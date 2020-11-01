HSBC : announces intention to seek a voluntary delisting from Euronext Paris - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Log in
11/01/2020 | 01:25pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

30 October 2020

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SEEK A

VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM EURONEXT PARIS

HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC') today announces that following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its Euronext Paris listing, it intends to submit an application for the delisting of its ordinary shares (ISIN: GB0005405286) from Euronext Paris.

Any delisting of HSBC's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris is subject to the approval of Euronext Paris and would have no impact on HSBC's day-to-day operations in France or in Continental Europe, where HSBC remains committed to its plans to be a leading international bank in Europe.

HSBC's listings on the London Stock Exchange, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange would not be impacted by any delisting from Euronext Paris.

Further announcements will be made in due course as required.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

ends/more

Investor enquiries to:

Richard O'Connor

+44 (0) 20 7991 6590

investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to:

Gillian James

+44 (0) 7584 404 238

gillian.james@hsbcib.com

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,956bn at 30 September 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

ends/all

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:24:00 UTC

