversiﬁed business model. Multi-award winning We have won industry awards around the world for a variety of reasons - ranging from the quality of the service we provide to customers, to our eﬀorts to support diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Value of customer accounts by geography North America 11% UK Rest of Europe Mainland China 30% 8% 3% A selection of the awards recognising our support of customers during the Covid-19 outbreak includes: Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Global Excellence in Leadership Excellence in Leadership in Asia Excellence in Leadership in the Middle East Greenwich Associates 2020 - Standout Bank for Corporates in Asia During Crisis Most Distinctive in Helping to Mitigate Impact of Covid-19 We highlight a selection of our other recent wins below. See page 84 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020 for further information on our customers and approach to geographical information. Engaging with our stakeholders Customers Communities Employees Investors Regulators and governments Suppliers Building strong relationships with our stakeholders helps enable us to deliver our strategy in line with our long-term values, and operate the business in a sustainable way. Our stakeholders are the people who work for us, bank with us, own us, regulate us, and live in the societies we serve and the planet we all inhabit. These human connections are complex and overlap. Many of our employees are customers and shareholders, while our business customers are often suppliers. We aim to serve, creating value for our customers and shareholders. Our size and global reach mean our actions can have a signiﬁcant impact. We are committed to doing business responsibly, and thinking for the long term. This is key to delivering our strategy. Our section 172 statement, detailing our Directors' responsibility to stakeholders, can be found on page 22. Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 World's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance World's Best Bank for Transaction Services Hong Kong's Best Bank The Banker Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2020 Best Digital Bank in Asia Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2020 Life Insurance Company of the Year PWM Wealth Tech Awards 2020 Best Global Private Bank for Digital Customer Experience Stonewall Stonewall Top Global Employers List - 2020 Strategic report Group Chairman's statement The past year brought unprecedented challenges, but our people responded exceptionally well and our performance has been resilient. Mark E Tucker Group Chairman In 2020, we experienced economic and social upheaval on a scale unseen in living memory. Even before the year began, the external environment was being reshaped by a range of factors - including the impact of trade tensions between the US and China, Brexit, low interest rates and rapid technological development. The spread of the Covid-19 virus made that environment all the more complex and challenging. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted our customers, our colleagues, our shareholders and the communities we serve. The ﬁrst priority was, and remains, dealing with the public health crisis, but the economic crisis that unfolded simultaneously has also been unprecedented in recent times. The ﬁnancial services industry has been at the forefront of helping businesses and individuals through the diﬃculties they have faced, working with governments and regulators towards expected recovery and future growth. I am enormously proud of the professionalism, dedication and energy that my colleagues around the world have demonstrated as theyhelped ensure our customers received the support they needed - all the while managing their own, at times extremely diﬃcult, situations at home. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deepest thanks to them all for the exceptional way they are responding to these most challenging circumstances. Against this backdrop, HSBC demonstrated a resilient performance. Reported proﬁt before tax was $8.8bn, a fall of 34%, and adjusted proﬁt before tax was $12.1bn, down 45%. Within this, Global Banking and Markets performed particularly well, while Asia was once again by far the most proﬁtable region. Deposits also increased signiﬁcantly across the Group, reinforcing the strength of our funding and liquidity positions. In response to a request from the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, we cancelled the fourth interim dividend for 2019. We also announced that, until the end of 2020, we would make no quarterly or interim dividend payments or accruals in respect of ordinary shares. This was a diﬃcult decision and we deeply regret the impact it has had on our shareholders. We are therefore pleased torestart dividend payments at the earliest opportunity. The Board has announced an interim dividend of $0.15 for 2020, and adopted a policy designed to provide sustainable dividends in the future. Board of Directors The conﬁrmation of Noel Quinn as permanent Group Chief Executive underlined the Board's belief that he is the best person to lead the delivery of the strategic plan. We look forward to working closely with Noel and the management team as they focus on executing our strategic priorities in 2021. Jamie Forese, Steve Guggenheimer and Eileen Murray joined the Board as independent non-executive Directors in 2020. All three have already demonstrated the valuable skills, expertise and experience they bring across a wide range of areas, including technology. We have also announced that Dame Carolyn Fairbairn will join the Board as an independent non-executive Director. Carolyn will bring a wealth of relevant experience, and her appointment will be eﬀective from 1 September 2021. Group Chairman's statement "There are many opportunities ahead for a bank with HSBC's competitive strengths." As reported in the Annual Report and Accounts 2019, Sir Jonathan Symonds and Kathleen Casey retired from the Board last year. Today we also announced that Laura Cha will step down from the Board immediately after our 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') in May. I would like to thank Jon, Kathy and Laura for the enormous contributions they made to HSBC during their years of service. We are now in the advanced stages of a search for suitable candidates to join and strengthen the Board, and I will update further on the outcome of this search in due course. Like the rest of the Group, the Board had to adapt its ways of working in 2020. We met virtually for much of the year, which brought beneﬁts including less travel and more frequent, shorter meetings. It will be important for us to consider how we retain what has worked well over the last year once restrictions are lifted and it becomes possible to travel once again. The Board enjoys the constructive discussions that we have with shareholders at the AGM in the UK and the Informal Shareholders' Meeting in Hong Kong, so it was a matter of regret that we did not meet in person in 2020. While we did maintain regular contact with shareholders throughout the year, we will resume our face-to-face engagement with shareholders in the UK, Hong Kong and more widely, as soon as is practicable. External environment After the signiﬁcant deterioration in global economic conditions in the ﬁrst half of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were signs of improvement in the second half, especially in Asia. The most impressive economic recovery has been in China - still the biggest driver of global growth - where international trade is rebounding most strongly. The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership should further boost intra-regional activity across Asia, while the recent political agreement between the EU and China on an investment deal should, once ratiﬁed, bolster the already signiﬁcant two-way investment ﬂows. Covid-19 infection levels remain very high in Europe, the US and Latin America, and new variants of the virus have spread quickly. This has necessitated new lockdown measures in the UK and other countries. While the deployment of multiple vaccines means we are more optimistic about the future, there is clearly still some way to go before life can return to something like normality. Recovery will therefore take longer in these economies, with growth more likely later in 2021 in these economies. The agreement of a trade deal between the UK and EU prior to the end of 2020 provides some certainty for cross-border trade. However, the reduced access for ﬁnancial services under these new arrangements means that further work is needed to maintain the level playing ﬁeld that has existed until now. Given the many beneﬁts that the UK ﬁnancial services industry brings to the UK and EU economies, equivalence must be a key priority for both parties. The geopolitical environment remains challenging - in particular for a global bank like HSBC - and we continue to be mindful of the potential impact that it could have on our strategy. We continue to engage fully and frequently with all governments as we seek to do everything we possibly can to help our customers navigate an increasingly complex world. Capturing future opportunities Given the external environment, it is vital we stay focused on what we can control. The Board is conﬁdent there are many opportunities ahead for a bank with HSBC's competitive strengths. This makes it all the more important that we position ourselves to capture them. While we prioritised supporting our customers and our people during the pandemic, we made good progress against the three strategic priorities announced in February 2020 - reallocating capital from underperforming parts of the business, reducing costs and simplifying the organisation. In particular, the Board worked closely with the management team over the course of the year on plans to accelerate progress and investment in key areas of growth, which include our Asian franchise, our wealth business and new technology across the Group. We are today unveiling the outcome of extensive consultation with our people and customers on the Group's purpose and values. Being clear about who we are, what we stand for and how this connects to our strategy is an important part of how we align and energise the organisation to create long-term value for all those we work with and for - our investors, customers, employees, suppliers and the communities we serve. The Board fully endorses the outcome of this work. Our commitment to create sustainable value is demonstrated by the new climate ambitions we announced in October 2020. The most signiﬁcant contribution that HSBC can make to the ﬁght against climate change is to bring our customers with us on the transition to a low-carbon future. Our goal of being net zero for our ﬁnanced emissions by 2050 sends an important signal to our investors, our customers and our people - if our clients are prepared to change their business models and make that transition, we will help and support them to do so. HSBC was also delighted to be one of the founding signatories of the Terra Carta, which was launched last month by HRH The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative. Further details about all of the steps we are taking towards a more sustainable future are set out in the ESG review, which for the ﬁrst time is included within the Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Finally, 2020 underlined once again that our people are the driving force behind our business. I would like to reiterate how enormously grateful I am to my colleagues for the great dedication and care they showed to our customers and to each other during such testing times. Further empowering and enabling them to do their jobs and execute our strategic priorities is the key to our future success. Mark E Tucker Group Chairman 23 February 2021 Strategic report Group Chief Executive's review With a blueprint for the future and a renewed purpose to guide us, we are building a dynamic, eﬃcient and agile global bank with a digital-ﬁrst mindset, capable of providing a world-leading service to our customers and strong returns for our investors. Noel Quinn Group Chief Executive In 2020, HSBC had a very clear mandate - to provide stability in a highly unstable environment for our customers, communities and colleagues. I believe we achieved that in spite of the many challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Our people delivered an exceptional level of support for our customers in very tough circumstances, while our strong balance sheet and liquidity gave reassurance to those who rely on us. We achieved this while delivering a solid ﬁnancial performance in the context of the pandemic - particularly in Asia - and laying ﬁrm foundations for our future growth. I am proud of everything our people achieved and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during a very turbulent year. 2020 Helping our customers emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic in a sustainable position was our most pressing priority. We did this by equipping our colleagues to work from home at the height of the pandemic, and keeping the vast majority of our branches and all of our contact centres open. Our investment in ourdigital capabilities - both in 2020 and in previous years - enabled our customers to access more services remotely, and we worked closely with our regulators around the world to open new digital channels in a safe and secure way. In total, we provided more than $26bn of relief to our personal customers and more than $52bn to our wholesale customers, both through government schemes and our own relief initiatives. We also played a vital role in keeping capital ﬂowing for our clients, arranging more than $1.9tn of loan, debt and equity ﬁnancing for our wholesale customers during 2020. Even in the middle of the pandemic, we continued to look to the future. In October, we announced our ambition to become a net zero bank by 2050, supporting customers through the transition to a low-carbon economy and helping to unlock next-generation climate solutions. If the Covid-19 pandemic provided a shock to the system, a climate crisis has the potential to be much more drastic in its consequences and longevity. We are therefore stepping up support for our clients in a material way, working together to build a thriving low-carbon economy and focusing our business on helping achieve that goal. The actions we outlined in February 2020 are largely on track or ahead of where we intended them to be, despite the complications of the pandemic. We renewed and re-energised the senior management team, with around three-quarters of the Group Executive Committee in post for just over a year or less. Our business is more streamlined than it was a year ago, with three global businesses instead of four and increased back-oﬃce consolidation. Costs are down materially, with over $1bn of gross operating costs removed during 2020. We are also already more than half-way towards our target to reduce at least $100bn of gross risk-weighted assets by 2022. Unfortunately, the changed interest-rate environment means we are no longer able to achieve a return on tangible equity of 10% to 12% by 2022. We will now target a return on tangible equity of 10% or above over the medium term. The world around us changed signiﬁcantly in 2020. Central bank interest rates in many countries fell to record lows. Pandemic-related lockdowns led to a rapid acceleration in the shift from physical to digital banking. Like many businesses, we learned that our people could be just as productive working from "Helping our customers emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic in a sustainable position was our most pressing priority." home as in the oﬃce. Also, as the world resolved to build back responsibly from the pandemic, governments, businesses and customers united to accelerate a low-carbon transition that works for all. All of these things caused us to adjust and reinforce elements of our strategy to ﬁt this new environment. The growth plans that we have developed are a natural progression of our February 2020 plans. They aim to play to our strengths, especially in Asia; to accelerate our technology investment plans to deliver better customer service and increased productivity; to energise our business for growth; and to invest further in our own low-carbon transition and that of our customers. They are also designed to deliver a 10% return on tangible equity over the medium term in the current low interest-rate environment. Our purpose As we charted the next stage of HSBC's journey, we also reﬂected on our purpose as a business. We consulted widely both internally and externally, speaking to thousands of colleagues and customers, and looked deeply into our history. The same themes came up again and again. HSBC has always focused on helping customers pursue the opportunities around them, whether as individuals or businesses. Sometimes those opportunities are clear and visible, and sometimes they are far from obvious. Sometimes they arise in the next street, and sometimes on the next continent. Sometimes they exist in the status quo, and sometimes they are a product of great social or economic change. But always, theyrepresent a chance for our customers to grow and to help those close to them - protecting, nurturing, building. 'Opening up a world of opportunity' both captures this aim and lays down a challenge for the future. Opportunity never stands still. It changes and evolves with the world around us. It is our job to keep making the most of it, and to ﬁnd and capture it with a spirit of entrepreneurialism, innovation and internationalism that represents HSBC at its very best. This is the essence of what our plans intend to deliver, and what we intend to keep delivering for our customers, colleagues and communities as we navigate change and complexity together. Financial performance The pandemic inevitably aﬀected our 2020 ﬁnancial performance. The shutdown of much of the global economy in the ﬁrst half of the year caused a large rise in expected credit losses, and cuts in central bank interest rates reduced revenue in rate-sensitive business lines. We responded by accelerating the transformation of the Group, further reducing our operating costs and moving our focus from interest-rate sensitive business lines towards fee-generating businesses. Our expected credit losses stabilised in the second half of the year in line with the changed economic outlook, but the revenue environment remained muted. As a consequence, the Group delivered $8.8bn of reported proﬁt before tax, down 34% on 2019, and $12.1bn of adjusted proﬁts, down 45%. Our Asia business was again the major contributor, delivering $13bn of adjusted proﬁt before tax in 2020. Adjusted revenue was 8% lower than in 2019. This was due mainly to the impact of interest rate cuts at the start of the year on our deposit franchises in all three global businesses. By contrast, our Global Markets business beneﬁted from increased customer activity due to market volatility throughout the year, growing adjusted revenue by 27%. We made strong progress in reducing our operating expenses. A combination of our cost-saving programmes, cuts in performance-related pay and lower discretionary spending due to the Covid-19 pandemic helped to reduce our adjusted operating expenses by $1.1bn or 3%. Strategic report | Group Chief Executive's review Response to Covid-19 Our operations have stayed highly resilient and we are participating in several Covid-19 relief measures. Approximately 85% of our employees are now equipped to work from home. We provided over $26bn of relief to our personal customers. Our investment plans remain essential to the future of the business. We continued to invest heavily in technology while managing costs down, spending $5.5bn during 2020. Our funding, liquidity and capital remain strong. We grew deposits by $173bn on a constant currency basis, with increases across all three global businesses. Our common equity tier one ratio was 15.9% on 31 December 2020. Our shareholders It was a diﬃcult year for our shareholders. The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of geopolitics weighed heavily on our share price throughout 2020. In March, we cancelled the payment of our fourth interim dividend for 2019 at the request of our lead regulator, and also agreed not to make any quarterly or interim dividend payments until the end of 2020. This particularly aﬀected shareholders who rely on our dividend for income. It was a priority for the management team to get back to being able to pay dividends by the end of the year, and we were pleased to be able to recommend the payment of an interim dividend for 2020. Dividends are hugely important, but so is capacity for growth. To deliver both, we are adopting a new policy designed to provide sustainable dividends, oﬀering good income while giving management the ﬂexibility to reinvest capital to grow the ﬁrm over the medium term. We will consider share buy-backs, over time and not in the near term, where no immediate opportunity for capital redeployment exists. We will also no longer oﬀer a scrip dividend option, and will pay dividends entirely in cash. The last 12 months were tough, but I am highly focused on turning our performance around in 2021 and beyond. I strongly believe that the combination of our growth plans and our new dividend policy will unlock greater value for our shareholders in the years to come. Opening up a world of opportunity 'Opening up a world of opportunity' is more than a purpose - it is a statement of intent. Everything that we plan to do over the next decade is designed to unlock opportunity for our stakeholders, whether customers, colleagues, shareholders or communities. We intend to do this by building a dynamic, eﬃcient and agile global bank with a digital-ﬁrst mindset, capable of providing a world-leading service to our customers and strong returns for our investors. We will also need to focus intently on the areas where we excel, and to foster a commercial and entrepreneurial culture with a conviction to get things done. We believe we can achieve this in four ways. First, we plan to focus on and invest in the areas in which we are strongest. In Wealth and Personal Banking, we aim to become a market-leader for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients in Asia and the Asian diaspora, and to invest in our biggest retail markets where the opportunity is greatest. In Commercial Banking, we want to remain a global leader in cross-border trade, and to lead the world in serving mid-market corporates internationally. In Global Banking and Markets, we intend to invest to capture trade and capital ﬂows into and across Asia, while connecting global clients to Asia and the Middle East through our international network. Second, we intend to increase the pace at which we digitise HSBC through higher levels of technology investment. This underpinseverything that we want to achieve. It is how we intend to win new customers and retain them, to become more agile and eﬃcient, to create richer, seamless customer journeys, and to build strong and innovative partnerships that deliver excellent beneﬁts for our customers. We have an opportunity to meet the growing market need for sophisticated, robust and rapid payment solutions, and to lead our industry in applying digital solutions to analogue services, such as trade. We therefore intend to protect technology investment throughout the cycle, even as we reduce spending elsewhere. Third, we want to energise HSBC for growth through a strong culture, simple ways of working, and by equipping our colleagues with the future skills they need. Giving life to our purpose will be critical to building the dynamic, entrepreneurial and inclusive culture that we want to create, as will removing the remaining structural barriers that sometimes stop our people from delivering for our customers. We need to change the way we hire to build skills and capabilities in areas that are diﬀerent to what we have needed historically, including data, artiﬁcial intelligence, and sustainable business models. Our expanded HSBC University will also help to upskill and reskill our people, while fostering more of the softer skills that technology can never replace. Fourth, we will seek to help our customers and communities to capture the opportunities presented by the transition to a low-carbon economy. Accelerating this transition is the right thing to do for the environment, but also the right thing commercially. We intend to build on our market-leading position in sustainable ﬁnance, supporting our clients with $750bn to $1tn of sustainable ﬁnancing and investment over the next 10 years. We also intend to unlock new climate solutions by building one of the world's leading climate managers - HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management - and helping to transform sustainable infrastructure into a global asset class. These will help us achieve our ambition to align our portfolio of ﬁnanced emissions to the Paris Agreement goal to achieve net zero by 2050. Championing inclusion I believe passionately in building an inclusive organisation in which everyone has the "I believe passionately in building an inclusive organisation in which everyone has the opportunity to fulﬁl their potential" opportunity to fulﬁl their potential. Failing to do so isn't just wrong, it is totally self-defeating. It means you don't get the best out of the talent you have, and sends the wrong signals to the people you want to recruit. An inclusive environment is the foundation of a truly diverse organisation, with all of the rewards that brings. There is much still to do, but we are moving in the right direction. More than 30% of our senior leaders are female, in line with the goal we set to achieve by the end of 2020. I want that number to increase to at least 35% by 2025, and we have a number of initiatives in place to help achieve it. In May, we launched a new global ethnicity inclusion programme to better enable careers and career progression for colleagues from ethnic minorities, and in July, we made a series of commitments to address feedback from Black colleagues in particular. These included a commitment to more than double our number of Black senior leaders by 2025. I am particularly proud that during a diﬃcult year, which included a large-scale redundancy programme, employee sentiment improved within HSBC. Around 71% of my colleagues said that they found HSBC to be a great place to work, up from 66% in 2019. However, the view varies across employees from diﬀerent groups. We know, for example, that employees with disabilities or who identify as ethnic minorities do not feel as engaged asothers. I take these gaps very seriously. Better demographic data globally will help us benchmark and measure our progress more eﬀectively, and we are taking concerted steps to be able to capture that information where possible. 2021 outlook We have had a good start to 2021, and I am cautiously optimistic for the year ahead. While a spike in Covid-19 infection rates led to renewed lockdown measures in many places at the start of 2021, the development of multiple vaccines gives us hope that the world will return to some form of normality before long. Nonetheless, we remain reactive to the ebb and ﬂow of the Covid-19 virus and prepared to take further steps to manage the economic impact where necessary. The geopolitical uncertainty that prevailed during 2020 remains a prominent feature of our operating environment. We are hopeful that this will reduce over the course of 2021, but mindful of the potential impact on our business if levels remain elevated. We remain focused on serving the needs of our customers, colleagues and communities in all our markets. Our people I would like to pay tribute to my colleagues and all those who supported them throughout a diﬃcult year. HSBC is a community of around 226,000 colleagues - but it relies just as much on the family, friends and support networks that help them be the best they can be. Our people did extraordinary things in 2020, but it asked a lot of those around them. I am hugely grateful to everyone who helped HSBC - whether directly or indirectly - in supporting our customers, communities and each other over the last 12 months. Noel Quinn Group Chief Executive 23 February 2021 Strategic report Our strategy With continued delivery against our February 2020 commitments, we are now in the next stage of our strategic plan, which responds to the signiﬁcant shifts during the year and aligns to our refreshed purpose, values and ambition. Progress on our 2020 commitments In February 2020, we outlined our plan to upgrade our returns proﬁle through recycling risk-weighted assets ('RWAs') out of low-return franchises into higher-performing ones, reducing our cost base and streamlining our organisation. During 2020, in spite of signiﬁcant headwinds posed by the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak across our network, we made signiﬁcant progress on delivering against the ambitionswe outlined. We delivered $1bn of cost programme saves. We also reduced gross RWAs by $52bn, including $24bn from our non-ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK, and are currently on track to meet the greater than $100bn target outlined by 2022. We took bold steps to simplify our organisation, including the merger of Retail Banking and Wealth Management and Global Private Banking to form Wealth and Personal Responding to the new environment Banking. We also reduced management layers in Global Banking and Markets and our non-ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK. We have built a strong capital position, ending the year with a CET1 ratio of 15.9%. Our return on tangible equity ('RoTE') of 3.1% was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak and the challenging macroeconomic environment, including lower interest rates and higher expected credit losses. There was a set of fundamental shifts in 2020 that profoundly impacted our organisation as well as the wider ﬁnancial services sector. We have adapted our strategy accordingly. Low interest-rate environment Interest rates are expected to remain lower for longer, resulting in a more diﬃcult revenue environment for the ﬁnancial services sector. The new digital experience economy Remote working and global lockdowns due to the Covid-19 outbreak have increased our customers' propensity and preference to engage digitally. Increased focus on sustainability The demand for sustainable solutions and green ﬁnance rose to new highs in 2020. Evolution of major interbank rates Three-month interbank o ered rates (%) China Digital banking usage up c.30% in the industry % customers increasing digital usage, mid-2020 vs pre-Covid-19 US UK HSBC customer trends 2018 Green, social and sustainability ('GSS') bond market $bn GSS share of global debt capital markets 2018 179 2.7% 2019 261 3.6% India 2019 2020 445 5.0% Companies with disclosed climate action targets under the Science Based Targets Initiative 228 1,106 (in 2018) (in 2020) 2020 2021 125% US UKHong Kong Increase in HSBCnet mobile downloads 253% Increase in HSBCnet mobile payments We are responding by targeting fee income growth in wealth and wholesale banking products and improving cost eﬃciencies. 1 Source: Datastream. We are responding by increasing investments in technology across our customer platforms.

