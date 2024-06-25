Clark Pingree and Dufresne Nicolas to Oversee Advisory Teams in West Coast and North Regions

HSBC U.S. Wealth and Personal Banking Head Racquel Oden today announced that Clark Pingree and Dufresne “Didi” Nicolas have joined the bank as Regional Market Heads for the West Coast and North regions, respectively. The hires are part of Oden’s new growth strategy focused on supporting international and high net-worth clients. She joined the bank in December as the new U.S. Head of Wealth and Personal Banking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625688940/en/

HSBC Regional Market Head Clark Pingree will be based in San Francisco. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The addition of Clark and Didi to our team will only further our efforts to deliver on the wealth management and banking needs of our globally connected, affluent and private banking clients,” said U.S. Head of Wealth and Personal Banking Racquel Oden. “We are excited to leverage their decades of wealth management experience to continue serving our clients who live and work across the U.S. and around the world. Today’s announcement is the first of several new exciting hires that we will be sharing in the coming weeks as we grow our wealth management and financial planning team.”

The new Regional Market Heads will focus on supporting advisory teams in their respective regions. The senior executives will report to Americas Head of Global Private Banking and U.S. Wealth Mark Pittsey.

Clark Pingree, who has joined HSBC as Regional Market Head – West, will be based in San Francisco. Previously, he was Executive Director and Market Leader at First Republic. In this role, Clark oversaw wealth advisors across several west coast markets, while leading the broader private wealth management trust, banking and planning businesses. Prior to First Republic, Clark spent nearly twenty years in key leadership and private banking roles at Wells Fargo. Clark is an active member in his community working with the San Francisco AIDS Foundation as well as the National Adoption Center. He has cycled over 1,500 miles to fundraise for AIDS and MS charities in California and Central Africa. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Brigham Young University.

Didi Nicolas, who has joined HSBC as Regional Market Head – North, will be based in New York City. He brings over 30 years of wealth management and financial services experience. Previously, he worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he led teams across several key markets, most recently as Director and Market Executive for Hartford and Associates Market. Didi also held key leadership roles at Morgan Stanley. He started his career as a financial advisor for PaineWebber. Didi is a member of the Spring Valley chapter of the NAACP and participates in many Urban League events. He is active in his local parish as a lector and commentator for Sunday masses and is a former board member for the Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the State University of New York at Albany.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,0001bn at 31 March 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625688940/en/