    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
534.40 GBX   -0.22%
01:33pHSBC : Transaction in own shares - Form 6-K
PU
08:48aHSBC HLDGS : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/30HSBC HLDGS : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
HSBC : Transaction in own shares - Form 6-K

07/01/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
Transaction in own shares
HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC" or the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Merrill Lynch International ("Merrill Lynch") as part of its buy-back as disclosed in the announcement dated 3 May 2022.
UK Venues
Date of purchase:
1 July 2022
Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:
1,600,000
Highest price paid per share:
£5.406000
Lowest price paid per share:
£5.324000
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
£5.368505
All repurchases on the London Stock Exchange, Aquis Exchange, BATS, Chi X and/or Turquoise ("UK Venues") are "on Exchange" transactions (as such term is defined in the rules of the London Stock Exchange) and "on market" for the purposes of the Companies Act 2006.
Following the cancellation of the shares repurchased on the UK Venues, the Company will have 20,371,676,294ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 20,046,402,887.
This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Merrill Lynch on behalf of the Company is available via the link below.
This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea
Enquiries to:
Bayo Adeyeye
Corporate Governance & Secretariat
+44 (0) 203 359 2160

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