2 Source: Bain & Company Covid-19 Pulse Survey, July 2020; Overall sample: 10,000.

3 Fourth quarter of 2020 vs fourth quarter of 2019.

4 Source: Dealogic. We stepped up our climate ambitions - we aim to be a net zero bank and support our clients in their transition with $750bn to $1tn of ﬁnancing. Shifting capital to areas with the highest returns and growth We are responding to the changes in our operating environment, and building on our 2020 commitments. Our strategy includes accelerating the shift of capital to areas, principally Asia and wealth, that have demonstrated the highest returns and wherewe have sustainable advantage through scale. Our international network remains a key competitive advantage and we will continue to support cross-border banking ﬂows between major trade corridors. Supported by these shifts, we are aiming to reach mid-single-digitrevenue growth in the medium to long term1, with a higher proportion of our revenue coming from fee and insurance income. Capital allocation Asia (as a % of Group tangible equity )Wealth and Personal Banking (as a % of Group tangible equity )Fees and insurance (as a % of total revenue) 2020 c.42% 2020 c.25% 2020 c.29% Medium to long term c.50% Medium to long term c.35% Medium to long term c.35% 2020 2020 2020 1 Medium term is three to four years; long term is ﬁve to six years.

2 Based on tangible equity of the major legal entities excluding associates, Holdings companies, consolidation adjustments, and any potential inorganic actions.

3 WPB tangible equity as a share of tangible equity allocated to the global businesses (excluding Corporate Centre). Excludes Holdings companies, consolidation adjustments, and any potential inorganic actions. Group targets, dividend and capital policy To support the ambitions of our strategy, we have revised our Group targets, dividend and capital policy. Adjusted costs in 2022 ≤$31bn (on December 2020 average exchange rate; or ≤$30bn using full year 2020 average exchange rate) Gross RWA reduction by end of 20221 >$100bn CET1 ratio ≥14% (manage in 14% to 14.5% range over medium term2, and manage the range down further long term2) Sustainable cash dividends with a payout ratio3 of 40% to 55% from 2022 onwards RoTE over medium term ≥10% (vs 10% to 12% in 2022 in February 2020 commitment) We have increased our 2022 cost reduction target by $1bn and we plan to keep costs stable from 2022. We also plan to reduce tangible equity in the US and in our non-ring-fenced-bank in Europe and the UK, and increase tangible equity in Asia and in Wealth and Personal Banking. Dividends could be supplemented by buy-backs or special dividends, over time and not in the near term4. We will also no longer oﬀer a scrip dividend option, and will pay dividends entirely in cash. Given the signiﬁcant changes in our operating environment during 2020, we no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of between 10% and 12% in 2022 as originally planned. 1 Excludes any inorganic actions.

2 Medium term is three to four years; long term is ﬁve to six years.

3 We intend to transition towards a target payout ratio of between 40% and 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share ('EPS') from 2022 onwards, with the ﬂexibility to adjust EPS for non-cash signiﬁcant items, such as goodwill or intangibles impairments.

4 Should the Group ﬁnd itself in an excess capital position absent compelling investment opportunities to deploy that excess. Strategic report | Our strategy Our strategy We have embedded our purpose, values and ambition into our strategy. Our purpose is 'Opening up a world of opportunity'. Our values are: we value diﬀerence; we succeed together; we take responsibility; and we get it done. Our ambition is to be the preferred international ﬁnancial partner for our clients. Our strategy centres around four key areas: focus on our areas of strengths; digitise at scale to adapt our operating model for the future; energise our organisation for growth; and support the transition to a net zero global economy. Focus on our strengths In our global businesses In each of our global businesses, we will focus on areas where we are strongest and have signiﬁcant opportunities for growth. We aim to invest approximately $6bn in Asia1, where we intend to drive double-digit growth in proﬁt before tax in the region in the medium to long term2. Wealth and Personal Banking Our goal is to lead in wealth, with a particular focus on Asia and the Middle East, while investing in our largest retail markets such as Hong Kong and the UK. Over the medium to long term, we intend to grow wealth revenue at more than 10% compound annual growth rate, and grow Asia wealth assets under management faster than the market. In support of these ambitions, we aim to: capture opportunities to serve high and ultra high net worth segments across Asia, especially in China, south-east Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore; deploy our manufacturing capabilities at scale in insurance and asset management; and build propositions that facilitate client origination from our wholesale businesses. We aim to invest more than $3.5bn in Asia over ﬁve years to 20251. Commercial Banking Taking advantage of our international network, we aspire to lead in supporting cross-border trade and in serving mid-market corporates globally. We plan to accelerate international client acquisition and deepen our share of wallet in cross-border services. We aim to develop front-end ecosystems to drive international mid-market client acquisition at scale. We plan to improve SME propositions in key markets with digital sales and service journeys. We will also continue to invest in our front-end platforms for Global Liquidity and Cash Management, Global Trade and Receivables Finance and Foreign Exchange to drive more fee income and accelerate our asset distribution. We aim to invest approximately $2bn across global platforms3 over ﬁve years to 20251. Continued execution of our transformation programme Global Banking and Markets We will continue to invest in Global Banking and Markets as a leading international bank in Asia and the Middle East, with a global network to support trade and capital ﬂows. We aim to invest in areas such as: enhancing digital platforms for our Asia wealth propositions, including structured products and foreign exchange; market access and execution capabilities in Global Markets and Securities Services; and expansion of our investment banking coverage across Asia. The next ﬁve years should see Global Banking and Markets pivot to a less volatile and higher-returns model, relying less on our balance sheet, and focusing more on the growing capital markets opportunity in Asia and the Middle East. We aim to invest approximately $0.8bn in Asia over ﬁve years to 20251. To help create capacity for growth, we are refocusing our US business, our non-ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK, and our Global Banking and Markets business. A focused international business in the US We will continue to invest in our substantial corporate and institutional franchise in the US over the medium to long term, including taking actions to further increase international connectivity and revenue in other geographies where HSBC and our US client base have a strong presence around the world including Asia, the Middle East, the UK and continental Europe. We continue to explore strategic options with respect to our US retail franchise, looking to focus on our high net worth, Jade and Premier client base and wealth management products, while reviewing other options in respect of our retail banking presence. Commercial Banking and Global Banking revenue ($bn) 2020 Medium-term 1.9mid-single-digit compound annual growth rate Our non-ring-fenced bank in Europe and the UK Our non-ring-fenced bank will focus on a wholesale footprint that serves international customers both outbound and inbound within our network. We intend to continue investing in our transaction banking franchise that has strong linkage to Asia. We are continuing with the strategic review of our retail banking operations in France and are in negotiations in relation to a potential sale, although no decision has yet been taken. If any sale is implemented, given the underlying performance of the French retail business, a loss on sale is expected. We simpliﬁed our operating model, with shared services between our two hubs in London and Paris. We plan to continue reducing complexity in our RWA and cost consumption, and we aim to reduce costs5 by approximately 20% by 2022. RWA ($bn) 2019 173 2020 1672022 1 Consists of 'growth investment', which refers to investment in strategic business growth (including the build-out of front-line staﬀ).

2 Medium term is three to four years; long term is ﬁve to six years.

3 Commercial Banking platforms will be tested in Asia and rolled out globally thereafter. c.(25)%

4 Including Global Liquidity and Cash Management and Global Trade and Receivables Finance revenue.

5 Excludes any inorganic actions. Our Global Banking and Markets business Our Global Banking and Markets business will refocus on Asia and the Middle East. We aim to be the pre-eminent corporate and investment bank in Asia, focusing on opportunities such as the regionalisation of trade and capital ﬂows and the rise in wealth creation. We will focus on serving clients into and within Asia and the Middle East, and providing global institutions with access to developed and emerging markets. We are redeploying capital and moving centres of excellence in Global Markets and Global Banking closer to clients in Asia as we allocate investments to the region. Shifting allocation of RWAs (%) 2019 2020 2022 East: Asia-Paciﬁc and the Middle EastWest: Europe and the Americas

6 Gross RWA saves of $24.4bn achieved in 2020, largely oﬀset by changes in asset size and quality, and updates to models, methodology and policy. 2019 2020 2022 2019 Digitise at scale We plan to grow investments1 at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7% to 10% from 2019 to 2022. We will focus our investments in areas such as technology to improve our customers' digital experiences while ensuring security and resilience. These investments will be funded in part by using technology to drive down costs, including a reduction in manual client processes and a reduction in our commercial real estate footprint. Investing in technology We aim to deliver excellent customer experience throughout our network, including through the use of straight-through processing for payments, and through partnerships with big technology ﬁrms and ﬁntechs for innovation support. We also intend to build platforms for higher front-end productivity, including arming our front-line staﬀ with data analytics and visualisation for key insights. We plan to automate our middle and back oﬃce by, for example, integrating machine-learning to improve analytics capabilities. We also plan to build solutions tofree up oﬃce footprint, supported by a shift to a more agile way of working and more eﬃciencies through reduced headcount. Continuing to invest in technology capabilities Technology spend ($bn) 20184.7

