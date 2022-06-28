Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-28 am EDT
545.80 GBX   +1.34%
02:02pHSBC : Transaction in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
08:57aUK Export Finance announces inaugural deal in Jordan
AQ
06/27HSBC executive Haire quits to run the Skipton
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : Transaction in own shares - Form 6-K

06/28/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Transaction in own shares
HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Merrill Lynch International ("Merrill Lynch") as part of its buy-back as disclosed in the announcement dated 3 May 2022.
UK Venues
Date of purchase:
28 June 2022
Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:
1,588,049
Highest price paid per share:
£5.496000
Lowest price paid per share:
£5.439000
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
£5.469842
All repurchases on the London Stock Exchange, Aquis Exchange, BATS, Chi X and/or Turquoise ("UK Venues") are "on Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and "on market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Date of purchase:
28 June 2022
Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:
1,597,200
Highest price paid per share:
HK$52.2000
Lowest price paid per share:
HK$51.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
HK$51.7133
All repurchases on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are "off market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006 but are transactions which occur "on Exchange" for the purposes of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and which constitute an "on-market share buy-back" for the purposes of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs.
Following the cancellation of the shares repurchased on the UK Venues, the Company will have 20,376,473,259 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 20,051,199,852. Cancellation of the shares repurchased on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange takes longer than those repurchased on the UK Venues and a further announcement of total voting rights will be made once those shares have been cancelled.
This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Merrill Lynch on behalf of the Company is available via the link below.
This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea
Enquiries to:
Bayo Adeyeye
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 (0) 203 359 2160


Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
