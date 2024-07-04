HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

04 July 2024

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 May 2024.

UK Venues Date of purchase: 04 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 102,827 Highest price paid per share: £6.9310 Lowest price paid per share: £6.9030 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £6.9193

All repurchases on the London Stock Exchange, Aquis Exchange, Cboe Europe Limited (through the BXE and CXE order books) and/or Turquoise ("UK Venues") are implemented as "on Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and as "market purchases" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Date of purchase: 04 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 3,247,200 Highest price paid per share: HK$69.2500 Lowest price paid per share: HK$68.2500 Volume weighted average price paid per share: HK$68.8243

All repurchases on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are "off market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006 but are transactions which occur "on Exchange" for the purposes of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and which constitute an "on-market share buy-back" for the purposes of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs.

Since the commencement of the buy-back announced on 7 May 2024, the Company has repurchased 276,190,255 ordinary shares for a total consideration of approximately US$2,420.4m.

On 04 July 2024, 30,584,400 of the ordinary shares of US$0.50 each which were awaiting cancellation having been repurchased on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange previously were cancelled. Following cancellation of those shares and following the cancellation of shares repurchased on the UK Venues, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 18,569,714,205 ordinary shares with voting rights. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Cancellation of the shares repurchased on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange takes longer than those repurchased on the UK Venues and a further announcement of total voting rights will be made once those shares have been cancelled.