20195.3 2020 2022 5.5 InvestmentsBusiness-as-usual activities Driving down our cost base We plan to deliver $5bn to $5.5bn of cost programme saves from 2020 to 2022, supporting a decline of our cost base to $31bn or less by 2022 (using December 2020 average exchange rate) or $30bn or less (using full year 2020 average exchange rate). 2019 We plan to keep costs broadly stable from 2022, while increasing the proportion of investment. $1bn increase in our 2022 cost reduction target (≤$30bn based on full year 2020 exchange rate vs ≤$31bn in our February 2020 commitments) We plan to deliver $5bn to $5.5bn of cost programme saves from 2020 to 2022. (vs $4.5bn in February 2020 commitments) We plan to spend approximately $7bn in costs to achieve to help deliver our cost saves. (vs $6bn in February 2020 commitments) 1 'Investment' includes strategic business growth (including build-out of front-line staﬀ), and other strategic, regulatory, and technology investment (including amortisation). Energise for growth We are moving to a leaner and simpler organisation that is energised and ﬁt for the future. Inspire a dynamic culture We intend to re-energise our culture to succeed with purpose and bring our values to life. We also aim to adopt future ways of working. To support these objectives, we secured inputs from approximately 120,000 colleagues and engaged with over 2,500 customers to help shape our renewed purpose and values, which have been embedded into our strategy. Furthermore, we are launching new leadership expectations that help to: give life to our purpose; unleash our organisation's potential; and see through our actions. Champion inclusion We aim to increase diverse representation, particularly in the senior levels of our organisation. In 2020, we achieved more than 30% of female senior leadership, and we intend to increase to more than 35% by 2025. We endeavour to close the gaps in employee engagement in under-represented groups. We are also focusing on the quality and reporting of ethnicity data and benchmarking our actions. Our progress to date includes race commitments to at least double the number of Black employees in senior leadership roles globally by 2025 and recognition within Stonewall's 2020 Top Global Employers Index for LGBT+ staﬀ. Develop future skills To energise our colleagues, we are setting out initiatives to help develop their future skills and capabilities. We aim to deepen the prevalence of digital, professional and enabling skills across the organisation. Our accomplishments to date include expanding HSBC University courses on future skills, digitalisation and sustainability. Moreover, we are deploying third-party platforms such as Degreed, for educational technology, and Gloat, for career development. Transition to net zero Our ambition is to support the transition to a net zero global economy. Becoming a net zero bank We are making changes both in our own operations and for our customers through our ﬁnancing portfolio. We aim to bring our operations and supply chain to net zero by 2030 or sooner. We also plan to align our ﬁnanced emissions - the carbon emissions of our portfolio of customers - to the Paris Agreement goal to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner. Supporting our customers Our aim is to provide between $750bn and $1tn of sustainable ﬁnance and investment by 2030 to support our customers in their transition to lower carbon emissions. Unlocking new climate solutions We are working with a range of partners to increase investment in natural resources, clean technology and sustainable infrastructure. We also plan to donate $100m to a programme that will support climate solutions to scale over the next ﬁve years. We address the progress made on our commitments in a number of diﬀerent sections of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and beyond. For more information on our climate strategy, please refer to the below. Our ESG review can be found on page 42 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. A summary of our fourth Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') can be found on page 20, and our TCFD Update 2020 can be found atwww.hsbc.com/esg. Strategic report How we do business We conduct our business intent on supporting the sustained success of our customers, people and other stakeholders. Our approach We recognise that it is important to be clear about who we are and what we stand for to create long-term value for our stakeholders. This will help us deliver our strategy and operate our business in a way that is sustainable. Following an extensive consultation with our people and customers, we reﬁned our purpose and values. Our new purpose is 'Opening up a world of opportunity' and we aim to be the preferred international ﬁnancial partner for our clients. To achieve this in a way that is sustainable, we are guided by our values: we value diﬀerence; we succeed together; we take responsibility; and we get it done. Our Covid-19 actions Having a clear purpose and strong values has never been more important, with the Covid-19 pandemic testing us all in ways we could never have anticipated. As the world changed over the course of 2020, we adapted to new ways of working and endeavoured to provide support to our customers during this challenging period. We kept the majority of our branches and all of our contact centres open. To help achieve this, we equipped 85% of our colleagues to be able to work from home, and provided extra resources and support to help them manage the mental and physical health challenges of the pandemic. We did not apply for government support packages for our employees across the countries and territories in which we operate. On the following page, we have set out further ways that we supported each of our stakeholders. Fair outcomes In 2020, we continued to promote and encourage good conduct through our people's behaviours and the decisions we take during these unprecedented times. We deﬁne conduct as delivering fair outcomes for our customers and not disrupting the orderly and transparent operation of ﬁnancial markets. This is central to our long-term success and ability to serve customers. We have clear policies, frameworks and governance in place to protect them. For further information on conduct, see page 187 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Details on our conduct framework are available atwww.hsbc.com/who-we-are/esg-and-responsible-business/our-conduct. We believe diversity makes us stronger, and we are dedicated to building a diverse andconnected workforce. We achieved our target of 30% women holding senior leadership roles, which are classiﬁed as 0 to 3 in our global career band structure, by 2020. We want to keep our focus and momentum and build more gender-balanced teams, so we have set ourselves a target to achieve 35% women in senior leadership roles by 2025. We published ethnicity data in the UK and US and recognise we need to take action. We aim to at least double the number of Black employees in senior leadership roles globally by 2025. Our climate ambition In 2020, we announced our climate ambition to become net zero in our operations and our supply chain by 2030, and align our ﬁnanced emissions to the Paris Agreement goal of net zero by 2050. We know this is a journey and recognise that the current means of measuring progress globally need improving to track reductions better. We have changed how we report on ESG issues this year by embedding the content previously provided in our stand-alone ESG Update within our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. This can be found in the ESG review on page 42. Our new purpose and values HSBC was born across diﬀerent cultures and has a long history of connecting people, ideas and capital that make progress happen. That is why we have been working hard to sharpen our strategic focus, clarify our sense of purpose, and re-energise our culture. As we set out in this Strategic Report 2020, we have revised our purpose, values and ambition. This has followed an extensive listening, talking and reﬂecting exercise involving tens of thousands of colleagues, customers and other stakeholders. It was the largest employee engagement programme in our history. We plan to formally launch our purpose and values to HSBC colleagues and other stakeholders in March 2021. Supporting our stakeholders through Covid-19 The Covid-19 outbreak has created a great deal of uncertainty and disruption for the people, businesses and communities we serve around the world. It is aﬀecting everyone in diﬀerent ways, with markets at diﬀerent stages of the crisis. We are tailoring our response to the diﬀerent circumstances and situations in which our stakeholders ﬁnd themselves. Customers The Covid-19 outbreak has posed signiﬁcant challenges for our customers. Our immediate priority is to do what we can to provide them with support and ﬂexibility. This has included oﬀering payment relief and restructuring mortgage payments, as well as extending relief loans or temporary credit limit increases for borrowers. At 31 December 2020, we had active payment relief measures impacting 87,000 accounts and $5.5bn in balances as part of market-wide schemes and our own payment holidays programmes. On the ﬁrst day of a government cash payout scheme in Hong Kong, we received one million registrations after we set up a simple digital and branch registration process. At the end of 2020, the lending support we provided to more than 237,000 wholesale customers globally was valued at $35.3bn, both through government schemes and our own initiatives. We have taken steps to keep many of our branches open while protecting customers and our colleagues. However, with customers doing more of their banking online, we have also deployed new technology to help enable them to engage with us in new ways. For further details on how we are helping our customers, including during the Covid-19 outbreak, see the Customers section of the ESG review on page 52 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Employees The Covid-19 outbreak tested our colleagues in many ways and they adapted at pace in this fast-changing environment. In branches, we introduced social distancing measures, provided personal protective equipment, reduced operating hours and oﬀered virtual appointments. For oﬃce workers, we made sure cybersecurity controls and software supported home working. For some of our colleagues, we changed their roles, asking them to undertake activities that were outside their normal activities. This helped to keep many of our colleagues working during these extraordinary times. Our employee networks have held regular support calls for those experiencing mental health challenges and 92,000 colleagues participated in our Covid-19 well-being survey, with 86% telling us they were conﬁdent in the approach our leadership team was taking to managing the crisis. For further details on how we are helping our colleagues, see the Employees section of the ESG review on page 62 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Investors The Covid-19 outbreak and the impact of geopolitics weighed heavily on our share price throughout 2020. Central banks and governments also implemented several measures in their response to the pandemic. In line with all other large UK-based banks, and in response to a request from the UK's PRA, we cancelled the fourth interim dividend for 2019. We also announced that, until the end of 2020, we would make no quarterly or interim dividend payments or accruals in respect of ordinary shares. This was a diﬃcult decision and we deeply regret the impact it has had on shareholders. We are therefore pleased to restart dividend payments at the earliest opportunity. The Board has announced an interim dividend of $0.15 for 2020. Adopting a prudent approach now will help ensure the dividend remains sustainable in the future. We continued to engage virtually with investors. It was unfortunately not possible for shareholders to attend the 2020 AGM in person due to social distancing measures. Shareholders were instead encouraged to vote by proxy and submit questions in advance with the answers published subsequently on our website. We also maintained an active programme of shareholder meetings and presentations. Communities Our $25m Covid-19 donation fund supported relief and recovery eﬀorts around the world, including immediate medical relief, access to food, and care for the most vulnerable people. Regulators and governments We have proactively engaged with regulators and governments globally regarding the policy changes issued in response to the Covid-19 outbreak to help our customers and to contribute to an economic recovery. Suppliers We made early payments to thousands of our suppliers during the year to support them through the pandemic. Our ESG metrics and targets We have established targets that guide how we do business, including how we operate and how we serve our customers. These targets are designed to help us to make our business - and those of our customers - more environmentally sustainable. They also help us to improve employee advocacy and diversity at senior levels as well as strengthen our market conduct. The 2020 annual incentive scorecards of the Group Chief Executive, Group Chief Financial Oﬃcer and Group Managing Directors had 30% weightings for measures linked to Environmental Reduce operational CO2 emissions SocialGovernance Sustainable ﬁnance and investmentoutcomes that underpin the ESG metrics below. In addition, for executive Directors, a 25% weighting is given to environment and sustainability measures in the 2020 long-term incentive ('LTI') scorecards, which have a three-year performance period ending on 31 December 2023. The targets for this measure are linked to our climate ambition of achieving a reduction in our carbon footprint and facilitating ﬁnancing to help our clients in their transition to net zero. For a summary of how all ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial metrics link to executive remuneration outcomes, Target Provide and facilitate1 $100bn by the end of 2025 2.0 tonnes used per full-time equivalent ('FTE') by the end of 20202 Climate-related disclosures Continued implementation of the Financial Stability Board's TCFD Customer satisfaction Customer satisfaction improvements in 8 scale markets3 Employee advocacy 69% of employees recommending HSBC as a great place to work by the end of 20204 Employee gender diversity 30% women in senior leadership roles by the end of 20205 Achieve sustained delivery of global conduct outcomes and eﬀective ﬁnancial crime risk management 98% of staﬀ to complete annual conduct training see pages 241 to 245 of the Directors' remuneration report in our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. For a number of the metrics outlined below, 2020 was a transition year. For further details, including the high-level framework for how we are looking to measure the progress on our new climate ambition, see the ESG review on page 42 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. In 2021, we will introduce new metrics and targets aligned to our strategy. Performance in 2020 $93.0bn cumulative progress since 20171 1.76 tonnes used per FTE2 We published our 4th TCFD, which can be found on page 20 and in the separate TCFD Update 2020 onwww.hsbc.com/esg. We recognise there is still work to be done on how we report climate-related disclosures 7 5 WPB markets CMB markets sustained top-three sustained top-three rank and/or improved rank and/or improved in customer in customer satisfaction3 satisfaction3 71% of employees would recommend HSBC as a great place to work4 30.3% women in senior leadership roles5 93.2% of staﬀ completed conduct training in 20206 1 The sustainable ﬁnance commitment and progress ﬁgure includes green, social and sustainability activities. In October 2020, we announced a new target ambition to provide between $750bn to $1tn of sustainable ﬁnance and investment by 2030. For further details, see page 44 of the ESG review in our Annual Report and Accounts 2020.

2 This carbon ﬁgure covers scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3 (travel) emissions. For further details, see www.hsbc.com/our-approach/esg-information/esg-reporting-and-policies.

3 Our customer satisfaction performance is based on improving from our 2017 baseline. Our scale markets are Hong Kong, the UK, Mexico, the Pearl River Delta, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. For further details on how we are transitioning to a new metric, see page 54 of the ESG review in our Annual Report and Accounts 2020.

4 Our target was to improve employee advocacy by three points each year through to 2020. Our employee advocacy score in 2019 was 66%. Performance is based on our employee Snapshot results. From 2021, our targets will be based on our employee engagement index.

5 Senior leadership is classiﬁed as 0 to 3 in our global career band structure.

6 The launch of conduct global mandatory training in 2020 was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the completion date was rolled over into 2021. Our climate risk and reporting strategy Every organisation has a role to play in limiting the impact of climate change. We believe our most signiﬁcant contribution will be to align with the Paris Agreement goal of net zero global greenhouse emissions by 2050, through ﬁnancing the transformation of businesses and infrastructure. Central to our new climate ambition of becoming net zero in our ﬁnanced emissions by 2050 or sooner is the intensiﬁcation of our support for customers transitioning to a low-carbon economy. We aim to mobilise between $750bn and $1tn of sustainable ﬁnance and investment by 2030. Climate risk impact Extreme weather events or chronic changes in weather patterns impact our assets, operations or our customers' assets Our business models or our customers' business models fail to align to a low-carbon economy We fail to eﬀectively design and market climate-related products across all global businesses or respond to regulatory change The Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') recommendations set an important framework for understanding and analysing climate-related risks, and we are committed to regular, transparent reporting to help communicate and track our progress. We will advocate the same from our customers, suppliers and the industry. However, this is a journey and much work lies ahead as we develop our climate risk management and metrics capabilities, and build on our 2020 climate scenario analysis. This summary, together with our separate TCFD Update 2020, forms our fourth TCFD disclosure. We have made headway assessing climate's impact on our customers and our operations - from the physical risk of increased severity or shifts in weather events, and the potential transition risk from changes to policy, technology and consumer behaviour. Working to embed climate into our risk management framework, we are initially focusing on ﬁve principal risk types most likely to be inﬂuenced by climate risk. The table below sets out examples of how these risk types might be impacted. For further details of our climate ambition, see pages 45 to 50 of the ESG review in our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Our TCFD Update 2020 can be found at www.hsbc.com/esg. Principal risk type impacted Examples of potential impact Retail credit risk Wholesale credit risk Resilience riskWholesale credit risk Reputational riskReputational risk Regulatory compliance risk - The cost of ﬂood damage to a customer's home leaves them unable to repay their mortgage

- Hurricane damage to a customer's warehouse halts manufacturing and leaves them unable to repay their loan

- One of our data centres is ﬂooded and we are unable to service customers

- Failure to align to new regulations leads to a loss of business and customers are unable to repay their loans

- Our actions lead to negative external perceptions of our organisation

- We fail to respond to a regulatory change, leading to adverse stakeholder reaction We have identiﬁed six sectors where we are most exposed to transition risk and our level of lending activity in those sectors. From our corporate questionnaire, we collate information about our customers' climate transition strategies to assess their need and readiness to adapt, and to identify potential business opportunities. This supports our decision making and credit risk managementprocesses. Across 2019 and 2020, we received responses from customers within the six high transition risk sectors, which represented 41% of our exposure - an increase of seven percentage points from 2019. The table below shows our lending activity in the six sectors and insights from our questionnaire. Within the power and utilities, and metals and mining sectors shown in the table below, our direct exposure to thermal coal is 0.2% of the wholesale loans and advances ﬁgures. Wholesale loan exposure to transition risk sectors and customer questionnaire responsesAutomotive Wholesale loan exposure as % of total wholesale loans and advances to customers and banks1,2,3 Proportion of sector for which questionnaires were completed4 ≤3.1% Proportion of questionnaire responses that reported having a board policy or a management plan4 Sector weight as proportion of high transition risk sector4 Building and construction Chemicals ≤4.0% 42% 68% 16% Metals and mining ≤3.4% Oil and gasPower and utilities Total ≤2.5% 44% 81% 20% 32% 77% 45% 54% 18% ≤3.4% ≤3.2% ≤19.6% 42% 84% 40% 41% 93% 77% 13% 17% 16% 100% 1 Amounts shown in the table include green and other sustainable ﬁnance loans, which support the transition to the low-carbon economy. The methodology for quantifying our exposure to high transition risk sectors and the transition risk metrics will evolve over time as more data becomes available and is incorporated in our risk management systems and processes.

2 Counterparties are allocated to the high transition risk sectors via a two-step approach. Firstly, where the main business of a group of connected counterparties is in a high transition risk sector, all lending to the group is included irrespective of the sector of each individual obligor within the group. Secondly, where the main business of a group of connected counterparties is not in a high transition risk sector, only lending to individual obligors in the high transition risk sectors is included.

3 Total wholesale loans and advances to customers and banks amount to $673bn (2019: $680bn).

4 All percentages are weighted by exposure. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') The table below sets out the 11 TCFD recommendations and summarises the progress we have made in the past 12 months. Our progress in 2020 - The Board is responsible for our climate ambition and strategy and receives climate-focused updates twice a year.

- The Group Risk Committee provides oversight of climate risks and opportunities through enterprise risk reports, deep dives and updates.

- The Group Executive Committee manages our climate ambition with management responsibilities integrated into the relevant business and functional areas. For further details of our governance approach, see page 5 of our TCFD Update 2020. - We have identiﬁed our key climate risks over the short, medium and long term and identiﬁed the principal risk types as retail credit risk, wholesale credit risk, resilience risk, reputational risk and regulatory compliance risk1. For further details of our climate risks and risk types, see pages 3 and 22 of our TCFD Update 2020.

- We are prioritising climate-related ﬁnancing and investment, and in October announced our new climate ambition to become a net zero bank, support customers to thrive in the transition to a low-carbon economy, and to unlock next generation climate solutions. For further details of our climate ambition, see pages 45 to 50 of the ESG review in our Annual Report and Accounts 2020.

- We have carried out various exercises to analyse our resilience, including: - using the Paris Agreement Capital Transition Assessment ('PACTA') tool to assess our customers' impact on climate and help develop clear pathways to net zero ﬁnanced emissions. We have run a pilot on our automotive loan book; and - running a stress testing pilot to assess the impact of diﬀerent climate scenarios on our customers and our own infrastructure.

For further details of our scenario analysis and 'PACTA' pilots, see pages 13 to 21 of our TCFD Update 2020. - In response to identifying our key climate risks, we have reviewed our risk appetite and deﬁned our approach to managing these risks.

- We are reviewing our policies for managing a number of principal risk types, initially resilience risk, sustainability risk and regulatory compliance risk. For further details of our climate risk management approach, see page 48 of the ESG review in our Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and pages 22 to 24 of our TCFD Update 2020. - We manage our asset management customers' climate risk in line with our ﬁduciary responsibilities to protect and grow the assets. Read more on our asset management approach to climate risk in our policies and procedures onwww.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.uk/en/institutional-investor/about-us/responsible-investing/policies. - The Trustee of our UK Pension Scheme manages climate risk in line with its ﬁduciary responsibilities towards members2.

- We have established a dedicated climate risk programme to accelerate the integration of climate risk into our Group-wide risk management framework, which includes identiﬁcation and assessment, management, and aggregation and reporting. - We use several metrics to measure and track our progress against key targets, and we will be reﬁning our approach to ﬁnanced emissions (scope 3), including carbon intensity, for speciﬁc portfolios.

- We set a new sustainable ﬁnance and investment target of $750bn to $1tn by 2030, after reaching $93.0bn of our $100bn by 2025 target. The $40.6bn achieved in 2020 counts towards both the existing 2025 target and the new target.

- We continue to disclose our wholesale loan exposure to the six high transition risk sectors, and use our corporate customer transition risk questionnaire to help inform our risk management.

- We include an environment measure in the scorecards of our executive Directors and Group Managing Directors. The long-term incentive scorecards of our executive Directors (three-year performance period to the end of December 2023) have a 25% weighting for targets aligned to our climate ambitions.

- We continue to disclose business travel, energy-related emissions and renewable energy use, and aim to disclose further details on our own scope 3 emissions in future reporting. For further details of our climate metrics and targets, see pages 45 to 50 of the ESG review in our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. 1 Short term: less than one year; medium term: period to 2030; long term: period to 2050.

