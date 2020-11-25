HSBC : announces pricing terms of its tender offers for nine series of notes - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. HSBC Holdings plc Overseas Regulatory Announcement The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , James Anthony Forese† , Steven Guggenheimer† , Irene Lee† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Heidi Miller† , Eileen K Murray† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† . * Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

24 November 2020 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS OF ITS TENDER OFFERS FOR NINE SERIES OF NOTES On November 17, 2020, HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company,' 'we' or 'us') launched nine separate offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding series of notes listed in the tables below. We refer to the outstanding notes listed in the tables below collectively as the 'Notes' and separately as a 'series' of Notes. We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes as an 'Offer', and collectively as the 'Offers.' The Offers are made upon the terms and are subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 17, 2020 relating to the Notes (the 'Offer to Purchase') and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (together with the Offer to Purchase, the 'Offer Documents'), including the Financing Condition (as defined below). The Offer Documents are available at the following link: . The Company today announces that on the terms and subject to the conditions in the Offer to Purchase, set forth in the table below is the 'Consideration' for each series of Fixed Rate Notes, as calculated at 11:00am (New York City time) on the date hereof (the 'Price Determination Date') in accordance with the Offer to Purchase. The Consideration for each series of Floating Rate Notes is equal to the applicable 'Fixed Price' specified in the Offer Documents and copied in the table below. References to '$' are to U.S. dollars. Fixed Rate Notes Acceptance Maturity Principal Reference Reference Fixed Consideration(4) Priority Title of Notes(2) CUSIP Amount Date Security Yield Spread Level(1) Outstanding 4.000% Senior UST 0.375% due +10 March basis 1 Unsecured Notes due 404280AN9 $2,000,000,000 March 31, 2022 0.140% $1,050.02 30, 2022 points March 2022 (US912828ZG82) ("bps") 2.950% Senior May 25, UST 2.625% due +10 2 Unsecured Notes due 404280AY5 $1,541,839,000 May 15, 2021 0.093% $1,013.39 2021 bps May 2021 (US9128284P22) 2.650% Senior January +10 3 Unsecured Notes due 404280BF5 $638,128,000 0.118% $1,026.64 5, 2022 bps January 2022 4.875% Senior January +10 4 Unsecured Notes due 404280AL3 $417,483,000 0.118% $1,052.17 14, 2022 bps January 2022 3.400% Senior UST 1.125% due March 8, February 28, 6 Unsecured Notes due 404280AV1 $978,489,000 0.112% +5 bps $1,008.81 2021 2021 March 2021 (US912828P873) 5.100% Senior April 5, UST 1.250% due 7 Unsecured Notes due 404280AK5 $848,554,000 March 31, 2021 0.110% +5 bps $1,017.14 2021 April 2021 (US912828Q376) Floating Rate Notes Acceptance Maturity Principal Fixed Consideration(4) Priority Title of Notes(3) CUSIP Amount Date Price(3) Level(1) Outstanding 5 Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 404280BG3 January 5, $755,193,000 $1,015.70 $1,015.70 January 2022 2022 Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Tender Offers/2 8 Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due May 404280AZ2 May 25, 2021 $570,318,000 $1,008.00 $1,008.00 2021 9 Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due March 404280AX7 March 8, 2021 $511,535,000 $1,006.10 $1,006.10 2021 We will accept Notes in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in the table above, subject to the satisfaction of the Financing Condition. It is possible that the Financing Condition might not be met with respect to any series of Notes with any Acceptance Priority Level, and such series of Notes will not be accepted for purchase, even if one or more series of Notes with a lower Acceptance Priority Level is accepted for purchase. If any series of Notes is accepted for purchase under the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn will be accepted for purchase. As a result, no series of Notes accepted for purchase will be prorated. The 3.400% Senior Unsecured Notes due March 2021, the 5.100% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 2021, the 2.950% Senior Unsecured Notes due May 2021, the 2.650% Senior Unsecured Notes due January 2022, the 4.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due January 2022 and the 4.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due March 2022 are collectively referred to as the ' Fixed Rate Notes '. The Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due March 2021, the Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due May 2021 and the Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due January 2022 are collectively refered to as the ' Floating Rate Notes '. Per $1,000 principal amount. Each Offer will expire at 5:00pm (New York City time) today, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company in its sole discretion (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended, the 'Expiration Time'). Notes tendered for purchase may be validly withdrawn at any time at or prior to 5:00pm (New York City time) today (such date and time with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended, the 'Withdrawal Date'), but not thereafter, unless extended or earlier terminated with respect to an Offer by the Company in its sole discretion. The settlement date is expected to be the third business day after the Expiration Time, or November 30, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated in respect of an Offer by the Company in its sole discretion (such date with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended, the 'Settlement Date'). Each Offer is independent of the other Offers, and we may terminate, modify or waive the conditions of any Offer without terminating, modifying or waiving the conditions of any other Offer. