HSBC : announces issuance of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities

11 December 2020

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES 11 December 2020 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ISSUANCE OF PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONTINGENT CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES On 17 December 2020 (the 'Issue Date'), HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') intends to issue US$1,500,000,000 4.600% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities (Callable During Any Optional Redemption Period (as defined below)) (ISIN US404280CN71) (the 'Securities'). The Securities are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Global Exchange Market (the 'GEM') of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') within 30 days of the Issue Date. The denominations of the Securities will be US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. The Securities are issued pursuant to an indenture dated 1 August 2014 (as supplemented and amended from time to time), as supplemented and amended by a ninth supplemental indenture (the 'Securities Indenture'), which is expected to be entered into on the Issue Date. This Hong Kong Regulatory Announcement is not an offer of Securities for sale in the United States. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The offering of the Securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on 23 February 2018. The offering is being made solely by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement dated 10 December 2020 which has been filed with the SEC, a final prospectus supplement dated 10 December 2020 which will be filed with the SEC (together, the 'Prospectus Supplement') and the accompanying prospectus dated 23 February 2018 (the 'Base Prospectus') which have been filed with the SEC. The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Prospectus, as well as other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC, contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.govor from the Company at the contact details listed at the end of this announcement. Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

HSBC Issuance/3 Subscription Placing agents HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. (the 'Sole Structuring Adviser and Book Running Manager') Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ABN AMRO Securities (USA) LLC Commerz Markets LLC Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Santander Investment Securities Inc. Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (together with the Sole Structuring Adviser and Book Running Manager, the 'Managers') Securities Terms Agreement The Company and the Sole Structuring Adviser and Book Running Manager (on behalf of the Managers) have entered into a Terms Agreement (which incorporates by reference an Underwriting Agreement - Standard Provisions) dated as of 10 December 2020 in relation to the Securities (the 'Securities Terms Agreement'). Pursuant to the Securities Terms Agreement and subject to fulfilment of the conditions set out below in the section headed 'Conditions precedent to the purchase', the Managers have agreed severally and not jointly to purchase the respective amounts of Securities set forth in Schedule II of the Securities Terms Agreement, to be issued by the Company on the Issue Date in an aggregate principal amount of US$1,500,000,000. The Managers have agreed to purchase all of the Securities sold pursuant to the Securities Terms Agreement if any of the Securities are sold. If a Manager defaults, the Securities Terms Agreement provides that the purchase commitments of the non-defaulting Managers may be increased or the Securities Terms Agreement may be terminated. The Company has agreed to indemnify the several Managers against certain liabilities, including civil liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, or contribute to payments the Managers may be required to make in respect thereof. Conditions precedent to the purchase

HSBC Issuance/4 The Managers' obligations to purchase and pay for the Securities on the Issue Date are subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions as of the time of payment of the Securities (the 'Closing Time'), including: the absence of any stop order suspending the effectiveness of the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (or pending or contemplated proceeding for such purpose); the receipt of (i) certain specified opinions of counsel to the Company and counsel to the Managers, (ii) specified certificates of authorized directors or officers of the Company, and (iii) a letter from the auditor to the Company; the absence of any material adverse change in the financial condition, earnings or general affairs of the Company and its subsidiaries; the Company's compliance in all material respects with all agreements, and satisfaction of all conditions, pursuant to the Securities Terms Agreement and the Securities Indenture; the accuracy in all material respects of the representations and warranties of the Company contained in the Securities Terms Agreement as of the Closing Time; the absence of a downgrade in the rating accorded to the Securities by certain rating agencies; the absence of any change in United States (' US ') or United Kingdom (' UK ') taxation directly and materially adversely affecting US purchasers of the Securities or the imposition of exchange controls by the US or the UK directly and materially affecting the Company's ability to pay interest or dividends in US dollars; and the timely filing of certain required disclosure documents with the SEC. Subscribers The Company intends to offer and sell the Securities to no less than six independent placees (who will be independent individual, corporate and/or institutional investors). To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, save as described in the immediately following sentence, each of the placees (and their respective ultimate beneficial owners) will be third parties independent of the Company and are not connected with the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the 'SEHK') (the 'Hong Kong Listing Rules')). Pursuant to a waiver granted by the SEHK from strict compliance with certain requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules (which waiver is described in an announcement by the Company dated 10 January 2017 and which is available on the Company's website), the Sole Structuring Adviser and Book Running Manager and HSBC Bank plc may hold Securities from time to time for the purposes of market-making transactions. Principal terms of the Securities The principal terms of the Securities are summarised as follows: Issuer The Company Securities offered US$1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Securities. Maturity date Perpetual