2 For further details of our UK Pension Scheme's latest TCFD statement, seehttps://futurefocus.staﬀ.hsbc.co.uk/-/media/project/futurefocus/information-centre/pensioner/other-information/2020-tcfd-statement.pdf. Responsible business culture We have the responsibility to protect our customers, our communities and the integrity of the ﬁnancial system. In this section, we outline our requirements under the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. Environmental matters In October 2020, we announced our ambition to achieve net zero in our own operations and our supply chain by 2030 or sooner. We also plan to align our ﬁnanced emissions - the carbon emissions of our portfolio of customers - to the Paris Agreement goal of net zero by 2050 or sooner. For further details of our climate strategy and carbon emission metrics, see the ESG review on page 44 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Employee matters We are opening up a world of opportunity for our colleagues through building an inclusive organisation that prioritises well-being and prepares our colleagues for the future of work. We expect colleagues to treat each other with dignity and respect and take action where we ﬁnd behaviour that falls short of our expectations. We monitor how we perform on metrics that we value and benchmark against our peers. We have a range of tools and resources to help colleagues to take ownership of their development journey. We believe in the importance of listening to our people and seek innovative ways to encourage employees to speak up. At times, individuals may not feel comfortable speaking up through the usual channels. Our global whistleblowing channel, HSBC Conﬁdential, is open to colleagues, past and present, to raise concerns either conﬁdentially or anonymously. In 2018, we committed to reach 30% women in senior leadership roles, which are classiﬁed as 0 to 3 in our global career band structure, by 2020. At the end of 2020, we achieved 30.3% and have now set ourselves a target to achieve 35% by 2025. In July 2020, we set out global race commitments, which included agoal to at least double the number of Black employees in senior roles over the next ﬁve years. We are focusing on the quality and reporting of ethnicity data to be more transparent about our representation and accountable for the eﬀectiveness of our actions. In 2020, we began a three-year transformation programme. We work hard to ensure colleagues impacted by change are supported. The table below outlines high-level diversity metrics. All employees Male 48% Female 52% Senior leadership1 Male 70% Female 30% Directors Male 64% Female 36% 1 Senior leadership is classiﬁed as 0 to 3 in our global career band structure. For further details on how we look after our people, including our diversity targets, transformation employee metrics and how we encourage our employees to speak up, see the Employees section of the ESG review on page 62 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Social matters We have a responsibility to invest in the long-term prosperity of the communities where we operate. We recognise that technology is developing at a rapid pace and that a range of new and diﬀerent skills are now needed to succeed in the workplace. For this reason, much of our focus is on programmes that develop employability and ﬁnancial capability. We also back initiatives Investing in the skills of the future In 2020, we launched the global HSBC Future Skills Innovation Challenge in partnership with Ashoka, a global network for social entrepreneurs, to support innovations that help people become more employable and ﬁnancially capable. We received more than 200 submissions to the challenge, with 12 winners selected. Each winner received a prize of up to $25,000 and additional support and mentoring. All winning entries provided solutions that address local problems, such as digital platform Bamba, which helps domestic workers gain access to the ﬁnancial system in Mexico. Thanks to our support to the challenge, we won The Banker's global award for Banking in the Community in December 2020. The award recognised the most innovative initiatives launched by ﬁnancial institutions that enrich and improve the societies in which they operate. that support responsible business, and contribute to disaster relief eﬀorts based on need. In 2020, we contributed $112.7m to charitable programmes and our employees volunteered 82,000 hours to community activities during the working day. Human rights Our commitment to respecting human rights, principally as they apply to our employees, our suppliers and through our ﬁnancial services lending, is set out in our Statement on Human Rights. This statement, along with our statements under the UK's Modern Slavery Act ('MSA') is available onwww.hsbc.com/ our-approach/measuring-our-impact. Anti-corruption and anti-bribery HSBC requires compliance with all applicable anti-bribery and corruption laws in all markets and jurisdictions in which we operate. These laws include the UK Bribery Act, the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and the Hong Kong Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, as well as other similar laws and regulations in the countries where we operate. We have a global anti-bribery and corruption policy, which gives practical eﬀect to these laws and regulations, but also requires compliance with the spirit of laws and regulations to demonstrate HSBC's commitment to ethical behaviours and conduct. Non-ﬁnancial information statement This section primarily covers our non-ﬁnancial information as required by the regulations. Other related information can be found as follows: For further details on our key performance indicators, see page 1. For further details on our business model, see page 4. For further details on our principal risks and how they are managed, see pages 37 to 40. Strategic report Board decision making and engagement with stakeholders Our Board is committed to eﬀective engagement and seeks to understand the interests of and impacts on relevant stakeholders when making decisions. Section 172 (1) statement This section, from pages 22 to 24, forms our section 172 statment. It describes how the Directors have performed their duty topromote the success of the company, including how they have considered and engaged with stakeholders and, in particular, Stakeholder engagement and Covid-19 There were no changes to the Board's identiﬁed key stakeholders during the year, namely our customers, employees, investors, communities, suppliers, and regulators and governments. In overseeing the business, the Board sought to understand - and have appropriate regard to - the interests and priorities of these stakeholders, including in relation to material decisions that were taken during the course of the year. Events during the year called for careful consideration of the needs and interests of the company's various stakeholders. A speciﬁc area of focus arising from the Covid-19 pandemic included our colleagues' mental and physical health, which the Board monitored by way of frequent Snapshot and pulse surveys, and discussions with senior management on the well-being of their teams. Another area of Board focus, supported by guidance from subject matter experts, was the evolving views and requirements of our customers, investors, employees, communities and suppliers. The eﬀects of the Covid-19 outbreak on these stakeholders contributed to the developmentof our Group strategy and purpose and values. For further details of how the Board engaged with stakeholders in adapting our Group strategy and refreshing our purpose and values, see 'Board engagement with shareholders' on page 204 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. The unique nature of the Covid-19 outbreak also brought logistical challenges for interacting with stakeholders. For instance, to protect and keep our shareholders and people safe and in line with the advice from the UK Government, it was not possible for shareholders to attend our AGM. Consequently, shareholders did not have the opportunity to ask questions of the Board in person, although alternative arrangements were made to publish responses to written questions on our website. Similarly, it was not possible to hold the Informal Shareholders' Meeting in Hong Kong nor for the Board to undertake site visits due to travel restrictions. In addition, the ﬁnancial impact of the pandemic brought into sharp focus the need to consider carefully the impact of decisions on ahow they have taken account of the matters set out in section 172(1)(a) to (f) of the Companies Act 2006. range of stakeholders. For example, the decision to cancel the fourth interim dividend for 2019 and suspend dividends for 2020 required consideration of the request from the Prudential Regulation Authority to cancel the dividend, the impact the decision would have on our shareholders and the important role that HSBC has in helping its customers manage through the crisis. Further details on the dividend cancellation are provided in 'Financial decisions' on page 209 and 'Dividends' on page 256 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Despite logistical challenges, the Board continued to engage directly with many stakeholders, including employees, regulators and shareholders, and was kept informed indirectly about relevant stakeholder matters through management reports. Some of the ways in which the Board engaged with - or received views - from its key stakeholders during the year are provided below. Further details on our stakeholders are provided in 'How we do business' on page 17. Customers Our business is centred around our customers and clients. The greater the understanding we have of their needs and the challenges they face, the better we can support them to achieve their ﬁnancial aims. Examples of the Board engaging with customers in 2020 included: - monthly Group Chief Executive Board reports, which included updates on key customer sentiment and activities;

- reports from the Group Chief Executive on meetings he held with customers across the world, including pre-Covid-19 interactions and Covid-19 safe physical meetings in the UK and Asia;

- regional and sector-based customer insights developed through customer interactions with senior management and relationship managers, which were incorporated into relevant Board reports; and

- customer survey feedback, including the results of our 2020 Navigator survey and net promoter scores. Employees We want our organisation to continue to be a positive place to work and build careers. The success of the Group's strategy is dependent upon having motivated people with the expertise and skills required to help deliver our strategy. Examples of the Board's engagement with our employees in 2020 included: - 'Snapshot' survey updates on employee sentiment and well-being, which were published twice during the year;

- additional employee opinion surveys to assess employee physical and mental well-being;

- status surveys to assess how employees might be aﬀected by the Covid-19 outbreak so that they can be supported appropriately;

- virtual and Covid-19 safe attendance by our Board members at workforce engagement events focused on our global businesses, functions and employee resource groups; and

- reports from members of senior management on the welfare of their teams and areas of expertise and skills that required development to deliver the strategy. Investors We seek to understand investor needs through ongoing dialogue. Examples of the Board engaging with investors in 2020 included: - virtual and Covid-19 safe regular meetings with investors to understand evolving views, trends and sentiment;

- reports from institutional investor meetings attended by Directors; and

- regular updates from Investor Relations, including a weekly update on market activity and sentiment. Board decision making and engagement with stakeholders Regulators and governments Constructive dialogue and relations with the relevant authorities in the markets we operate are critical to support the eﬀective functioning of economies globally. Examples of the Board's engagement with regulators and governments in 2020 included: - executive and non-executive Directors 'continuous assessment' meetings with the PRA and other individual regulatory meetings;

- the annual presentation by the PRA to discuss the outcome and progress of its Periodic Summary Meeting Letter;

- the presentation by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') of its Firm Evaluation;

- reports from meetings with the supervisory college of regulators; and

- regular dialogue with governments across the world, including representation on government-led forums. Communities We play an important role in supporting the communities in which we operate through customers we serve and corporate social responsibility activities. We are, in turn, dependent on those communities. Examples of the Board's engagement with communities in 2020 included: - regular climate and ESG-related updates to the Board;

- economist updates to the Board on the varying impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the markets in which the Group operates, helping to guide the focus of the strategy and connect with stakeholder groups;

- immunologist updates to the Board on the varying impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in the geographies in which the Group operates, providing insight into what support may be required by governments globally in support of the recovery and from HSBC to our customers and employees; and

- a Director-led roundtable in Latin America to focus on geopolitical and social matters inﬂuencing that region. Suppliers Our suppliers provide the Group with vital resources, expertise and services to help us operate our business eﬀectively. We work with our suppliers to ensure mutually beneﬁcial relationships on a global and local level. In some cases our suppliers will also be our customers. Examples of the Board's engagement with suppliers in 2020 included: - reports from the Group Chief Operating Oﬃcer, which included updates on third-party suppliers and operational resilience; and

- Board level engagement at external events such as the World Economic Forum with the opportunity to engage with suppliers across the globe. Principal decisions Examples of principal decisions made by the Board during 2020, where the Directors had regard to the relevant matters set out in section 172(1) (a)-(f) of the Companies Act 2006 when discharging their duties, are set out below: Appointment of Group Chief Executive In early 2020, Noel Quinn was appointed as Group Chief Executive to lead the Group through the next phase of its strategy and transformation. The appointment followed a thorough and robust search process, which considered the best internal and external talent with the aim of identifying the most suitable and able candidate to lead HSBC through its next stage. For further details of the appointment process, see the Nomination & Corporate Governance Report on page 213 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. In taking this decision, the Board considered among other matters the ability of prospective candidates to develop trusted, constructive and strong relations with each of the Group's customers, colleagues, regulators and members of the investor community. For instance, the Board beneﬁted from assessment criteria that evaluated the ability of each candidate to develop and maintain strong relations with the global workforce while implementing strategic change. Given the market sensitive implications of the appointment and the requirement for absolute discretion and conﬁdentiality in relation to prospective candidates, it would not have been appropriate to engage with all stakeholders while the process was ongoing. The Group's principal regulators were keptappraised of the progress with the search. Towards the end of the process, the appointment was approved by the Group's UK regulators, an important step given that the role of Group Chief Executive is a regulated position in the UK. This detailed engagement, together with the various interviews and assessments conducted during the process, helped the Board determine that the appointment of Noel was in the best interests of the Group as a whole. Dividend cancellation On 31 March 2020, HSBC announced that, in response to a written request from the Bank of England through the PRA, the Board had cancelled the fourth interim dividend for 2019. The Board also announced that no quarterly or interim dividend payments, accruals or share buy-backs would be paid in respect of ordinary shares until the end of 2020. Cancelling the dividend was an extremely diﬃcult decision for the Board. In reaching its decision, the Board took into account a number of considerations including therequest from the PRA, the then current and potential material impact on the global economy as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and the important role that HSBC has in helping its customers manage through the crisis and to have the resources to invest when recovery occurs. The Board recognised that while HSBC had a strong capital, funding and liquidity position, there were signiﬁcant uncertainties in assessing the length and impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Board also noted HSBC's commitment to supporting customers in the economies in which HSBC serves, particularly Hong Kong and the UK. These considerations were carefully balanced against the impact the decision would have on HSBC's shareholders, including retailshareholders in Hong Kong, the UK and elsewhere. At the time of the announcement in March, the Board stated that it would review the ordinary share dividend policy and payments in respect of 2020 once the full impact of the outbreak was better understood and economic forecasts for global growth in future years were clearer. We are therefore pleased to restart dividend payments at the earliest opportunity and on 23 February 2021 the Board announced an interim dividend for 2020 of $0.15 per ordinary share. The Board has adopted a policy designed to provide sustainable dividends going forward. For more information on dividend decisions for 2021 see 'Highlights' on page 2. Strategic report | Board decision making and engagement with stakeholders Principal decisions continued Adapted Group strategy When Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic, the Board determined that the assumptions underpinning its February 2020 business review were to be revisited. As the extent and implications of the Covid-19 outbreak began to emerge, the Board recognised the need to consider the impact on the strategy of a prolonged low interest-rate environment, as well as geopolitical, technological and environmental challenges. These fundamental shifts profoundly impacted our organisation as well as the wider ﬁnancial services sector. The Board responded by aligning our strategy accordingly. Customer insights were gathered through comprehensive engagement with over 4,000 customers, led by Global Banking and Markets, which helped inform the Board of the likely wider medium- to long-term implications and consumer and societal shifts arising from the pandemic. These insights indicated that the Covid-19 outbreak had accelerated customers' behaviours and preferences towards an increasingly digital, data-driven and real-time service requirement, with service standards set by sectors outside of ﬁnancial services. Providing a superior digitalised proposition supports our customers to help achieve their full potential and create a culture of innovation and accountability among our colleagues. The Board actively engaged with senior management to consider the likely consequences of the strategic actions proposed, while providing constructive challenge and support in the development ofits plans. The insights gained reinforced the need to shift capital away from underperforming businesses while investing for growth and reducing our cost base. The Board considered the views of the Group's brokers in challenging the current strategy from an investment perspective. In addition, the Board recognised the need for continued and constructive engagement with our regulators to address their concerns and priorities as the Group transforms its business. Employees were identiﬁed as a key stakeholder group given that they needed to understand and implement the Group strategy. The Board received updates on senior talent and areas where skills need to be developed further. For further details of the Group's adapted strategy, see 'Strategy and business performance' on page 209 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Purpose and values The strategic review prompted the Board to revise the Group's purpose and values. To support the Board in its decision making, a working group was established to develop proposals, including three non-executive Directors who supported and challenged management's proposals. An extensive programme of stakeholder engagement across our main operating markets was undertaken during the development of the revised purpose and values involving interviews, focus groups andlarge-scale surveys. This engagement sought to understand what was important to and resonated with our employees and customers (including next generation customers), while identifying societal trends. The purpose and value statements were tested for longevity and were required to support a culture that could help deliver the Group's strategy. The insights gained from this stakeholder engagement were used to shape, reﬁne and enhance the proposals presented to the Board for approval. In terms of our values, there was a consistent message that we should build on what was already working and avoid passive language. Clear direction was provided that the values should be simple, memorable, translate and be easily understood in manycountries, and represent a clear guide to action. This feedback encouraged the Board to adopt a fourth value focused on delivery and decision making. As the stakeholder engagement neared completion, an additional 7,000 colleagues were consulted in the ﬁnal assessment of the proposed values. The primary view indicated that the revised values represented a 'positive evolution' for HSBC. The Board selected the purpose and values that it considered best aligned to the Group's revised strategy, would drive a culture to deliver that strategy, and resonated most with stakeholder sentiment. Our new purpose and values can be found on page 16. Climate ambition During the year, the Board reviewed and approved a new climate ambition for the Group. In reviewing and approving a new climate ambition, the Board acknowledged that ESG issues have developed signiﬁcantly over recent years, and such issues are now recognised by stakeholders as key elements and risks for businesses to manage. In May 2020, the Board conducted a detailed review of stakeholder expectations and was advised of key stakeholders impacted by the proposed climate strategy and the leading role HSBC was expected to take. This included acomprehensive market update on current positions taken by non-government organisations, investors, competitors, regulators and increased societal awareness. As part of the review, HSBC's climate advisory panel - consisting of representatives from non-government organisations, clients and academics - was consulted in the development and drafting of the new climate ambition. Wider stakeholder engagement was undertaken to help inform the Group's position from a customer perspective including the HSBC Sustainable Financing and Investment Survey 2020 and the HSBC Navigator survey. In the course of the Board's discussions, it considered stakeholder feedback in the context of our business mix and the need to work towards an orderly transition, given current exposures to fossil fuels assets. TheBoard acknowledged the opportunity to help support our customers with their transition to lower carbon emissions and to manage other expectations and matters impacting our shareholders, employees and local communities. In addition, the Board noted that HSBC had been recognised as a leading bank for sustainable ﬁnance and acknowledged increased competitive activity. As a result, it was conscious of the need to maintain the Group's leadership in this area. In making its decision, the Board recognised investors' expectations for HSBC to continue to make progress on climate change, as it provides sustainable ﬁnance and investment and gradually reduces exposure to high-carbon assets on a timeline aligned with the Paris Agreement. Remuneration Remuneration Our remuneration policy supports the achievement of our strategic objectives by aligning reward with our long-term sustainable performance. Our remuneration principles Our performance and pay strategy aims to reward competitively the achievement of long-term sustainable performance by attracting, motivating and retaining the very best people, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, disability or any other factor unrelated to performance or experience. For further details of our principles and what we did during 2020 to ensure remuneration outcomes were consistent with those principles, see page 233 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Remuneration for our executive Directors Our remuneration policy for executive Directors was approved at our AGM in 2019 and is intended to apply for three performance years until the AGM in 2022. Details of the policy can be found in the Directors' remuneration report on page 235 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Variable pay for our executive Directors is driven by scorecard achievement. Targets in the scorecard are set according to our key performance indicators to ensure linkages between our strategy and remuneration policies and outcomes. Variable pay Our variable pay pool was $2,659m, a 20.4% decrease from 2019. For details of how the Group Remuneration Committee sets the pool, see page 229 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. ($m) 2020 2,659 2019 3,341 E2x0e1c9utive Directors' annual incentive scorecard outcome (% of maximum opportunity) Group Chief Executive 64.50% Group Chief Financial Oﬃcer 63.75%The table below shows the amount our executive Directors earned in 2020. For details of Directors' pay and performance for 2020, see the Directors' remuneration report on page 229 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Single ﬁgure of remuneration (£000) Noel Quinn1 2020 2019 Ewen Stevenson 2019 719 2020 738 Cash in Total ﬁxed Base Fixed pay lieu of Taxable Non-taxable Annual Notional Replacement Total and salary2 allowance pension beneﬁts3 beneﬁts3 Total ﬁxed incentive4 returns5 award6 variable variable 59 3,338 799 17 - 816 4,154 23 1,312 665 - - 665 1,977 32 1,806 450 - 1,431 1,881 3,687 28 1,820 1,082 - 1,974 3,056 4,876 1,266 503 1,700 695 127 50 186 41 950 950 74 107 12 16 1 Noel Quinn succeeded John Flint as interim Group Chief Executive with eﬀect from 5 August 2019 and was appointed permanently into the role on 17 March 2020. The remuneration included in the single ﬁgure table above for 2019 is in respect of his services provided as an executive Director for that year. 2 As outlined on page 230 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020, the executive Directors each donated a quarter of their base salary for six months in 2020. The base salary shown in the single ﬁgure of remuneration is the gross salary before charitable donations. 3 Taxable beneﬁts include the provision of medical insurance, accommodation, car and tax return assistance (including any associated tax due, where applicable). Non-taxable beneﬁts include the provision of life assurance and other insurance cover. 4 Under the policy approved by shareholders, executive Directors can receive 50% of their annual incentive award in cash and the remaining 50% in immediately vested shares subject to a one-year retention period. As the executive Directors each decided not to take an annual cash bonus, the 2020 annual incentive is the amount after this waiver and will be delivered in immediately vested shares subject to a one-year retention period. The total annual incentives waived by the Group Chief Executive and Group Chief Financial Oﬃcer were £799,000 and £450,000, respectively. 5 'Notional returns' refers to the notional return on deferred cash for awards made in prior years. The deferred cash portion of the annual incentive granted in prior years includes a right to receive notional returns for the period between the grant date and vesting date, which is determined by reference to a rate of return speciﬁed at the time of grant. A payment of notional return is made annually and the amount is disclosed on a paid basis in the year in which the payment is made. 6 As set out in the 2018 Directors' remuneration report, in 2019 Ewen Stevenson was granted replacement awards to replace unvested awards, which were forfeited as a result of him joining HSBC. The awards, in general, match the performance, vesting and retention periods attached to the awards forfeited, and will be subject to any performance adjustments that would otherwise have been applied. The values included in the table for 2019 relate to Ewen Stevenson's 2015 and 2016 LTI awards granted by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc ('RBS') for performance years 2014 and 2015, respectively, and replaced with HSBC shares when Ewen Stevenson joined HSBC. These awards are not subject to further performance conditions and commenced vesting in March 2019. The total value is an aggregate of £1,121,308 for the 2015 LTI and £852,652 for the 2016 LTI. The 2016 LTI award value has been determined by applying the performance assessment outcome of 27.5% as disclosed in RBS's Annual Report and Accounts 2018 (page 70) to the maximum number of shares subject to performance conditions. Values in the table for 2020 relate to his 2017 LTI award granted by RBS for performance year 2016, which was determined by applying the performance assessment outcome of 56.25% as disclosed in RBS's Annual Report and Accounts 2019 (page 91) to the maximum number of shares subject to performance conditions. This resulted in a payout equivalent to 78.09% of the RBS award shares that were forfeited and replaced with HSBC shares. A total of 313,608 shares were granted in respect of his 2017 LTI replacement award at a share price of £6.643. The HSBC share price was £5.845 when the awards ceased to be subject to performance conditions, with no value attributable to share price appreciation.

