Edith Avilés is the newest Board Member of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. (HNAH) and HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (HBUS)

HSBC Bank USA announced today the recent appointment of Edith Avilés to the HSBC North America Holdings Inc. (HNAH) and HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (HBUS) Boards of Directors, effective January 1.

Avilés has 30 years of investment banking experience across US, European and Latin American markets. In 2022, she retired from investment management firm Natixis S.A., where she most recently served as the Vice Chairman and Executive Committee Member for the Americas division. Prior to that, she managed key divisions across Natixis, in her roles as Global Co-Head of Financial Sponsor Coverage, Head of Coverage and Head of Trade and Treasury Solutions for the Americas.

Before joining Natixis, Avilés held multiple leadership roles at the French multinational bank, BNP Paribas, including Executive Committee Member for the Americas, Regional Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking for Latin America, Country Head of Mexico, and Managing Director in both the Leveraged Finance and Financial Sponsor Coverage Groups. Avilés started her investment banking career at JP Morgan Chase. Since January 2023, Avilés has served as an independent director and member of the Audit and Finance Committees of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. She earned a Bachelors of Arts from Bryn Mawr College, a Masters of Arts in Latin American Studies from Stanford University and a Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

“Edith brings extensive international experience in the finance industry working closely with global clients and executing growth strategies that delivered strong financial performance for complex organizations over three impressive decades,” said Jamie Forese, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, HSBC North America Holdings Inc., and Director of HSBC Holdings plc. “She will add tremendous value to our Boards and to HSBC as we continue to grow the business in the US and support the organization globally.”

“HSBC is the leading international bank and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to join as a Board member during this pivotal time,” said Avilés. “I am proud to be a part of a Board that champions diversity and supports the ambitions of its international client base. Being part of this dynamic team reflects the varied and vibrant communities that HSBC serves.”

With the appointment of Avilés, HSBC’s independent board representation in the US now stands at 60% women and 50% ethnically diverse individuals.

About HSBC

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,021bn at 30 September 2023, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

