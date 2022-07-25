Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-25 am EDT
526.50 GBX   +2.19%
11:04aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01:20aHSBC Buys Back Nearly $21 Million Worth of Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
07/22UK Regulator Finds Six High Street Banks Broke Retail Banking Rules
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : Transaction in own shares

07/25/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Transaction in own shares

Hamilton, Bermuda: 25th, July 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced their transaction in its own shares. The full filing stated:

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

25 July 2022

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Merrill Lynch International ("Merrill Lynch") as part of its buy-back as disclosed in the announcement dated 3 May 2022.

UK Venues

Date of purchase:

25 July 2022

Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:

1,903,439

Highest price paid per share:

£5.288000

Lowest price paid per share:

£5.238000

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

£5.262196

All repurchases on the London Stock Exchange, Aquis Exchange, BATS, Chi X and/or Turquoise ("UK Venues") are "on Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and "on market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Date of purchase:

25 July 2022

Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:

1,698,000

Highest price paid per share:

HK$49.0000

Lowest price paid per share:

HK$48.3000

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

HK$48.5610

All repurchases on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are "off market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006 but are transactions which occur "on Exchange" for the purposes of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and which constitute an "on-market share buy-back" for the purposes of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs.

Following the cancellation of the shares repurchased on the UK Venues, the Company will have 20,316,647,740 ordinaryshares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore, thetotal voting rights in the Company will be 19,991,374,333. Cancellation of the shares repurchased on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange takes longer than those repurchased on the UK Venues and a further announcement of total voting rights will be made once those shares have been cancelled.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Merrill Lynch on behalf of the Company is available via the link below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6747T_1-2022-7-25.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

Enquiries to:

Bayo Adeyeye
Corporate Governance & Secretariat

+44 (0) 203 359 2160

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com. Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

Established in 1971 the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is now the leading fully electronic offshore securities market. The BSX specializes in listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and Insurance Linked Securities.

The BSX, recognised by the US SEC as a Designated Offshore Securities Market, is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges and is located in an O.E.C.D. member nation. The BSX has Approved Stock Exchange status under Australia's Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) taxation rules; Designated Investment Exchange status by the UK's Financial Services Authority; Recognised Stock Exchange by the UK HM Revenue and Customs; Designated Exchange status under Canada's Income Tax Act and is a member of America's Central Securities Depository Association.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
11:04aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
01:20aHSBC Buys Back Nearly $21 Million Worth of Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
07/22UK Regulator Finds Six High Street Banks Broke Retail Banking Rules
MT
07/22Analysis-Europe's banks brace for bumpy ride after cheap money decade
07/22HSBC installs Communist committee
AQ
07/22Expobank Jsc agreed to acquire Russian business of HSBC from HSBC Holdings plc.
CI
07/21HSBC Repurchases $21 Million Worth of Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
07/21HSBC Holdings Appoints Antony Shaw as Chief Executive for Australia
CI
07/21HSBC Says Chinese Communist Party Branches Have No Influence on Operations
MT
07/21HSBC Confirms Deal to Sell Russian Business to Expobank
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 343 M - -
Net income 2022 9 392 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 219 763
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,20 $
Average target price 7,68 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC14.99%122 298
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198