Strategic report Financial overview In assessing the Group's ﬁnancial performance, management uses a range of ﬁnancial measures that focus on the delivery of sustainable returns for our shareholders and maintaining our ﬁnancial strength. Executive summary Financial performance in 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, together with the resultant reduction in global interest rates. Reported proﬁt before tax of $8.8bn decreased by 34%, while adjusted proﬁt before tax of $12.1bn decreased by 45%. The fall in reported proﬁt was due to an increase in our expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('ECL') and a reduction in reported revenue. These factors were partly mitigated by lower reported operating expenses. Our return on average tangible equity ('RoTE') for 2020 was 3.1%. Given the signiﬁcant changes in our operating environment during 2020, we no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of between 10% and 12% in 2022, as originally planned. During 2020, our operations in Asia continued to perform resiliently, generating a reported proﬁt before tax of $12.8bn, representing 146% of Group reported proﬁts. In addition, our Global Markets business delivered revenue growth of 27% compared with 2019. Reported results in 2020 included a $1.3bn impairment of capitalised software, primarily relating to businesses within HSBC Bank plc, our non-ring-fenced bank in Europe, reﬂecting underperformance and a deterioration in the future forecasts, substantially relating to prior periods. During 2020, we also incurred restructuring and other related costs of $2.1bn, in part related to our strategic actions taken to address underperformance in our US business and our non-ring-fenced bank in Europe andthe UK. Reported results in 2019 included a $7.3bn impairment of goodwill, primarily in GBM and CMB, and customer redress programme costs of $1.3bn. We have made good progress in implementing the transformation programme we announced in February 2020, despite the signiﬁcant headwinds posed by the Covid-19 outbreak. However, we recognise the fundamental changes in our operating environment, including the prospect of prolonged low interest rates, the signiﬁcant increase in digital engagement from customers and the enhanced focus on the environment, and have aligned our strategy accordingly. The implications for our Group ﬁnancial targets are set out below. Group ﬁnancial targets Return on average tangible equity (%) 3.1% (2019: 8.4%) In our business update set out in February 2020, the Group targeted a reported RoTE in the range of 10% to 12% in 2022. Our RoTE for 2020 was 3.1%, a reduction of 530 basis points from 2019, primarily reﬂecting higher ECL and a reduction in revenue. Given the signiﬁcant changes in our operating environment during 2020, we no longer expect to reach our RoTE target of between 10% and 12% in 2022, as originally planned. We have adapted our strategy with an intention to increase investment in our areas of strength to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth, mainly from fees and volumes. We intend to drive further reductions in our cost base by 2022 and aim for broadly stable costs thereafter. As we progress with our transformation of our underperforming businesses, we also expect to optimise the capital allocation across the Group. Collectively through these actions, together with a normalisation in our ECL charge closer to levels seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will now target a RoTE of greater than or equal to 10% in the medium term. Adjusted operating expenses $31.5bn In February 2020, we announced a plan to substantially reduce the cost base and accelerate the pace of change, with the aim of becoming leaner, simpler and more competitive. In 2020, our adjusted operating expenses were $31.5bn, a reduction of 3% compared with 2019. Our adjusted cost target for 2022 will remain $31bn or less. This reﬂects a further reduction in our cost base, which has been broadly oﬀset by the adverse impact of foreign currency translation due to the weakening US dollar towards the end of 2020. We now plan to deliver $5bn to $5.5bn of cost saves for 2020 to 2022, while spending around $7bn in costs to achieve. In the medium to long term, we aim to drive positive operating leverage by growing revenue while maintaining a broadly stable cost base. Gross RWA reductions $61.1bn To improve the return proﬁle of the Group, we have targeted a gross RWA reduction of more than $100bn by 2022, mainly in low-returning parts of the Group. In 2020, we achieved gross RWA reductions of $51.5bn, taking our cumulative RWA reductions to $61.1bn. We expect to achieve a further $30bn of gross RWA reductions in 2021. In addition, we continue to expect to incur total asset disposal costs of around $1.2bn during the period 2020 to 2022. Capital and dividend policy We intend to maintain a CET1 ratio in excess of 14%, managing in the range of 14% to 14.5% in the medium term. We will seek to manage this range down in the longer term. The Board has adopted a policy designed to provide sustainable dividends going forward. We intend to transition towards a target payout ratio of between 40% and 55% of reported earnings per ordinary share ('EPS') from 2022 onwards, with the ﬂexibility to adjust EPS for non-cash signiﬁcant items, such as goodwill or intangibles impairments. The Group has decided to discontinue the scrip dividend option as it is dilutive, including to dividend per share progression over time. Reported results Reported proﬁt Reported proﬁt after tax of $6.1bn was $2.6bn or 30% lower than in 2019. Reported proﬁt before tax of $8.8bn was $4.6bn or 34% lower due to a rise in reported ECL, primarily reﬂecting the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the forward economic outlook, and a fall in reported revenue, mainly from lower global interest rates. These were partly oﬀset by lower reported operating expenses, reﬂecting the non-recurrence of a $7.3bn impairment of goodwill in 2019, lower customer redress programme costs, a reduction of the variable pay accrual and lower discretionary expenditure. Results in 2020 included the impact of certain volatile items, notably favourable market impacts in life insurance manufacturing in WPB of $90m (2019: $129m favourable) and favourable movements on our long-term debt and associated swaps in Corporate Centre of $150m (2019: $147m favourable). These were partly oﬀset by adverse credit and funding valuation adjustments in GBM of $252m (2019: $44m favourable). Additionally in 2019, results included disposal gains in WPB and CMB of $157m. Our operations across Asia delivered resilient performances in 2020, despite the impact of lower interest rates and higher ECL, with reported proﬁt before tax representing more than 146% of Group proﬁts. Outside of Asia, in addition to higher ECL and lower interest rates, HSBC Bank plc and our US business incurred restructuring costs and charges from the impairment of intangibles, in part as a result of our strategic actions to address underperformance. Reported proﬁt in MENA for 2020 included our share of an impairment by our associate, The Saudi British Bank ('SABB'), of $462m, while 2019 included a $0.8bn dilution gain recognised on the completion of the merger of SABB with Alawwal bank. Reported revenue Reported revenue of $50.4bn was $5.7bn or 10% lower than in 2019, primarily reﬂecting the progressive impact of lower global interest rates on net interest income, notably in Retail Banking in WPB and Global Liquidity and Cash Management ('GLCM') in CMB and GBM. In WPB, revenue also reduced from lower unsecured lending, a fall in credit card spending and lower sales in insurance. In GBM, adverse valuation movements relating Reported proﬁt after tax $6.1bn (2019: $8.7bn) Basic earnings per share $0.19 (2019: $0.30) Reported results Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('revenue') Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Net operating income Total operating expenses Operating proﬁt Share of proﬁt in associates and joint ventures Proﬁt before tax Tax expense Proﬁt after tax to the widening of credit spreads in the ﬁrst quarter partly reversed as spreads narrowed in the subsequent quarters, and in WPB the adverse market impacts in life insurance manufacturing in the ﬁrst quarter more than reversed over the same period. These factors were partly oﬀset by higher revenue in Global Markets as market volatility remained elevated. Revenue relating to Markets Treasury, which is allocated to our global businesses, also increased, primarily due to increased disposal gains. While we expect the full year ECL charge for 2021 to be materially lower than in 2020, the outlook is highly uncertain and remains dependent on the future path of the Covid-19 outbreak, including the successful deployment of mass vaccination programmes, and the credit quality of our loan portfolio as government support packages are gradually withdrawn. Reported operating expenses Reported revenue included net adverse movements in signiﬁcant items of $0.6bn, primarily from the non-recurrence of a $0.8bn dilution gain in 2019 as discussed above. Signiﬁcant items in 2020 included restructuring and other related costs of $0.2bn associated with disposal losses related to RWA reductions, as well as a property-related gain, both of which related to February 2020 business update commitments. Foreign currency translation diﬀerences resulted in a further adverse movement of $0.5bn compared with 2019. We have observed reductions in the Hong Kong interbank oﬀered rate ('HIBOR') in the early part of 2021. This could put further pressure on net interest income, and also noting uncertainty around loan growth as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Reported ECL Reported ECL of $8.8bn were $6.1bn higher than in 2019, with increases across all global businesses. The ECL charge in 2020 reﬂected a signiﬁcant increase in stage 1 and stage 2 allowances, notably in the ﬁrst half of the year, to reﬂect the deterioration in the forward economic outlook globally as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. The economic outlook stabilised in the second half of 2020 and as a result stage 1 and stage 2 allowances were broadly unchanged at 31 December 2020, compared with 30 June 2020. Stage 3 charges also increased compared with 2019, largely against wholesale exposures, including a signiﬁcant charge related to a CMB client in Singapore in the ﬁrst quarter of 2020. 2020 2019 2018 $m $m $m 50,429 56,098 53,780 (8,817) (2,756) (1,767) 41,612 53,342 52,013 (34,432) (42,349) (34,659) 7,180 10,993 17,354 1,597 2,354 2,536 8,777 13,347 19,890 (2,678) (4,639) (4,865) 6,099 8,708 15,025 Reported operating expenses of $34.4bn were $7.9bn or 19% lower than in 2019, primarily reﬂecting a net favourable movement in signiﬁcant items of $6.6bn, driven by the non-recurrence of a $7.3bn impairment of goodwill in 2019 and lower customer redress programme costs. Additionally, the reduction reﬂected lower performance-related pay, reduced discretionary expenditure and the impact of our cost-saving initiatives, partly oﬀset by an increase in investments in technology, inﬂation and impairments of certain real estate assets. The movement in signiﬁcant items included: - a $1.1bn impairment of goodwill and other intangibles in 2020, primarily capitalised software related to the businesses within HSBC Bank plc and to a lesser extent in the US. It reﬂected underperformance and a deterioration in the future forecasts of these businesses, in the case of HSBC Bank plc substantially relating to prior periods. This compared with an impairment of goodwill of $7.3bn in 2019, primarily related to lower long-term economic growth assumptions in CMB and GBM, and the planned reshaping of GBM; and

- a net release in customer redress programme costs of $0.1bn in 2020, compared with charges of $1.3bn in 2019. These were partly oﬀset by restructuring and other related costs of $1.9bn in 2020, of which $0.9bn related to severance, $0.2bn related to an impairment of software intangibles and $0.2bn related to the impairment of tangible assets in France and the US. This compared with restructuring and other related costs of $0.8bn in 2019. The reduction in reported operating expenses included favourable foreign currency translation diﬀerences of $0.2bn. Strategic report | Financial overview Reported results continued Reported share of proﬁt in associates and joint ventures Reported share of proﬁt in associates of $1.6bn was $0.8bn or 32% lower than in 2019. This included our share of impairment of goodwill by SABB of $462m. In addition, our share of proﬁt from associates fell due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and lower global interest rates. Adjusted performance Our reported results are prepared in accordance with IFRSs, as detailed in the ﬁnancial statements on page 288 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. We also present alternative performance measures (non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures). These include adjusted performance, which we use to align internal and external reporting, identify and quantify items management believes to be signiﬁcant, and provide insight into how management assesses period-on- Adjusted results Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges ('revenue') Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Total operating expenses Operating proﬁt Share of proﬁt in associates and joint ventures Proﬁt before tax Adjusted proﬁt before taxAdjusted proﬁt before tax of $12.1bn was $10.0bn or 45% lower than in 2019, primarily from a rise in adjusted ECL and a fall in adjusted revenue. Adjusted ECL increased by $6.2bn, mainly from charges in the ﬁrst half of 2020 relating to the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the forward economic outlook. Adjusted revenue decreased by $4.6bn or 8%, primarily from the progressive impact of lower global interest rates in all our global businesses, notably in our deposit franchises, partly oﬀset by higher revenue from Global Markets. Adjusted operating expenses decreased by $1.1bn or 3% as we lowered performance-related pay and reduced discretionary expenditure while continuing to invest in our businesses. Reconciliation of reported to adjusted proﬁt before taxTax expense The tax expense of $2.7bn was $2.0bn lower than in 2019, and the eﬀective tax rate for 2020 of 30.5% was lower than the 34.8% eﬀective tax rate for 2019. An impairment of goodwill and non-deductible customer redress charges increased the 2019 eﬀective tax rate. These were not repeated in 2020. Additionally, the non-taxable dilution gain arising on the merger of SABB with Alawwal bank decreased theperiod performance. Alternative performance measures are highlighted with the following symbol: To derive adjusted performance, we adjust for: - the year-on-year eﬀects of foreign currency translation diﬀerences; and

- the eﬀect of signiﬁcant items that distort year-on-year comparisons, which are excluded to improve understanding of the underlying trends in the business. eﬀective tax rate in 2019. Higher charges in respect of the non-recognition of deferred tax assets, particularly in the UK ($0.4bn) and France ($0.4bn), increased the 2020 eﬀective tax rate. The results of our global businesses are presented on an adjusted basis, which is consistent with how we manage and assess global business performance. For reconciliations of our reported results to an adjusted basis, including lists of signiﬁcant items, see page 85 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Deﬁnitions and calculations of other alternative performance measures are included in our 'Reconciliation of alternative performance measures' on page 103 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. 2020 2019 $m $m 50,366 54,944 (8,817) (2,627) (31,459) (32,519) 10,090 19,798 2,059 2,351 12,149 22,149 Reported proﬁt before tax Currency translation Signiﬁcant items: - costs of structural reform

- customer redress programmes

- disposals, acquisitions and investment in new businesses

- fair value movements on ﬁnancial instruments

- impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

- past service costs of guaranteed minimum pension beneﬁts equalisation

- restructuring and other related costs

- settlements and provisions in connection with legal and regulatory matters

- goodwill impairment (share of proﬁt in associates and joint ventures)

