1 September 2023





HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION





In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.14 R(2), HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') confirms that Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Tesco PLC, with effect from 1 September 2023.





For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer





Investor enquiries to:

Richard O'Connor +44 (0)20 7991 6590 investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to:

Kirsten Smart +44 7725 733 311 pressoffice@hsbc.com





Notes to editors:

1. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement is:

Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Geraldine Buckingham†, Rachel Duan†, Georges Elhedery, Carolyn Julie Fairbairn†, James Anthony Forese†, Ann Godbehere†, Steven Guggenheimer†, José Antonio Meade Kuribreña†, Kalpana Morparia†, Eileen K Murray†, Brendan Nelson†, and David Nish†.

* Non-executive Group Chairman

† Independent non-executive Director

2.HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,041bn at 30 June 2023, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.





