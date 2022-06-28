HSBC : Transaction in own shares - Form 6-K

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Merrill Lynch International ("Merrill Lynch") as part of its buy-back as disclosed in the announcement dated 3 May 2022.

UK Venues

Date of purchase: 28 June 2022 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 1,588,049 Highest price paid per share: £5.496000 Lowest price paid per share: £5.439000 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £5.469842

All repurchases on the London Stock Exchange, Aquis Exchange, BATS, Chi X and/or Turquoise ("UK Venues") are "on Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and "on market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Date of purchase: 28 June 2022 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 1,597,200 Highest price paid per share: HK$52.2000 Lowest price paid per share: HK$51.3500 Volume weighted average price paid per share: HK$51.7133

All repurchases on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") are "off market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006 but are transactions which occur "on Exchange" for the purposes of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and which constitute an "on-market share buy-back" for the purposes of the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs.

Following the cancellation of the shares repurchased on the UK Venues, the Company will have 20,376,473,259 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 20,051,199,852. Cancellation of the shares repurchased on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange takes longer than those repurchased on the UK Venues and a further announcement of total voting rights will be made once those shares have been cancelled.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Merrill Lynch on behalf of the Company is available via the link below.