- currency translation on signiﬁcant items Adjusted proﬁt before tax 2018 $m 2020 vs 2019 $m 52,098 (4,578) % (8) (1,620) (6,190) >(200) (31,723) 1,060 3 18,755 (9,708) (49) 2,444 (292) (12) 21,199 (10,000) (45) 2020 $m 2019 2018 $m $m 8,777 - 13,347 19,890 (122) (519) Adjusted performance continued Adjusted revenue Adjusted revenue of $50.4bn was $4.6bn or 8% lower than in 2019, reﬂecting falls in WPB (down $3.6bn) and CMB (down $1.9bn), partly oﬀset by higher revenue in GBM (up $0.4bn) and Corporate Centre (up $0.4bn). The reduction in adjusted revenue reﬂected the progressive impact of lower global interest rates in many of the key markets in which we operate. This had an adverse impact on revenue in Retail Banking within WPB, and in GLCM within CMB and GBM, although we grew deposit balances across these businesses compared with 2019. In WPB, revenue also reduced as the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak resulted in lower customer activity in unsecured lending, including a fall in credit card spending, and a reduction in sales of insurance and certain investment products. In GBM, adverse valuation movements, primarily in the ﬁrst quarter, partly reversed in the subsequent quarters. This resulted in a net adverse movement in credit and funding valuation adjustments of $0.3bn and a reduction in revenue of $0.1bn in Principal Investments compared with 2019. In life insurance manufacturing, the adverse market impacts in the ﬁrst quarter following the sharp fall in equity markets more than reversed over the remainder of the year. These reductions were partly oﬀset by higher revenue in Global Markets, as market volatility remained elevated, as well as in Corporate Centre. Revenue relating to Markets Treasury,which is allocated to our global businesses, also increased, primarily due to higher disposal gains. Adjusted ECL Adjusted ECL, which removes the period-on-period eﬀects of foreign currency translation diﬀerences, were $8.8bn, an increase of $6.2bn from 2019. This increase occurred in all global businesses and mainly reﬂected charges related to the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The ECL charge in 2020 reﬂected a signiﬁcant increase in stage 1 and stage 2 allowances, notably in the ﬁrst half of the year, to reﬂect the deterioration in the forward economic outlook globally as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. The economic outlook stabilised in the second half of 2020 and as a result, stage 1 and stage 2 allowances were broadly unchanged at 31 December 2020, compared with 30 June 2020. Stage 3 charges in 2020 increased compared with 2019, with the rise largely related to wholesale exposures, including a signiﬁcant charge related to a CMB client in Singapore in the ﬁrst quarter of 2020. Adjusted ECL as a percentage of average gross loans and advances to customers was 0.81%, compared with 0.25% in 2019. Adjusted operating expensesAdjusted operating expenses of $31.5bn were $1.1bn or 3% lower than in 2019, as we continued to review and reprioritise costs and investments to help mitigate revenueheadwinds. The decrease primarily reﬂected a $0.5bn reduction in performance-related pay and lower discretionary expenditure, including marketing (down $0.3bn) and travel costs (down $0.3bn). In addition, our cost-saving initiatives resulted in a reduction of $1.4bn, of which $1.0bn related to our costs to achieve programme, and the UK bank levy was $0.2bn lower than in 2019. These decreases were partly oﬀset by an increase in investments in technology to enhance our digital and automation capabilities to improve how we serve our customers, as well as inﬂation and volume-related increases. In addition, the 2020 period included impairments of certain real estate assets. We are forecasting broadly stable adjusted operating expenses in 2021, relative to 2020. During 2020, we reduced the number of employees expressed in full-time equivalent staﬀ ('FTE') and contractors by 11,011. This included a 9,292 reduction in FTE to 226,059 at 31 December 2020, while the number of contractors reduced by 1,719 to 5,692 at 31 December 2020. Adjusted share of proﬁt in associates and joint ventures Adjusted share of proﬁt from associates of $2.1bn was $0.3bn or 12% lower than in 2019, primarily reﬂecting the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and lower global interest rates on the share of proﬁt we recognised from our associates. Balance sheet and capital Balance sheet strength Total assets of $3.0tn were $269bn or 10% higher than at 31 December 2019 on a reported basis, and 7% higher on a constant currency basis. The increase in total assets included growth in cash balances and in ﬁnancial investments, as well as from an increase in derivative assets, mainly reﬂecting favourable revaluation movements on interest rate derivatives. On a constant currency basis, loans and advances to customers reduced by $25bn during the year, despite mortgage growth in WPB. Customer accounts of $1.6tn increased by $204bn, or $173bn on a constant currency basis, as corporate customers consolidated their funds and redeployed them into cash, while our personal customers reduced Total assets ($bn) $2,984bn spending, resulting in larger balances held in current and savings accounts. Distributable reserves The distributable reserves of HSBC Holdings at 31 December 2020 were $31.3bn. Movements in 2020 included the retained earnings of HSBC Holdings plc for the year, oﬀset by distributions to and redemptions of preference shares and other equity instruments. Movements also included a $1.7bn return of capital from a subsidiary, which had previously been considered as part of distributable reserves. Capital position We actively manage the Group's capital position to support our business strategy and meet our regulatory requirements at all times, Common equity tier 1 ratio (%) 15.9% including under stress, while optimising our capital eﬃciency. To do this, we monitor our capital position using a number of measures. These include: our capital ratios, the impact on our capital ratios as a result of stress, and the degree of double leverage being run by HSBC Holdings. Double leverage is a constraint on managing our capital position, given the complexity of the Group's subsidiary structure and the multiple regulatory regimes under which we operate. For further details, see page 169 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Our CET1 ratio at 31 December 2020 was 15.9%, up from 14.7% at 31 December 2019. This increase included the impact of the cancellation of the fourth interim dividend of 2019 and changes to the capital treatment of software assets. Liquidity position We actively manage the Group's liquidity and funding to support our business strategy and meet regulatory requirements at all times, including under stress. To do this, we monitor our position using a number of risk appetite measures, including the liquidity coverage ratio and the net stable funding ratio. At 31 2020 2,984 2020 15.9 December 2020, we held high-quality liquid 2019 2,715 2019 14.7 2018 2,558 2018 14.0 assets of $678bn. 2019 2019 Wealth and Personal Banking Contribution to Group adjusted proﬁt before tax WPB was formed in the second quarter of 2020 by combining our Retail Banking and Wealth Management and Global Private Banking businesses. Throughout the pandemic we supported our customers with payment holidays and by keeping between 70% to 90% of our branches open. Performance in 2020 was impacted by lower interest rates across most markets, reduced customer activity and a rise in adjusted ECL charges. However, we remain committed to serving our customers and increased our Adjusted resultsNet operating income Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Operating expenses Share of proﬁt in associates and JVs Proﬁt before tax RoTE excluding signiﬁcant items and UK bank levy (%) net promoter scores in most of our channels in the UK and Hong Kong. We serve more than 38 million customers across the full spectrum from retail customers to ultra high net worth individuals and their families. We oﬀer locally-tailored products and services across multiple channels for our customers' everyday banking needs, as well as insurance, investment management, advisory and wealth solutions for those with more sophisticated requirements. Our global presence provides for customers with international needs. 2020 2019 2018 $m 23,551 (1,072) 2020 vs 2019 $m 22,013 (2,855) $m 25,565 (1,348) $m % (3,552) (14) (1,507) (112) (15,024) (15,388) (14,614) 364 2 6 54 32 (48) (89) 4,140 9.1 8,883 19.7 7,897 18.8 (4,743) (53) Financial planning delivered to your door In 2020, we launched HSBC Pinnacle, a new ﬁnancial planning business in mainland China, which oﬀers insurance solutions and wealth services outside of branches, bringing them direct to new customers. Our wealth planners can advise on life and health protection, education savings, retirement and legacy planning - supporting multiple needs in one tailored proposition. Blending seamless digital experiences with the expertise and great service of our people sits at the very heart of our approach. The pioneering business has plans to hire 3,000 wealth professionals over a four-year period. By the end of 2020, almost 200 new colleagues were already helping customers in the cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Shenzhen. Pinnacle is vital to our ambitions for growth and opportunity in one of the world's largest insurance markets, and supports our ambition to be the number one wealth manager in Asia in the medium to long term. Global businesses | Wealth and Personal Banking Management view of adjusted revenueRetail Banking - net interest income - non-interest income Wealth Management - investment distribution

- life insurance manufacturing

- Global Private Banking net interest income non-interest income

- asset management Other1 Markets Treasury, HSBC Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinﬂation Net operating income2 2020 2019 $m $m 12,938 15,655 11,708 13,993 1,230 1,662 7,818 8,633 3,209 3,268 1,816 2,464 1,746 1,878 670 891 1,076 987 1,047 1,023 429 788 828 489 22,013 2018 $m 14,746 13,155 1,591 7,778 3,333 1,621 1,783 884 899 1,041 512 515 25,565 2020 vs 2019 $m (2,717) (17) (2,285) (16) (432) (26) (815) (9) (59) (2) (648) (26) (132) (7) (221) (25) 89 9 24 2 (359) (46) 339 69 23,551 (3,552) (14) 1 'Other' includes the distribution and manufacturing (where applicable) of retail and credit protection insurance, disposal gains and other non-product speciﬁc income.

2 'Net operating income' means net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (also referred to as 'revenue'). %Divisional highlights $1.6tn WPB wealth balances at 31 December 2020, up 12% from 31 December 2019. $22bn Growth in mortgage book in the UK (up 9%) and Hong Kong (up 5%) since 31 December 2019. Adjusted proﬁt before tax($bn) $4.1bn 2020 4.1 Financial performance Adjusted proﬁt before tax of $4.1bn was $4.7bn or 53% lower than in 2019. Despite this, we achieved a RoTE of 9.1%. The reduction in adjusted proﬁt before tax reﬂected a fall in adjusted revenue and an increase in adjusted ECL from the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The reduction in revenue was mainly as a result of lower global interest rates, which particularly aﬀected deposit margins, as well as from lower spending and reduced customer demand for borrowing. Adjusted revenue of $22.0bn was $3.6bn or 14% lower, which included the non-recurrence of 2019 disposal gains in Argentina and Mexico of $133m. In Retail Banking, revenue of $12.9bn was down $2.7bn or 17%. - Net interest income was $2.3bn lower due to narrower margins from lower global interest rates. This reduction was partly oﬀset by deposit balance growth of $67bn 2019 8.9 or 9%, particularly in Hong Kong and the 2018 7.9 2019 Net operating income($bn) $22.0bn 2020 22.0 2019 25.6 2018 23.6 UK, and higher mortgage lending of $22bn or 6%, mainly in the UK and Hong Kong. - Non-interest income fell by $0.4bn, driven by lower fee income earned on unsecured lending products primarily due to lower customer activity as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. In Wealth Management, revenue of $7.8bn was down $0.8bn or 9%. - In life insurance manufacturing, revenue fell by $0.6bn or 26%, mainly as the value of new business written reduced by $0.4bn or 37% due to lower volumes following the Covid-19 outbreak, in part mitigated bycontinued actions to support customers by improving our digital channels. The reduction also included lower favourable movement in market impacts of $38m (2020: $90m favourable, 2019: $128m favourable), as the sharp adverse movement we saw in the ﬁrst quarter reversed over subsequent quarters. - In Global Private Banking, revenue was $0.1bn or 7% lower, as net interest income fell as a result of lower global interest rates, although investment revenue increased, reﬂecting market volatility and higher fees from advisory and discretionary mandates.

- In investment distribution, revenue was $0.1bn or 2% lower, reﬂecting adverse market conditions, which resulted in lower mutual fund sales and a reduction in wealth insurance distribution. This was partly oﬀset by higher brokerage fees from increased transaction volumes. Adjusted ECL of $2.9bn were $1.5bn higher than in 2019, reﬂecting the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the forward economic outlook across all regions, notably in the UK. Adjusted operating expenses of $15.0bn were $0.4bn or 2% lower, as a decrease in performance-related pay and reduced discretionary expenditure more than oﬀset the impact of inﬂation and our continued investment in digital. 2019 Commercial Banking Contribution to Group adjusted proﬁt before tax Pioneering ecommerce solutions Hong Kong-based SHOPLINE helps companies trade online through its ecommerce shopping platform. Founded in 2013, it has expanded to support over 250,000 merchants, which serve more than 80 million customers across 10 regions in Asia. We partnered with SHOPLINE to integrate advanced digital capabilities, such as our Business Collect and PayMe for Business services, into their propositions. These 'banking as a service' capabilities enable merchants to access the latest collections technology with no additional development required. Our collaboration with SHOPLINE embodies our passion to support small and medium-sized enterprises through innovation, enabling them to grow their platforms and ecosystems across Asia and beyond. Throughout 2020, CMB continued to support our customers' liquidity and working capital needs, growing deposit balances, while our ongoing investment in technology enabled us to support customers under exceptionally challenging conditions. Performance in 2020 was adversely impacted by an increase in adjusted ECL charges and lower global interest rates. Adjusted resultsNet operating income Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Operating expenses Share of proﬁt in associates and JVs Proﬁt before tax RoTE excluding signiﬁcant items and UK bank levy (%) We support over 1.3 million business customers in 53 countries and territories, ranging from small enterprises focused primarily on their domestic markets to large companies operating globally. We help entrepreneurial businesses grow by supporting their ﬁnancial needs, facilitating cross-border trade and payment services, and providing access to products and services oﬀered by other global businesses. 2020 2019 2018 $m 14,374 2020 vs 2019 $m 13,312 (4,754) $m 15,164 (1,162) $m (1,852) % (12) (683) (3,592) >(200) (6,689) (6,832) (6,307) 143 (1) - - (1) 1,868 1.3 7,170 13.0 7,384 13.2 (5,302) 2 - (74) Global businesses | Commercial Banking Management view of adjusted revenueGlobal Trade and Receivables Finance 2020 $m 1,744 Credit and Lending Global Liquidity and Cash Management Markets products, Insurance and Investments and Other1 Markets Treasury, HSBC Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinﬂation Net operating income2 2019 $m 1,826 2018 $m 1,806 5,640 4,178 1,596 154 13,312 5,421 5,932 2,023 (38) 15,164 2020 vs 2019 (82) (4) 5,162 5,625 1,836 (55) 14,374 (1,754) (30) (427) (21) 192 >200 (1,852) (12) 1 Includes revenue from Foreign Exchange, insurance manufacturing and distribution, interest rate management and Global Banking products. $m 219 4

2 'Net operating income' means net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (also referred to as 'revenue'). %Divisional highlights $73.2bn Growth in adjusted customer deposits in 2020. +8% Increase in international account openings. Adjusted proﬁt before tax($bn) $1.9bn Financial performance Adjusted proﬁt before tax of $1.9bn was $5.3bn or 74% lower than in 2019. Adjusted ECL were higher, reﬂecting the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, and adjusted revenue fell, which was primarily due to the impact of lower global interest rates. Adjusted revenue of $13.3bn was $1.9bn or 12% lower. - In GLCM, revenue decreased by $1.8bn or 30% due to the impact of the lower global interest rates, mainly in Hong Kong and the UK. This was partly oﬀset by a 16% increase in average deposit balances, with growth across all regions, particularly in the UK and the US.

- In Global Trade and Receivables Finance ('GTRF'), revenue decreased by $82m or 4% from lower lending balances and fees,2020 1.9 notably in Hong Kong and the UK, reﬂecting 2019 7.2 a reduction in global trade volumes as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. This was 2018 7.4 partly oﬀset by wider margins in the UK and 2019 Net operating income($bn) $13.3bn 2020 13.3 2019 15.2 2018 14.4 Latin America. - In 'Markets products, Insurance and Investments and Other', revenue was $0.4bn lower, reﬂecting the impact of lower interest rates on income earned on capital held in the business, a fall in revenue from Insurance, Investments and Markets products, as well as a reduction in revaluation gains on shares. In addition, 2019 included a disposal gain of $24m in Latin America. This was partly oﬀset by: - In Credit and Lending, revenue increased by $0.2bn or 4%, reﬂecting growth in average balances driven by the uptake of government-backed lending schemes and from wider margins. Adjusted ECL of $4.8bn were $3.6bn higher than in 2019. The increase reﬂected the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the forward economic outlook, mainly in the UK and Asia. There were also higher charges against speciﬁc customers in 2020, particularly in the oil and gas and wholesale trade sectors, including a signiﬁcant charge related to a corporate exposure in Singapore in the ﬁrst quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating expenses of $6.7bn were $0.1bn or 2% lower, reﬂecting a decrease in performance-related pay and reduced discretionary expenditure, while we continued to invest in our digital and transaction banking capabilities to improve customer experience. In 2020, we delivered around $13bn of RWA reductions as part of our transformation programme, which mitigated an increase from asset quality deterioration. 2019 Global Banking and Markets Contribution to Group adjusted proﬁt before tax GBM increased adjusted revenue as strong Global Markets performance more than oﬀset the impact of lower global interest rates and adverse movements in credit and funding valuation adjustments. In 2020, management actions delivered gross RWA reductions of $37bn globally. Performance in Global Markets was achieved with both a decrease in RWAs and no increase in trading value at risk ('VaR'). Adjusted resultsNet operating income Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Operating expenses Share of proﬁt in associates and JVs Proﬁt before tax RoTE excluding signiﬁcant items and UK bank levy (%) We continue to invest in digital capabilities to provide value to our clients and support them in the current environment. We support major government, corporate and institutional clients worldwide. Our product specialists deliver a comprehensive range of transaction banking, ﬁnancing, advisory, capital markets and risk management services. 2020 2019 2018 $m 15,056 34 2020 vs 2019 $m 15,303 (1,209) $m 14,869 $m 434 % 3 (153) (1,056) >(200) (9,264) - (9,544) - (9,316) - 280 - 4,830 6.7 5,172 9.8 5,774 9.5 (342) 3 - (7) Supporting Rolls-Royce with a capital markets drive Rolls-Royce, the blue-chip FTSE 100 engineering company, needed to raise additional liquidity in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak. We acted as joint global coordinator on a £2bn fully underwritten rights issue, which received strong support from Rolls-Royce shareholders with a 94% take-up. The rights issue was part of a broader liquidity solution that also incorporated raising additional debt, including a £2bn unsecured notes oﬀering where we acted as joint bookrunner, and a £1bn term loan where we acted as lead arranger and bookrunner. The rights issue was the largest equity capital markets transaction we acted on in the UK in 2020 and demonstrates our expertise in oﬀering holistic solutions to our clients across both equity and debt. Global businesses | Global Banking and Markets Management view of adjusted revenue Global Markets 2020 $m 7,290 - FICC Foreign Exchange Rates 6,278

