HSBC : Thermal Coal Phase-Out Policy / Update on Net Zero Aligned Finance Approach
12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
December 2021
Intro
Thermal coal policy
Approach
Introduction - Our climate journey
Oct-20
Oct-21
Nov-17
We announced
Mar-21
May-21
Jun-21
The Financial
our ambition to
We joined the
The International
TCFD releases
We announced
align our
Services Taskforce
our $100bn in
financed
Partnership for
Energy Agency
technical
(FSTF) publishes
sustainable
emissions to net
Carbon
(IEA) publishes
supplement on
Net Zero
financing by
zero by 2050 or
Accounting
Net Zero by 2050
measuring
Practitioner's
2025 goal
sooner
Financials (PCAF)
report
portfolio alignment
Guide for banks
Dec-21
We published our thermal coal phase-out policy
Proposed future timeline
Feb-22
We plan to publish our initial financed emissions targets for Oil & Gas and Power & Utiliies sectors
Jun-18
Mar-21
Apr-21
May-21
Aug-21
Oct-21
Dec-21
Feb-23 onward
We prohibited
We announced
We became a
Our shareholders
The
The Science
We published an
We plan to publish
the financing of
our special
founding
support our
Intergovernmental
Based Targets
update on our
financed emissions
new thermal
resolution on
member of the
climate resolution
Panel on Climate
Initiative (SBTi)
approach to
targets for additional
coal mines or
climate change
Net Zero Banking
with 99.7% of
Change (IPCC)
releases Net Zero
financed emissions
sectors as identified by
new coal-fired
for the 2021 AGM
Alliance (NZBA)
votes
publishes Climate
Standard for
the NZBA
power plants,
Change 2021
companies
globally
Physical Sciences
Basis report
1
Intro
Thermal coal policy
Approach
Detailed timeline for thermal coal phase-out
Feb-21
We reported 2020 TCFD thermal coal financing exposure (0.2% of Wholesale Loans & Advances); and will update annually until 2040
Dec-21
Thermal coal phase-out policy published
We will begin work to assessclient transition plans
Control frameworkimplemented forin-scopeclients
Proposed future timeline
By Dec-22
We will set short and medium- term financed emissions targets for coal-fired power
We expect to have assessed all client transition plans for EU/ OECD markets
By 2025
We intend to reduce total reported thermal coal financing1exposure by at least 25% compared to 2020 TCFD baseline
By 2040
Nil financing of
thermal coal
in all markets
Jun-18
We prohibited the financing of new thermal coal mines or newcoal-firedpower plants, globally
May-21
Special resolution on climate change passed at AGM, including the commitment to publish and implement a policy to phase- out the financing ofcoal-firedpower and thermal coal mining by 2030 (EU/OECD) and 2040 (other markets)
Feb-22
We will begin reporting on
progress against our phase- out commitment, starting with ARA21, and will update annually until 2040 or before if applicable
By Dec-23
We expect to have assessed all client transition plans for rest of world markets2
By 2030
We aim toreduce total reported thermal coal financing1exposure by 50% compared to 2020 TCFD baseline
Nil financingof thermal coal in EU/OECD markets
2
Intro
Thermal coal policy
Approach
Overview of thermal coal phase-out policy
Thermal coal phase-out policy
Eliminating coal-fired power emissions is an important milestone along the road to net zero
While renewable alternatives are becoming ever cheaper and more efficient,over 3 billion people live in countries that still depend on coal for over two thirds of their power generation
This reliance is particularly acute in many Asian and emerging markets around the world. That's why a just transition to net zero is absolutely vital
We are committing to phase-out coal, on a science- based net zero aligned timeline
Our new thermal coal phase-out policy seeks to balance being tough on coal in EU/OECD markets with committing us to help finance that transition especially in emerging markets2
There is a huge opportunity to fund this clean energy transition at scale. Our commitment to review client transition plans, client by client,will provide significant expertise as we come to other carbon intensive sectors
Summary of commitments
We are committed to a just and stable transition
Financing1 of thermal coal to be phased out by 2030 in the EU and OECD, and by 2040 in other markets
We intend to reduce thermal coal financing1 exposure by at least 25% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030
We will carry out assessments of client transition plans and expect to complete assessments of these plans by the end of 2022 in EU and OECD markets, and by the end of 2023 in other markets
As announced in October 2020, we aim to provide between $750 billion and $1 trillion of finance and investment by 2030 to help customers achieve the transition to net zero
3
Intro
Thermal coal policy
Approach
The policy sets out the framework for implementing the phase-out
Transition plans
Clients will be expected to formulate and publish transition plans that are compatible with HSBC's Net Zero by 2050 Target
Controls framework
HSBC will apply controls to the provision of financing and advisory services
Targets and reporting
HSBC to phase-out the financing of coal-fired
power and thermal coal mining by 2030 in markets in the EU / OECD and by 2040 in other markets
4
