Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/14 10:25:08 am
437.475 GBX   +1.43%
10:08aHSBC : Thermal Coal Phase-Out Policy / Update on Net Zero Aligned Finance Approach
PU
09:49aHSBC HLDGS : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:24aUK regulator says won't widen rate hedging redress scheme
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : Thermal Coal Phase-Out Policy / Update on Net Zero Aligned Finance Approach

12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HSBC Holdings plc - Thermal Coal Phase-Out Policy / Update on Net Zero Aligned Finance Approach

December 2021

Intro

Thermal coal policy

Approach

Introduction - Our climate journey

Oct-20

Oct-21

Nov-17

We announced

Mar-21

May-21

Jun-21

The Financial

our ambition to

We joined the

The International

TCFD releases

We announced

align our

Services Taskforce

our $100bn in

financed

Partnership for

Energy Agency

technical

(FSTF) publishes

sustainable

emissions to net

Carbon

(IEA) publishes

supplement on

Net Zero

financing by

zero by 2050 or

Accounting

Net Zero by 2050

measuring

Practitioner's

2025 goal

sooner

Financials (PCAF)

report

portfolio alignment

Guide for banks

Dec-21

We published our thermal coal phase-out policy

Proposed future timeline

Feb-22

We plan to publish our initial financed emissions targets for Oil & Gas and Power & Utiliies sectors

Jun-18

Mar-21

Apr-21

May-21

Aug-21

Oct-21

Dec-21

Feb-23 onward

We prohibited

We announced

We became a

Our shareholders

The

The Science

We published an

We plan to publish

the financing of

our special

founding

support our

Intergovernmental

Based Targets

update on our

financed emissions

new thermal

resolution on

member of the

climate resolution

Panel on Climate

Initiative (SBTi)

approach to

targets for additional

coal mines or

climate change

Net Zero Banking

with 99.7% of

Change (IPCC)

releases Net Zero

financed emissions

sectors as identified by

new coal-fired

for the 2021 AGM

Alliance (NZBA)

votes

publishes Climate

Standard for

the NZBA

power plants,

Change 2021

companies

globally

Physical Sciences

Basis report

1

Intro

Thermal coal policy

Approach

Detailed timeline for thermal coal phase-out

Feb-21

We reported 2020 TCFD thermal coal financing exposure (0.2% of Wholesale Loans & Advances); and will update annually until 2040

Dec-21

  • Thermal coal phase-out policy published
  • We will begin work to assess client transition plans
  • Control framework implemented for in-scopeclients

Proposed future timeline

By Dec-22

  • We will set short and medium- term financed emissions targets for coal-fired power
  • We expect to have assessed all client transition plans for EU/ OECD markets

By 2025

We intend to reduce total reported thermal coal financing1 exposure by at least 25% compared to 2020 TCFD baseline

By 2040

Nil financing of

thermal coal

in all markets

Jun-18

We prohibited the financing of new thermal coal mines or new coal-firedpower plants, globally

May-21

Special resolution on climate change passed at AGM, including the commitment to publish and implement a policy to phase- out the financing of coal-firedpower and thermal coal mining by 2030 (EU/OECD) and 2040 (other markets)

Feb-22

We will begin reporting on

progress against our phase- out commitment, starting with ARA21, and will update annually until 2040 or before if applicable

By Dec-23

We expect to have assessed all client transition plans for rest of world markets2

By 2030

  • We aim to reduce total reported thermal coal financing1 exposure by 50% compared to 2020 TCFD baseline
  • Nil financing of thermal coal in EU/OECD markets

2

Intro

Thermal coal policy

Approach

Overview of thermal coal phase-out policy

Thermal coal phase-out policy

  • Eliminating coal-fired power emissions is an important milestone along the road to net zero
  • While renewable alternatives are becoming ever cheaper and more efficient, over 3 billion people live in countries that still depend on coal for over two thirds of their power generation
  • This reliance is particularly acute in many Asian and emerging markets around the world. That's why a just transition to net zero is absolutely vital
  • We are committing to phase-out coal, on a science- based net zero aligned timeline
  • Our new thermal coal phase-out policy seeks to balance being tough on coal in EU/OECD markets with committing us to help finance that transition especially in emerging markets2
  • There is a huge opportunity to fund this clean energy transition at scale. Our commitment to review client transition plans, client by client, will provide significant expertise as we come to other carbon intensive sectors

Summary of commitments

We are committed to a just and stable transition

Financing1 of thermal coal to be phased out by 2030 in the EU and OECD, and by 2040 in other markets

We intend to reduce thermal coal financing1 exposure by at least 25% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030

We will carry out assessments of client transition plans and expect to complete assessments of these plans by the end of 2022 in EU and OECD markets, and by the end of 2023 in other markets

As announced in October 2020, we aim to provide between $750 billion and $1 trillion of finance and investment by 2030 to help customers achieve the transition to net zero

3

Intro

Thermal coal policy

Approach

The policy sets out the framework for implementing the phase-out

Transition plans

Clients will be expected to formulate and publish transition plans that are compatible with HSBC's Net Zero by 2050 Target

Controls framework

HSBC will apply controls to the provision of financing and advisory services

Targets and reporting

HSBC to phase-out the financing of coal-fired

power and thermal coal mining by 2030 in markets in the EU / OECD and by 2040 in other markets

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
10:08aHSBC : Thermal Coal Phase-Out Policy / Update on Net Zero Aligned Finance Approach
PU
09:49aHSBC HLDGS : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:24aUK regulator says won't widen rate hedging redress scheme
RE
07:39aFTSE Gains, Rentokil Initial Shares Slip After US Deal
DJ
06:16aStatement on the Bank of England 2021 stress test results
AQ
05:12aMiners lift European shares higher; focus on cenbank meetings
RE
04:55aLondon Shares Rise as Ocado, Miners, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
04:17aAnnouncement - HSBC announces thermal coal phase-out policy
AQ
03:19aHSBC to Phase-Out Thermal-Coal Financing, Cuts New Funding to Incompatible Companies
DJ
02:12aHSBC Calls For Clients To Have Coal Phase-Out Plans In Place
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 790 M - -
Net income 2021 12 156 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 4,41%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 223 448
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,70 $
Average target price 6,79 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC13.84%114 899
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%466 696
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.78%356 662
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%244 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.27%208 651
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.90%193 620