- Equities Credit 21 1,012 Securities Services1 Global Banking1 Global Liquidity and Cash Management Global Trade and Receivables Finance Principal Investments Credit and funding valuation adjustments Other2 Markets Treasury, HSBC Holdings interest expense and Argentina hyperinﬂation Net operating income3 1,792 3,804 2,021 769 114 (252) (575) 340 15,303 2019 $m 2018 $m 5,728 4,737 6,243 5,062 991 1,181 2,026 1,925 3,875 3,983 2,722 2,563 802 784 261 219 41 (183) (642) (579) 56 101 14,869 2020 vs 2019 $m % 1,562 1,541 27 33 2 (234) (12) (71) (2) (701) (26) (33) (4) (147) (56) (293) >(200) 67 10 284 >200 15,056 434 3 1 From 1 June 2020, revenue from Issuer Services, previously reported in Securities Services, was reported within Global Banking. This resulted in $96m additional revenue being recorded in Global Banking for 2020. Comparatives have not been restated. 2 'Other' in GBM includes allocated funding costs. In addition, notional tax credits are allocated to the businesses to reﬂect the economic beneﬁt generated by certain activities to reﬂect the total operating income on an IFRS basis; the oﬀset to these tax credits is included within 'Other'. 3 'Net operating income' means net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (also referred to as 'revenue'). Divisional highlights 49% Adjusted revenue generated in Asia in 2020. $8bn Reduction in reported RWAs compared with 31 December 2019. Adjusted proﬁt before tax($bn) $4.8bn Financial performance Adjusted proﬁt before tax of $4.8bn was $0.3bn lower than in 2019, mainly due to higher adjusted ECL, which reﬂected the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and included charges relating to speciﬁc exposures, partly oﬀset by higher adjusted revenue and lower adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted revenue of $15.3bn increased by $0.4bn compared with 2019. We grew adjusted revenue, which included adverse movements in credit and funding valuation adjustments of $0.3bn, while reducing net reported RWAs by $8bn, compared with 31 December 2019. - In Global Markets, revenue increased by $1.6bn or 27%, as higher volatility levels and increased client activity, together with wider 2020 4.8 spreads supported an improved FICC performance, particularly in Foreign 2019 5.2 2018 5.8 N2e0t19operating income ($bn) $15.3bn 2020 15.3 2019 14.9 2018 15.1 Exchange and Credit. Rates also performed strongly due to increased trading activity in government bonds. This was partly oﬀset by: - In Securities Services, revenue fell by $0.2bn or 12% due to lower global interest rates, mainly aﬀecting Asia and Europe, although fees increased. - In Global Banking, revenue decreased by $0.1bn or 2%, reﬂecting lower real estate and structured ﬁnance fee income and 2019 losses on legacy corporate restructuring positions. However, we grew capital markets revenue and net interest income increased from corporate lending. - In GLCM, revenue decreased $0.7bn or 26% due to the impact of lower global interest rates and a fall in transaction volumes that reduced fee income, notably in the US and the UK, partly oﬀset by a 21% growth in average balances, across all regions, particularly in the US, Asia and the UK. - In GTRF, revenue decreased by $33m or 4%, reﬂecting lower fees in Europe due to management actions taken to reduce RWAs, partly oﬀset by repricing initiatives in Asia and Latin America. - In Principal Investments, revenue fell by $0.1bn, reﬂecting revaluation losses incurred in the ﬁrst quarter of 2020, mainly in Europe, as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, which partly reversed in the remainder of the period. Adjusted ECL were $1.2bn, up $1.1bn compared with 2019 from charges relating to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the forward economic outlook, particularly in Europe, MENA and North and Latin America. Adjusted operating expenses of $9.3bn were $0.3bn or 3% lower, reﬂecting management's cost reduction initiatives and from lower performance-related pay, which more than oﬀset growth in regulatory programme costs and investments in technology. In 2020, net reported RWAs fell by $8bn. We delivered around $37bn of RWA reductions in 2020, taking our cumulative reduction, including accelerated saves relating to our transformation programme, to $47bn. This mitigated RWA growth from asset quality deterioration, elevated market volatility and from regulatory changes.

Corporate Centre During 2020, we began allocating therevenue and expenses relating to Markets Treasury, the funding costs of HSBC Holdings debt and the impacts of hyperinﬂation in Argentina to the global businesses. This was to improve how we reﬂect revenue and expense related to the global businesses generating or utilising these activities. All comparatives have been restated accordingly. The results of Corporate Centre now primarily comprise the share of proﬁt from our interests in our associates and joint ventures, together with Central Treasury revenue, stewardship costs and consolidation adjustments. Financial performance Adjusted proﬁt before tax of $1.3bn was $0.4bn higher than in 2019. Adjusted revenue increased by $0.4bn, which included intersegment eliminations, largely related to movements in own shares held by the global businesses, which oﬀset an equivalent adverse movement in these businesses. In addition, certain funding costs that were retained in Corporate Centre during 2019 were allocated to global businesses with eﬀect from 1 January 2020. Revenue in our Adjusted resultsNet operating income Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges Operating expenses Share of proﬁt in associates and JVs Proﬁt before tax RoTE excluding signiﬁcant items and UK bank levy (%) 2020 $m (262) (482) 2,054 1,311 3.1 legacy portfolios rose by $0.1bn due to the non-recurrence of portfolio losses in 2019. 1 Adjusted operating expenses, which are stated after recovery of costs from our global businesses, decreased by $0.3bn due to a lower UK bank levy charge and a reduction in discretionary expenditure. Share of proﬁt in associates and joint ventures decreased by $0.2bn, primarily due to the impact of falling interest rates and the Covid-19 outbreak. 2019 2018 $m (883) 2020 vs 2019 $m (654) $m 392 36 % 60 101 (35) (97) (755) 2,297 (1,486) 2,412 273 36 (243) (11) 924 0.8 144 1.6 387 42 2020 Management view of adjusted revenueCentral Treasury1 $m 156 Legacy portfolios Other2 (17) (401) Net operating income3 2019 $m 2018 $m 179 (313) (111) (83) (722) (487) (262) 2020 vs 2019 $m % (23) (13) 94 85 321 44 (654) (883) 392 60 1 Central Treasury includes favourable valuation diﬀerences on issued long-term debt and associated swaps of $150m (2019: gains of $146m; 2018: losses of $313m).

2 In June 2020, we began allocating the revenue from Markets Treasury, HSBC Holdings net interest expense and Argentina hyperinﬂation out to the global businesses, to align them better with their revenue and expense. The total Markets Treasury revenue component of this allocation for 2020 was $2,809m (2019: $2,040m; 2018: $2,213m).

3 'Net operating income' means net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (also referred to as 'revenue'). Risk overview Active risk management helps us to achieve our strategy, serve our customers and communities and grow our business safely. Managing risk Unprecedented global economic events meant banks played an expanded role in supporting society and customers in 2020. Many of our customers' business models and income were impacted by the global economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, requiring them to take signiﬁcant levels of support from both governments and banks. Throughout the pandemic, we continued to support our customers and adapted our operational processes. We maintained high levels of service as our people, processes and systems responded to the required changes. The ﬁnancial performance of our operations varied in diﬀerent geographies, but the balance sheet and liquidity of the Group remained strong. This helped us to support our customers both during periods of government imposed restrictions and when these restrictions were eased. To meet the additional challenges, we supplemented our existing approach to risk management with additional tools and practices. We increased our focus on the quality and timeliness of the data used to inform management decisions, through measures such as early warning indicators, prudent active risk management of our risk appetite, and ensuring regular communication with our Board and key stakeholders. Our risk appetite Our risk appetite deﬁnes our desired forward-looking risk proﬁle, and informs the strategic and ﬁnancial planning process. It provides an objective baseline to guide strategic decision making, helping to ensure that planned business activities provide an appropriate balance of return for the risk assumed, while remaining within acceptable risk levels. Our risk appetite also provides an anchor between our global businesses and the Global Risk and Global Finance functions, helping to enable our senior management to allocate capital, funding and liquidity optimally to ﬁnance growth, while monitoring exposure and the cost impacts of managing non-ﬁnancial risks. In 2020, we continued to evolve our risk appetite by reallocating both ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial resources and adapting aspects of our risk appetite statement to ensure we remained able to support our customers and strategic goals Key risk appetite metrics Risk Component Measure appetite 2020 Returns Return on average tangible equity ('RoTE') ≥6.5% 3.1% Capital CET1 ratio - end point basis1 ≥13.1% 15.9% Change in Change in expected credit losses and other credit ≤0.50% 0.68% expected impairment charges as a % of advances: retail ≤0.45% 0.89% acrneddoittlhoesrscersedit Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment chargesimpairment charges as a % of advances: wholesale (GBM, CMB, Global Private Banking)against the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak. We placed a speciﬁc emphasis on capital and liquidity to ensure the Group could withstand extreme but plausible stress, and had adequate capacity to provide increasing levels of ﬁnancial support to customers. Associated non-ﬁnancial risks were reviewed and, where applicable, processes and controls were enhanced to accommodate material increases in lending volumes and help our people manage the lending process from a home environment. A particular focus was placed on enhancing our risk appetite statement to provide early warnings of credit deterioration, deliver a more holistic view of the Group's resilience capabilities and develop a climate risk appetite focusing on transition and physical risk Signiﬁcant work is also underway to further develop our risk appetite framework, with forward-looking statements informed by stress testing. As seen in the key risk appetite metrics table, the ﬁnancial impact of the Covid-19 outbreak is apparent with RoTE and ECL outside of appetite. These are subject to close monitoring and management actions focusing on adapting our strategy in the context of the pandemic and recovery. We have conducted reviews of our portfolios that are highly vulnerable to general economic conditions and additional review measures have been implemented for new credit requests. Stress tests We regularly conduct stress tests to assess the resilience of our balance sheet and our capital adequacy, as well as to provide actionable insights into how key elements of our portfolios may behave during crises. We use the outcomes to calibrate our risk appetite and to review the robustness of our strategic and ﬁnancial plans, helping to improve the quality of management's decision making. Stress testing analysis assists management inunderstanding the nature and extent of vulnerabilities to which the Group is exposed. The results from the stress tests also drive recovery and resolution planning to enhance the Group's ﬁnancial stability under various macroeconomic scenarios. The selection of stress scenarios is based upon the identiﬁcation and assessment of our top and emerging risks identiﬁed and our risk appetite. In 2020, the Bank of England ('BoE') and European Banking Authority ('EBA') cancelled the requirement for all participating banks to conduct their respective 2020 stress test exercises in light of the emerging impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak. Notwithstanding this, we conducted a range of internal stress tests during 2020. These included stress tests covering several potential Covid-19-related outcomes, incorporating assessments from credit experts to assess the resilience of key balance sheet metrics including capital adequacy and liquidity. We are regularly reviewing the economic impacts for key economies and markets to understand potential vulnerabilities in our balance sheet and to identify appropriate mitigating actions. We continue to monitor emerging geopolitical, economic and environmental risks impacting the Group's capital adequacy and liquidity. Our balance sheet and capital adequacy remain resilient based on regulatory and internal stress test outcomes. We also developed a framework for our climate stress testing and scenario analysis capabilities. We conducted a pilot climate scenario analysis on some of our portfolios exposed to climate risk. The analysis was used to identify the most material drivers of climate risk within our business, and create informed insights of our climate exposures for use in our risk management and business decision making. Our operations We remain committed to investing in the reliability and resilience of our IT systems and critical services that support all parts of our business. We do so to protect our customers, aﬃliates and counterparties, and to help ensure that we minimise any disruption to services that could result in reputational and regulatory consequences. We continue to operate in a challenging environment in which cyber threats are prevalent. To help defend against these threats we continue to invest inbusiness and technical controls, such as our infrastructure, software solutions, and system resilience and service continuity. We have started to move forward with the implementation of our business transformation plans. This follows a pause on some elements during the ﬁrst half of 2020 to help ensure our continued safe operation and to support our people and communities during a period of signiﬁcant change due to the Covid-19 outbreak. We are aiming to manage the risksof the restructuring safely, which include execution, operational, governance, reputational, conduct and ﬁnancial risks. We put support in place to help our people, particularly when we are unable to ﬁnd alternative roles for them as a result of the business transformation plans. For further details on our risk management framework and risks associated with our banking and insurance manufacturing operations, see pages 118 and 119 respectively of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Risks related to Covid-19 The Covid-19 outbreak and its eﬀect on the global economy have impacted our customers and our performance, and the future eﬀects of the outbreak remain uncertain. The outbreak necessitated governments to respond at unprecedented levels to protect public health, local economies and livelihoods. It has aﬀected regions at diﬀerent times and to varying degrees as it has developed. The varying government support measures and restrictions in response have added challenges, given the rapid pace of change and signiﬁcant operational demands. The speed at which countries and territories will be able to unwind the government support measures and restrictions and return to pre-Covid-19 economic levels will vary based on the levels of infection, local governmental decisions and access to and ability to roll out vaccines. There remains a risk of subsequent waves of infection, as evidenced by the recently emerged variants of the virus. Renewed outbreaks emphasise the ongoing threat of Covid-19 even in countries that have recorded lower than average cases so far. We continue to monitor the situation. The development of Covid-19 vaccines has raised hopes of widespread immunisation being achieved by the end of 2021 and government restrictions being eased. However, tensions could increase as countries compete for access to the array of vaccines either underdevelopment, approved or pending approval, while the potential diﬀerences in protection oﬀered by vaccines and the speed and scale with which they can be manufactured and distributed may further add to tensions. The Covid-19 outbreak has led to a signiﬁcant weakening in GDP in many of our markets, although regions and sectors have rebounded to diﬀering levels from their previous low points. Economic consensus forecasts have stabilised in recent months and monthly changes to the forecasts have become smaller, with a partial rebound broadly predicted for 2021. However, there is wide dispersion in forecasts, and these have yet to incorporate fully the adverse eﬀect of the most recent stringent government restrictions that have been imposed in an increasing number of countries. Labour markets in several key economies (namely those of the UK and EU) may take longer to recover, with unemployment rates expected to rise in 2021 as government support measures are discontinued or tapered oﬀ. Notwithstanding the potential for recovery in 2021, GDP levels are unlikely to return to pre-Covid-19 levels until later years in many markets. Diﬀering levels of vaccine access between markets will also hamper economic recovery and could see individual markets rebound at diﬀerent paces. While the longer-term eﬀects of the outbreak on businesses are uncertain, our ﬁnancial position should allow us to continue to help support our customers. The management of capital and liquidity remains a key focus area and is being continually monitored both at Group and entity levels. The nature and scale of the Covid-19 crisis has necessitated strong responses from governments, central banks and regulators, and the outbreak has also resulted in changes in the behaviours of our retail and wholesale customers. These factors have impacted the performance of our expected credit loss models, requiring enhanced monitoring of model outputs and use of compensating controls, speciﬁcally management judgemental adjustments based on the expert judgement of senior credit risk managers. In addition, we have built up our operational capacity rapidly in response to government and central bank support measures aimed at combating the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak, and have been responding to complex conduct considerations and heightened risk of fraud related to these external programmes. For further details on our approach to the risks related to Covid-19, see 'Areas of special interest' on page 116 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks The geopolitical and economic landscape was dominated by the Covid-19 outbreak for much of 2020 and the virus and its economic impact is expected to remain the dominating factor of 2021. The pandemic contributed to an increasingly fragmented trade and regulatory environment, and impacted business and investor sentiment during a period of heightened existing US-China tensions and trade negotiations between the UK and the EU. Central banks reduced interest rates in most ﬁnancial markets due to the adverse impact of the pandemic, which has in turn increased the likelihood of negative interest rates. Prolonged low interest rates and ﬂatter interest rate curves in major ﬁnancial markets continue to present risks and concerns, such as our readiness to accommodate zero or negative rates, the resulting impacts on customers, and the ﬁnancial implications on our net interest income. A range of tensions in US-China relations could have potential ramiﬁcations for the Group and its customers. These tensions could include divisions over Hong Kong, US funding of and trading with strategic Chinese industries, claims of human rights violations, and others. Some of these tensions have manifested themselves through actions taken by the governments of the US and China in 2020 and early 2021. These tensions may aﬀect the Group as a result of the impact of sanctions, including sanctions that impact the Group's customers, as well as regulatory, reputational and market risks. The US has imposed a range of sanctions and trade restrictions on Chinese persons and companies, focusing on entities the US believes are involved in human rights violations, information technology and communications equipment and services, and military activities, among others. In response, China has announced a number of sanctions and trade restrictions that target or provide authority to target foreign oﬃcials and companies,including those in the US. Certain measures are of particular relevance, including the US Hong Kong Autonomy Act. It remains unclear the extent to which the new US administration will aﬀect the current geopolitical tensions following the inauguration of President Biden. We continue to monitor the situation. Investor and business sentiment in some sectors in Hong Kong remains dampened, although the ﬁnancial services sector has remained strong and has beneﬁted from stable liquidity conditions. The ﬁnancial impact to the Group of geopolitical risks in Asia is heightened due to the strategic importance of the region, and Hong Kong in particular, in terms of proﬁtability and prospects for growth. For further details on our approach to geopolitical and macroeconomic risks, see 'Top and emerging risks' on page 110 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. UK withdrawal from the European Union The UK left the EU on 31 January 2020 and entered a transition period until 31 December 2020. A Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and the UK was agreed on 24 December 2020 and ratiﬁed by the UK on 30 December 2020. The deal mainly focused on goods and services but also covered a wide range of other areas, including competition, state aid, tax, ﬁsheries, transport, data and security. However, it included limited elements on ﬁnancial services, and, as a result, did not change HSBC's planning in relation to the UK's withdrawal from the EU. The EU and UK agreed through a joint declaration to establish structured regulatory cooperation on ﬁnancial services, with the aim of establishing a durable and stable relationship between autonomous jurisdictions. Based on a shared commitment to preserve ﬁnancial stability, market integrity, and the protection of investors and consumers, these arrangements are expected to allow for: - bilateral exchanges of views and analysis relating to regulatory initiatives and other issues of interest;

- transparency and appropriate dialogue in the process of adoption, suspension and withdrawal of equivalence decisions; and