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer Documents, holders who (i) validly tender Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time or (ii) validly tender Notes at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (each as defined in the Offer Documents), and whose Notes (i) have not been validly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Date and (ii) are accepted for purchase by us, will receive the Consideration specified in the tables above for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, which will be payable in cash on the Settlement Date as described below. In the case of the Fixed Rate Notes validly tendered and accepted by us pursuant to the Offers, the Consideration has been determined in accordance with the formula set forth in the Offer to Purchase and with standard market practice, using the applicable 'Offer Yield,' which is equal to the sum of: (x) the applicable 'Reference Yield' specified in the table above that corresponds to the bid-side yield of the applicable 'Reference Security' specified in the table above for such series of Notes on the Bloomberg reference page PX3 or PX4, plus (y) the 'Fixed Spread' specified in the table above for such series of Notes. Accordingly, the Consideration payable by us for each $1,000 principal amount of each series of Fixed Rate Notes accepted by us is equal to: the present value on the Settlement Date of $1,000 principal amount of such Fixed Rate Notes due on the maturity date of such Fixed Rate Notes and all scheduled interest payments on such $1,000 principal amount of such Fixed Rate Notes to be made from (but excluding) the Settlement Date up to and including such maturity date, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the applicable Offer Yield, minus the Accrued Interest per $1,000 principal amount of such Fixed Rate Notes;

Tender Offers/3 such total amount being rounded to the nearest cent per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, and the above calculation has been made in accordance with standard market practice as described by the formula set forth in the Offer to Purchase. In addition to the Consideration, holders whose Notes of a given series are accepted for purchase will also be paid a cash amount equal to accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from, and including, the last interest payment date for such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date, rounded to the nearest cent (such amount in respect of a series of Notes, 'Accrued Interest'). Accrued Interest will be payable on the Settlement Date. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers. Under no circumstances will any interest be payable to holders because of any delay on the part of Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as depositary, The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') or any other party in the transmission of funds to holders. The Offers are subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offer Documents. In particular, the Company's obligation to complete an Offer with respect to a particular series of Notes is conditioned on satisfaction of the 'Financing Condition', meaning (1) the proposed new issuance of senior unsured debt securities that priced on November 17, 2020 has been successfully completed on terms and conditions satisfactory to the Company in its sole discretion and (2) the 'Total Available Amount' of $2,000,000,000 is sufficient to fund the sum of (a) the Consideration (excluding Accrued Interest) for all validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes of such series plus (b) the aggregate Consideration (excluding Accrued Interest) for all validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes of each series having a higher 'Acceptance Priority Level' (as specified in the above table, with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 9 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level), other than Excluded Notes (as defined below). Notwithstanding any other provision in the Offer to Purchase to the contrary, if the Financing Condition is not satisfied for a particular series of Notes, at any time at or prior to the Expiration Time, then (1) we will not be obligated to accept for purchase such series of Notes and will terminate the Offer with respect to such series of Notes (such series of Notes, 'Excluded Notes'), and (2) if there is any series of Notes having a lower Acceptance Priority Level for which the Financing Condition is satisfied, meaning the Total Available Amount is equal to or greater than the sum of: the Consideration necessary to purchase all validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes of such series (excluding Accrued Interest), plus the aggregate Consideration necessary to purchase all validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes of all series having a higher Acceptance Priority Level than such series of Notes, other than the Excluded Notes (in each case, excluding Accrued Interest), then all Notes of such series having a lower Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted for purchase, and the Financing Condition will be applied at each subsequent Acceptance Priority Level until there is no series of Notes with a lower Acceptance Priority Level to be considered for purchase for which the Financing Condition is met. It is possible that any series of Notes with any Acceptance Priority Level will fail to meet the Financing Condition and therefore will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a lower Acceptance Priority Level is accepted for purchase. If any series of Notes is accepted for purchase under the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn will be accepted for purchase. As a result, no series of Notes accepted for purchase will be prorated. The Company reserves the right to amend or waive any of the conditions of the Offers, in whole or in part, at any time or from time to time, in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. If any of the conditions are not satisfied at the Expiration Time with respect to an Offer, the Company may, in its sole discretion and without giving any notice, subject to applicable law, (a) terminate such Offer, (b) extend such Offer, on the same or amended terms, and thereby delay acceptance of any validly tendered Notes, or (c) continue to accept tenders. Holders of Notes are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offers.

