HSBC : Transaction in own shares

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Transaction in own shares

Hamilton, Bermuda: 25th, July 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), HSBC Holdings plc (Ticker: HSBC.BH) announced their transaction in its own shares. The full filing stated:

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

25 July 2022

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Merrill Lynch International ("Merrill Lynch") as part of its buy-back as disclosed in the announcement dated 3 May 2022.

UK Venues

Date of purchase: 25 July 2022 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 1,903,439 Highest price paid per share: £5.288000 Lowest price paid per share: £5.238000 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £5.262196

All repurchases on the London Stock Exchange, Aquis Exchange, BATS, Chi X and/or Turquoise ("UK Venues") are "on Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and "on market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Date of purchase: 25 July 2022 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 1,698,000 Highest price paid per share: HK$49.0000 Lowest price paid per share: HK$48.3000 Volume weighted average price paid per share: HK$48.5610

All repurchases on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are "off market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006 but are transactions which occur "on Exchange" for the purposes of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and which constitute an "on-market share buy-back" for the purposes of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs.

Following the cancellation of the shares repurchased on the UK Venues, the Company will have 20,316,647,740 ordinaryshares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore, thetotal voting rights in the Company will be 19,991,374,333. Cancellation of the shares repurchased on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange takes longer than those repurchased on the UK Venues and a further announcement of total voting rights will be made once those shares have been cancelled.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Merrill Lynch on behalf of the Company is available via the link below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6747T_1-2022-7-25.pdf

www.hsbc.com/sea This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at

Enquiries to:

Bayo Adeyeye

Corporate Governance & Secretariat

+44 (0) 203 359 2160

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com. Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