- enhanced cooperation and coordination, including in international bodies as appropriate. In the coming months, both parties are expected to enter discussions with the aim of agreeing a memorandum of understanding establishing the framework for this cooperation. The parties are expected to discuss, inter alia, how to move forward on both sides with ﬁnancial equivalence determinations between the EU and UK. Our global presence and diversiﬁed customer base should help mitigate the direct impacts on our ﬁnancial position of the absence of a comprehensive agreement on ﬁnancialservices between the UK and EU. Our existing footprint in the EU, and in particular our subsidiary in France, provides a strong foundation for us to build upon. As part of our stress testing programme, a number of internal macroeconomic and event-driven scenarios were assessed to support our planning for, and evaluation of, the impact of the UK's withdrawal from the EU. The results conﬁrmed that we are well positioned to withstand potential shocks. However, the UK's withdrawal from the EU is likely to increase market volatility and economic risk, particularly in the UK, which could adversely impact our proﬁtability and prospects for growth in this market. For further details on our approach to the UK's withdrawal from the EU, see 'Areas of special interest' on page 116 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Ibor transition Throughout 2020, our interbank oﬀered rate ('Ibor') transition programme, which is tasked with the development of new replacement near risk-free rate ('RFR') products and transition from legacy Ibor products, has continued to implement the required IT and operational changes necessary to facilitate an orderly transition from Ibors to RFRs, or alternative benchmarks, such as policy interest rates. These changes have enabled HSBC to meet regulatory endorsed milestones related to product readiness and the clearing house-led transition to RFR discounting. Additionally, to further support our business and our customers, our programme's scope has widened to include additional interest rate benchmarks, which now have a plan for demise in the near future. The Ibor transitionprogramme now covers 12 interest rate benchmarks: ﬁve London interbank oﬀered rate ('Libor') currencies; four Asia-Paciﬁc benchmarks that reference US dollar Libor; the Euro Overnight Index Average ('Eonia'); the Singapore interbank oﬀered rate ('Sibor'); and Turkish Lira interbank oﬀered rate ('TRLibor'). Global business lines, functions and, where appropriate, HSBC entities have identiﬁed ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial risks related to the transition and developed key actions to mitigate the identiﬁed risks. These risks include those associated with the continued sale of products referencing Ibor, through 2020. However, HSBC has actively removed certain Ibor referencing products from sale, and implemented processes and controls to manage the continued sale of Ibor products toassist in meeting our clients' needs. As products referencing Ibor continue to be sold, and RFR products are developed, considerations relating to the enforceability of Ibor fallback provisions and the evolution of RFR market conventions have increased legal and compliance risks. Furthermore, the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has compressed timelines for client engagement and potentially increased the resilience risks associated with the rollout of new products, transition of legacy contracts, and new RFR product sales. For further details on our approach to Ibor transition, see 'Top and emerging risks' on page 110 of our Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Top and emerging risks Our top and emerging risks report identiﬁes forward-looking risks so that they can be considered in determining whether any incremental action is needed to either prevent them from materialising or to limit their eﬀect. Top risks are those that may have a material impact on the ﬁnancial results, reputation or business model of the Group in the year ahead. Emerging risks are those that have large unknown components and may form beyond a one-year horizon. If any of these risks were to occur, it could have a material adverse eﬀect on HSBC. Our suite of top and emerging risks is subject to review by senior governance forums. In January 2020, our top and emerging riskthemes were streamlined to interconnect appropriate thematic risk issues that impact our portfolios and business. The themes 'geopolitical risk', 'the credit cycle' and 'economic outlook and capital ﬂows' were merged into a single theme under 'geopolitical and macroeconomic risks'. We continue to monitor closely the identiﬁed risks and ensure robust management actions are in place, as required. In December 2020, change execution risk was added as a new thematic risk due to the level of change in priorities resulting from the Group transformation programme and other regulatory or remediation programmes. Risk Trend Mitigants Externally driven Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks We monitor developments in geopolitical and macroeconomic risk and assess what impacts these may have on our portfolios. The Covid-19 outbreak, heightened US-China geopolitical tensions and the UK's withdrawal from the EU have resulted in an unprecedented global economic slowdown, leading to a signiﬁcant increase in credit stress in our portfolio. We have increased the frequency and depth of monitoring activities, and performed stress tests and other sectoral reviews to identify portfolios or customers who were experiencing, or were likely to experience, ﬁnancial diﬃculty as a result. Cyber threat and unauthorised access to systems We help protect HSBC and our customers by continuing to strengthen our cyber defences, helping enable the safe execution of our business priorities and the security of our customers' information. Our data-driven approach, grounded in strong controls that help to mitigate advanced cyber threats, enhances our capability in threat detection, access controls and resiliency. Regulatory compliance risk environment, including conduct We monitor regulatory developments closely and engage with regulators, as appropriate, to help ensure that new regulatory requirements are implemented eﬀectively and in a timely way. In addition to developments driven by the Covid-19 outbreak, we are keeping abreast of the emerging regulatory agenda, which is increasingly focused on diversity, sustainable development, climate change, operational resilience and digital services and innovation. Financial crime risk environment We continued to support the business and our customers throughout the Covid-19 outbreak, while ensuring that our controls remained eﬀective to manage ﬁnancial crime risk. We progressed with our plans to improve our fraud controls and continue to invest in both advanced analytics and artiﬁcial intelligence ('AI'), which remain key components of our next generation of tools to ﬁght ﬁnancial crime. Additionally we continued to update our policies and controls in response to new, increasingly complex sanctions and export control regulations, which reﬂected heightened geopolitical tensions. Ibor transition We remain focused on providing alternative near risk-free rate products, and the supporting processes and systems, to replace all outstanding Ibor-linked contracts that are on a demise path. We engage with industry participants and regulatory working groups to aid an orderly transition within the required timelines. In light of delays in market and client readiness caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, we are engaging and prioritising clients for transition of their outstanding contracts linked to Ibors that already have a conﬁrmed demise. Climate-related risks We continue to enhance the identiﬁcation, oversight and management of climate risk. In 2020, we enhanced our climate risk appetite statement with quantitative metrics to articulate the risks from climate change, and formalised our overall approach to climate risk management. We also started to integrate climate risk into the Group-wide risk management framework (see our TCFD Update 2020 for further information). Internally driven IT systems infrastructure and resilience We actively monitor and improve service resilience across our technology infrastructure to minimise service disruption to our customers, and enhance our service management disciplines and change execution capabilities. We continued to adapt our IT systems during 2020 to support our customers and operations during the Covid-19 outbreak. Risks associated with workforce capability, capacity and environmental factors with potential impact on growth We monitor workforce capacity and capability requirements in line with our published growth strategy and any emerging issues in the markets in which we operate. We have put in place measures to help ensure that our people are supported and able to work safely during the Covid-19 outbreak. We are monitoring people risks that may arise due to business transformation to help ensure that we sensitively manage any redundancies and support impacted employees. Risks arising from the receipt of services from third parties We continue to enhance our third-party risk management programme to help ensure engagements comply with our third-party risk policy and required standards. We work closely with providers to monitor performance. In 2021, we will continue to strengthen our third-party risk framework and improve our technology, process and people capabilities. Model risk managementWe continue to strengthen our oversight of models and the second line of defence Model Risk Management function. We are embedding a new model risk policy, which includes updated controls around the monitoring and use of models. We have developed new model risk appetite measures, which we expect to implement in the ﬁrst quarter of 2021. A redevelopment of our IFRS 9 and capital models is underway to reﬂect the potential eﬀects of the extreme economic shocks and various government support measures as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak. Data management We continue to enhance and advance our insights, data aggregation, reporting and decisions through ongoing improvement and investments in data governance, data quality, data privacy, data architecture, and analytics (including machine learning and AI capabilities). Our work to modernise our data infrastructure also continues, building on the Cloud to increase ﬂexibility and scalability and improve our ﬁt-for-purpose data while also respecting the evolving regulatory landscape regarding the localisation of data. This is a crucial component of eﬀectively managing our risk. Change execution risk We have established a global transformation programme to oversee all initiatives mobilised to deliver the commitments made to restructure the business and reduce costs. The related execution risks are being monitored and managed, recognising that many initiatives impact our colleagues and require continued investment in technology. We are working to strengthen our change management practices to deliver changes eﬃciently and safely. Risk heightened during 2020 Risk remained at the same level as 2019 Long-term viability and going concern statement Long-term viability and going concern statement Under the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors are required to provide a viability statement that must state whether the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities, taking into account its current position and the principal risks it faces. They must also specify the period covered by, and the appropriateness of, this statement. The Directors have speciﬁed a period of three years to 31 December 2023. They are satisﬁed that a forward-looking assessment of the Group for this period is suﬃcient to enable a reasonable statement of viability. In addition, this period is covered by the Group's stress testing programmes, and its internal projections for proﬁtability, key capital ratios and leverage ratios. Notwithstanding this, our stress testing programmes also cover scenarios out to ﬁve years and our assessment of risks are beyond three years where appropriate: - This period is representative of the time horizon to consider the impact of ongoing regulatory changes in the ﬁnancial services industry.

- Our updated business plan covers 2021-2025. The Board, having made appropriate enquiries, is satisﬁed that the Group as a whole has adequate resources to continue operations for a period of at least 12 months from the date of this report, and it therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the ﬁnancial statements. Based upon their assessment, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet liabilities as they fall due over the next three years. In making their going concern and viability assessments, the Directors have considered a wide range of detailed information relating to present and potential conditions, including projections for proﬁtability, cash ﬂows, capital requirements and capital resources. The Directors carried out a robust assessment of the emerging and principal risks facing the Group to determine its long-term viability, including those that would threaten its solvency and liquidity. They determined that the principal risks are the Group's top and emerging risks, as set out on page 39. These include risks related to geopolitical and macroeconomic risks (including in relation to Covid-19), which bring a heightened level of uncertainty compared with previous years. The Directors assessed that all of the top and emerging risks identiﬁed are considered to be material and, therefore, appropriate to be classiﬁed as the principal risks to be considered in the assessment of viability. They also appraised the impact that these principal risks could have on the Group's risk proﬁle, taking account of mitigating actions planned or taken for each, and compared this with the Group's risk appetite as approved by the Board. At 31 December 2020, there were seven heightened top and emerging risks: geopolitical and macroeconomic risks; ﬁnancial crime risk environment; Ibor transition; climate-related risks; risks associated with workforce capability, capacity and environmental factors with potential impact on growth; model risk management; and change executions risks. In carrying out their assessment of the principal risks, the Directors considered a wide range of information including: - details of the Group's business and operating models, and strategy;

- details of the Group's approach to managing risk and allocating capital;

- a summary of the Group's ﬁnancial position considering performance, its ability to maintain minimum levels of regulatory capital, liquidity funding and the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities over the period of the assessment. Notable are the risks which the Directors believe could cause the Group's future results or operations to adversely impact any of the above; - enterprise risk reports, including the Group's risk appetite proﬁle (see page 107 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2020) and top and emerging risks (see page 110 of the Annual Report and Accounts 2020);

- the impact on the Group due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UK's departure from the EU, tensions between the US and China and the situation in Hong Kong;

- reports and updates regarding regulatory and internal stress testing. While the Bank of England and European Banking Authority cancelled their industry-wide stress test exercises in 2020, a number of internal stress tests were conducted in 2020, including several potential Covid-19 related outcomes;

- reports and updates from management on risk-related issues selected for in-depth consideration;

- reports and updates on regulatory developments;

- legal proceedings and regulatory matters set out in Note 34 on the ﬁnancial statements of the Annual Report and Accounts 2020; and

- reports and updates from management on the operational resilience of the Group. Having considered all the factors outlined above, the Directors conﬁrm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of the assessment up to 31 December 2023. Aileen Taylor Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Oﬃcer 23 February 2021 Strategic report Supplementary information Shareholder enquiries and communications Enquiries Any enquiries relating to shareholdings on the share register (for example, transfers of shares, changes of name or address, lost share certiﬁcates or dividend cheques) should be sent to the Registrars at the address given below. The Registrars oﬀer an online facility, Investor Centre, which enables shareholders to manage their shareholding electronically. Principal Register: Hong Kong Overseas Branch Register:Bermuda Overseas Branch Register: Computershare Investor Services PLC The Pavilions Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Investor Relations Team Bridgwater Road Bristol BS99 6ZZ United Kingdom Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre HSBC Bank Bermuda Limited 37 Front Street 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda Telephone: +1 441 299 6737 Telephone: +44 (0) 370 702 0137 Telephone: +852 2862 8555 Email:hbbm.shareholder.services@hsbc.bm Email via website:www.investorcentre.co.uk/contactus Email:hsbc.ecom@computershare.com.hkInvestor Centre:www.investorcentre.co.ukInvestor Centre:www.investorcentre.com/hkInvestor Centre:www.investorcentre.com/bmAny enquiries relating to ADSs should be sent to the depositary: The Bank of New York Mellon Shareowner Services PO Box 505000 Louisville, KY 40233-5000 USA Telephone (US): +1 877 283 5786 Telephone (International): +1 201 680 6825 Email:shrrelations@cpushareownerservices.comWebsite:www.mybnymdr.com If you have elected to receive general shareholder communications directly from HSBC Holdings, it is important to remember that your main contact for all matters relating to your investment remains the registered shareholder, or custodian or broker, who administers the investment on your behalf. Therefore, any changes or queries relating to your personal details and holding (including any administration of it) must continue to be directed to your existing contact at your investment manager or custodian or broker. HSBC Holdings cannot guarantee dealing with matters directed to it in error. Shareholders who wish to receive a hard copy of this Strategic Report 2020 should contact HSBC's Registrars. Please visitwww.hsbc.com/investors/investor-contactsfor further information. You can also download an online version of the report fromwww.hsbc.com. Supplementary information Electronic communications Shareholders may at any time choose to receive corporate communications in printed form or to receive notiﬁcations of their availability on HSBC's website. To receive notiﬁcations of the availability of a corporate communication on HSBC's website by email, or revoke or amend an instruction to receive such notiﬁcations by email, go towww.hsbc.com/investors/shareholder-information/manage-your-shareholding. If you provide an email address to receive electronic Chinese translation A Chinese translation of this Strategic Report 2020 will be available upon request after 24 March 2021 from the Registrars:communications from HSBC, we will also send notiﬁcations of your dividend entitlements by email. If you received a notiﬁcation of the availability of this document on HSBC's website and would like to receive a printed copy, or if you would like to receive future corporate communications in printed form, please write or send an email (quoting your shareholder reference number) to the appropriate Registrars at the address given above. Printed copies will be provided without charge. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong KongComputershare Investor Services PLC The Pavilions Bridgwater Road Bristol BS99 6ZZ United Kingdom Strategic report | Supplementary information Status of the Strategic Report 2020 This is a part of HSBC Holdings plc's Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and is not the Group's statutory accounts. It does not contain the full text of the Directors' Report, and it does not contain suﬃcient information to allow as full an understanding of the results and state of aﬀairs of the Group and of its policies and arrangements concerning Directors' remuneration as would be provided by the full Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Certain deﬁned terms Unless the context requires otherwise, 'HSBC Holdings' means HSBC Holdings plc and 'HSBC', the 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to HSBC Holdings together with its subsidiaries. Within this document the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts 2020 Shareholders who wish to receive a hard copy of this Strategic Report 2020 or the Annual Report and Accounts 2020 should contact HSBC's Registrars. Please visit www.hsbc. com/investors/investor-contacts for further information. The Strategic Report 2020 and the Annual Report and Accounts 2020 may also be downloaded from the HSBC website,www.hsbc.com. of China is referred to as 'Hong Kong'. When used in the terms 'shareholders' equity' and 'total shareholders' equity', 'shareholders' means holders of HSBC Holdings ordinary shares and those preference shares and capital securities issued by HSBC Holdings Report of the auditors The auditors' report in respect of the Annual Report and Accounts of HSBC Holdings plc for the year ended 31 December 2020, which includes their statement under section 496 of the Companies Act 2006 in respect of whether the Strategic Report and the Report of the Directors are consistent with the audited ﬁnancial statements, was unqualiﬁed. classiﬁed as equity. The abbreviations '$m', '$bn' and '$tn' represent millions, billions (thousands of millions) and trillions of US dollars, respectively. © Copyright HSBC Holdings plc 2021 All rights reserved No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted, in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or otherwise, without the prior written permission of HSBC Holdings plc. Published by Global Finance, HSBC Holdings plc, London Designed by Superunion, London Printed by Park Communications Limited, London, on Nautilus SuperWhite board and paper using vegetable oil-based inks. Made in Austria, the stocks comprise 100% de-inked post-consumer waste. Pulps used are totally chlorine-free. The FSC® recycled logo identiﬁes a paper which contains 100% post-consumer recycled ﬁbre certiﬁed in accordance with the rules of the Forest Stewardship Council®. HSBC Holdings plc 8 Canada Square London E14 5HQ United Kingdom Telephone: +44 (0)20 7991 8888 www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability Registered number 617987 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:49:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 03:57a HSBC : Plans to Shuffle Leadership Team Under New Strategy MT 03:55a HSBC : Sharpens Focus on Asia -- 2nd Update DJ 03:52a HSBC : Presentation to Investors and Analysts PU 03:50a HSBC : Strategic Report 2020 PU 03:46a HSBC : Annual Results 2020 media release PU 03:20a HSBC : curbs profit and payout ambitions, bets on Asia wealth RE 03:03a FRESENIUS : European shares gain on higher commodity prices; HSBC weighs RE 03:00a HSBC HLDGS : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating MD 02:34a HSBC HLDGS : Sell rating from JP Morgan MD 01:46a HSBC : reported profit fell by 34.7 percent in 2020 AQ Financials (USD) Sales 2020 49 998 M - - Net income 2020 3 590 M - - Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 34,1x Yield 2020 1,67% Capitalization 123 B 123 B - Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x Capi. / Sales 2021 2,50x Nbr of Employees 230 317 Free-Float 98,2% Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 5,40 $ Last Close Price 6,07 $ Spread / Highest target 22,0% Spread / Average Target -11,0% Spread / Lowest Target -31,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 13.94% 122 964 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 17.58% 455 611 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 15.97% 304 076 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.99% 281 409 CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 23.32% 210 216 CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 5.94% 204 300