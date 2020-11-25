Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : announces delisting from Euronext Paris - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

11/25/2020 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

25 November 2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES DELISTING FROM EURONEXT

PARIS

HSBC Holdings plc ("HSBC") announces that, following its announcement on 30 October 2020 that it intended to submit an application for the delisting of its shares from Euronext Paris (ISIN:GB0005405286) (the "Delisting"), the Delisting has been approved by the Board of Directors of Euronext Paris S.A.

The decision by HSBC to delist was taken following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listing on Euronext Paris.

The Delisting will have no impact on HSBC's day-to-day operations in France

or in Continental Europe, where HSBC remains committed to its plans to be a leading international bank in Europe. It will also not impact HSBC's other listings on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the New York Stock Exchange or the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

A sales facility procedure (the "Sales Facility") will be put in place from 27 November 2020 to 18 December 2020 (the "Sales Facility Period") to allow shareholders to sell on the LSE their HSBC shares which are listed on Euronext Paris and held in the Euroclear France clearing system (the "HSBC Euronext Shares"). HSBC has appointed CACEIS Corporate Trust to act as centralizing agent under the Sales Facility (the "Centralizing Agent").

During the Sales Facility Period, shareholders with HSBC Euronext Shares will have the following options:

  • sell on a voluntary basis all or part of their HSBC Euronext Shares on the LSE by participating in the Sales Facility (described in more detail below); or
  • retain all or part of their HSBC Euronext Shares, which will continue to be traded on Euronext Paris during the entire Sales Facility Period until and including the trading day prior to the date of the Delisting.

The HSBC Euronext Shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on 22 December 2020 (the "Delisting Date").

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Shareholders not participating

Shareholders who do not wish to sell their HSBC Euronext Shares under the Sales Facility or directly on Euronext Paris, or have otherwise taken no action by the Delisting Date, will be able to trade their HSBC Euronext Shares on the LSE, subject to the terms and conditions applied by their financialintermediaries.

Participating shareholders

Shareholders who wish to sell their HSBC Euronext Shares on the LSE under the Sales Facility should request their financial intermediary to deliver their HSBC Euronext Shares during the Sales Facility Period to the CentralizingAgent, pursuant to the procedure described below.

The HSBC Euronext Shares delivered to the Centralizing Agent during the Sales Facility Period will be sold on the LSE as from 23 December 2020 by a broker, at the market price prevailing at the time of the sale. The Centralizing Agent will calculate the average sale price of the HSBC Euronext Shares and will be in charge of transferring the sale proceeds to the HSBC shareholders participating in the Sales Facility once it has received the funds for the sale ofall of the HSBC Euronext Shares tendered under the Sales Facility.

HSBC will pay the brokerage commissions on the LSE for the sale of HSBC Euronext Shares tendered pursuant to the Sales Facility, the fee of the Centralizing Agent and any applicable foreign exchange commission thatwould be incurred in connection with the Sales Facility.

The Sales Facility procedure is also described in the Euronext notice to bepublished today.

No guarantee can be given by HSBC or by the Centralizing Agent as to the price at which the HSBC Euronext Shares tendered pursuant to the Sales Facility will be sold. The Sales Facility is being provided solely as an accommodation to holders of HSBC Euronext Shares. Holders (and in particular individual investors) of HSBC Euronext Shares may decide not to participate in the Sales Facility or may decide not to take any action, in which case no guarantee can be given to them on the terms, including costs, that would be applied by their financial intermediary after the Delisting. Individual investors are urged to consult their own investment advisors before making adecision to participate or not in this process.

The contemplated timetable of the Sales Facility and the Delisting can be summarized as follows (it being specified that HSBC reserves the right to amend this calendar):

Event

Date

Sales Facility

Beginning of the Sales Facility

27 November 2020

End of the Sales Facility

18 December 2020

Sale on the LSE of the HSBC Euronext Shares

As from 23 December

tendered in the Sales Facility

2020

Settlement of the proceeds of the Sales Facility to

As soon as possible

the relevant financial intermediaries

after receipt of the

proceeds of the Sales

Facility

Delisting

Last day of trading of HSBC Euronext Shares on

21 December 2020

Euronext Paris

Delisting of HSBC Euronext Shares on Euronext

22 December 2020

Paris

HSBC shareholders participating in the Sales Facility are reminded that they acknowledge and accept the risk implied from the change in the HSBC share price during the Sales Facility Period and applicable exchange rates. They are also reminded that any orders to tender HSBC Euronext Shares to the Sales Facility are irrevocable, as is the subsequent sale of such HSBC Euronext Shares tendered on the LSE.

Shareholders may request any additional information from their custodian and usual financial intermediary, who has received the details of the Delisting.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

Investor enquiries to:

Richard O'Connor

+44 (0) 20 7991 6590

investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to:

Gillian James

+44 (0) 7584 404 238

gillian.james@hsbcib.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:58:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
05:59pHSBC : announces results of its tender offers for nine series of notes - Announc..
PU
05:59pHSBC : announces results of its tender offers for nine series of notes
PU
05:59pHSBC : announces delisting from Euronext Paris
PU
05:59pHSBC : announces delisting from Euronext Paris - Announcement made to the HK sto..
PU
05:59pHSBC : announces pricing terms of its tender offers for nine series of notes - A..
PU
05:59pHSBC : announces pricing terms of its tender offers for nine series of notes
PU
05:57pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05:04pHSBC : Canada police supervisor denies requesting Huawei CFO's phone passcodes
RE
04:56pHSBC : Canada police supervisor denies requesting Huawei CFO's phone passcodes
RE
11:48aHSBC : and CLPe Solutions Ramp Up Solar Energy Use
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 046 M - -
Net income 2020 3 567 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 2,39%
Capitalization 80 701 M 108 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 230 317
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,95 $
Last Close Price 3,98 $
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-32.48%108 128
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%375 904
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%257 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%250 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%190 794
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.23%169 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