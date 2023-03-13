Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:57:00 2023-03-13 am EDT
577.10 GBX   -2.62%
04:23aHSBC's UK Unit to Acquire Silicon Valley Bank UK
MT
04:08aHSBC acquires UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03:56aHSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC acquires UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank

03/13/2023 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - HSBC Holdings PLC on Monday confirmed it has bought the UK arm of the failed US lender Silicon Valley Bank.

The Asia-focused lender said its ring-fenced UK subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank PLC has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK Ltd, for the nominal price of GBP1. "The transaction completes immediately," HSBC said.

On Friday, SVB UK's Californian parent company collapsed, with US regulators seizing its assets. The Bank of England then ordered its UK arm into insolvency on Sunday night.

A number of buyers were said to be considering the acquisition of SVB UK, with Sky News reporting that JPMorgan Chase & Co also was exploring the possibility.

According to HSBC, as of Friday, SVB UK had loans of around GBP5.5 billion, with deposits of around GBP6.7 billion. In 2022, it brought in pretax profit of GBP88 million. Its tangible equity is expected to be around GBP1.4 billion.

"Final calculation of the gain arising from the acquisition will be provided in due course," HSBC said.

The bank confirmed that any assets and liabilities of SVB UK's parent company were excluded from the transaction.

"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK. It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the UK and internationally," said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn.

"SVB UK customers can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety and security of HSBC."

On Monday, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Twitter that the UK government and the Bank of England had "facilitated a private sale" of SVB UK to HSBC.

"Deposits will be protected, with no taxpayer support," Hunt confirmed.

"I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver that promise," he added.

On Sunday, Hunt warned the insolvency of SVB UK posed a "serious risk" to the UK's tech and science sectors, vowing a bring a plan forward "very quickly" to resolve the situation.

According to BVCA - an industry body representing venture capital investors - a survey of 31 venture capital firms found that 34% of their portfolio companies - or 336 firms - have accounts with SVB UK. Some GBP2.5 billion in capital from these firms is locked in the lender, according to BVCA.

HSBC shares were up 0.1% at 592.90 pence early Monday in London.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.79% 582.2 Delayed Quote.14.91%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
04:23aHSBC's UK Unit to Acquire Silicon Valley Bank UK
MT
04:08aHSBC acquires UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03:56aHSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03:45aHSBC will buy UK subsidiary of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank
AQ
03:34aHSBC Buys UK Arm of Silicon Valley Bank
DJ
03:31aHSBC Takes Over Failed Silicon Valley Bank's British Arm
MT
03:30aHSBC will take over the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank, another move to avert a p..
AQ
03:05aHSBC says it has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK
RE
02:00aUK government scrambles to secure takeover of SVB's UK arm
AN
03/12HSBC Issues Euro, Singapore Dollar Debts
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 414 M - -
Net income 2023 22 751 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,80x
Yield 2023 7,67%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,15 $
Average target price 8,71 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Georges El-Hedery Co-Chief Executive Officer-Global Banking & Market
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC14.91%141 072
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914