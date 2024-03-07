HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - retail banking and wealth management (43.6%): sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management; - commercial banking (29%) ; - investment, financing and market banking (27.4%): operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.; At the end of 2022, the group had USD 1,570.3 billion in current deposits and USD 924.8 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks