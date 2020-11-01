HSBC : announces intention to seek a voluntary delisting from Euronext Paris

News Release
30 October 2020
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SEEK A
VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM EURONEXT PARIS
HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC') today announces that following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its Euronext Paris listing, it intends to submit an application for the delisting of its ordinary shares (ISIN: GB0005405286) from Euronext Paris.
Any delisting of HSBC's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris is subject to the approval of Euronext Paris and would have no impact on HSBC's day-to-day operations in France or in Continental Europe, where HSBC remains committed to its plans to be a leading international bank in Europe.
HSBC's listings on the London Stock Exchange, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange would not be impacted by any delisting from Euronext Paris.
Further announcements will be made in due course as required.
For and on behalf of
HSBC Holdings plc
Aileen Taylor
Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer
Investor enquiries to:
Richard O'Connor
+44 (0) 20 7991 6590
investorrelations@hsbc.com
Media enquiries to:
Gillian James
+44 (0) 7584 404 238
gillian.james@hsbcib.com
Note to editors:
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,956bn at 30 September 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.
