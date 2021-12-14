HSBC : Thermal Coal Phase-Out Policy / Update on Net Zero Aligned Finance Approach

There is a huge opportunity to fund this clean energy transition at scale. Our commitment to review client transition plans, client by client,

with committing us to help finance that transition

around the world. That's why a

While renewable alternatives are becoming ever cheaper and more efficient,

Summary of commitments

We are committed to a just and stable transition

Financing1 of thermal coal to be phased out by 2030 in the EU and OECD, and by 2040 in other markets

We intend to reduce thermal coal financing1 exposure by at least 25% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030

We will carry out assessments of client transition plans and expect to complete assessments of these plans by the end of 2022 in EU and OECD markets, and by the end of 2023 in other markets

As announced in October 2020, we aim to provide between $750 billion and $1 trillion of finance and investment by 2030 to help customers achieve the transition to net zero