HSBC HOLDINGS PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Hamilton, Bermuda 2 January 20234 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announce their transaction in own shares. The full filing stated:

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

2 January 2024

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 31 October 2023.

UK Venues

Date of purchase: 2 January 2024 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 3,313,870 Highest price paid per share: £6.3460 Lowest price paid per share: £6.2610 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £6.2939

All repurchases on the London Stock Exchange, Aquis Exchange, Cboe Europe Limited (through the BXE and CXE order books) and/or Turquoise ("UK Venues") are implemented as "on Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and as "market purchases" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Date of purchase: 2 January 2024 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 2,657,200 Highest price paid per share: HK$63.0500 Lowest price paid per share: HK$62.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share: HK$62.7995

All repurchases on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are "off market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006 but are transactions which occur "on Exchange" for the purposes of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and which constitute an "on-market share buy-back" for the purposes of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs.

Since the commencement of the buy-back announced on 31October 2023, the Company has repurchased 249,893,134ordinary shares for a total consideration of approximately US$1,915.0M.

Following the cancellation of the shares repurchased on the UK Venues, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 19,254,014,795 ordinary shares with voting rights. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Cancellation of the shares repurchased today on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange takes longer than those repurchased on the UK Venues and a further announcement of total voting rights will be made once those shares have been cancelled.

The above figure of 19,254,014,795 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to

