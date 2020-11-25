HSBC : announces results of its tender offers for nine series of notes - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document. HSBC Holdings plc Overseas Regulatory Announcement The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , James Anthony Forese† , Steven Guggenheimer† , Irene Lee† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Heidi Miller† , Eileen K Murray† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† . * Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

25 November 2020 HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFERS FOR NINE SERIES OF NOTES HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company,' 'we' or 'us') today announces the results of its previously announced nine separate offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding series of notes listed in the table below. We refer to the outstanding notes listed in the table below collectively as the 'Notes' and separately as a 'series' of Notes. We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes as an 'Offer', and collectively as the 'Offers.' The Offers were made upon the terms and were subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 17, 2020 relating to the Notes (the 'Offer to Purchase') and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (together with the Offer to Purchase, the 'Offer Documents'), including the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer Documents). The Offer Documents are available at the following link: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/hsbc/. The Offers expired at 5:00pm (New York City time) on November 24, 2020 (the 'Expiration Date'). References to '$' are to U.S. dollars. Acceptance Maturity Principal Principal Principal Aggregate Priority Title of Notes CUSIP Amount Amount Amount Consideration(2) Level Date Outstanding Tendered(1) Accepted(1) 4.000% Senior March 30, $1,054,003,000 $1,054,003,000 $1,106,724,230.06 1 Unsecured Notes 404280AN9 $2,000,000,000 2022 due March 2022 2.950% Senior May 25, $495,617,000 $495,617,000 $502,253,311.63 2 Unsecured Notes 404280AY5 $1,541,839,000 2021 due May 2021 2.650% Senior January 5, $111,103,000 $111,103,000 $114,062,783.92 3 Unsecured Notes 404280BF5 $638,128,000 2022 due January 2022 4.875% Senior January 14, $20,692,000 $20,692,000 $21,771,501.64 4 Unsecured Notes 404280AL3 $417,483,000 2022 due January 2022 Floating Rate 5 Senior Unsecured 404280BG3 January 5, $755,193,000 $238,829,000 $238,829,000 $242,578,615.30 Notes due January 2022 2022 3.400% Senior March 8, $32,685,000 $0 $0 6 Unsecured Notes 404280AV1 $978,489,000 2021 due March 2021 5.100% Senior April 5, $30,302,000 $0 $0 7 Unsecured Notes 404280AK5 $848,554,000 2021 due April 2021 Floating Rate 8 Senior Unsecured 404280AZ2 May 25, $570,318,000 $137,281,000 $0 $0 Notes due May 2021 2021 Floating Rate 9 Senior Unsecured 404280AX7 March 8, $511,535,000 $8,600,000 $8,600,000 $8,652,460.00 Notes due March 2021 2021 Total $1,996,042,902.55 Consideration These amounts include the principal amount of Notes for which holders have complied with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined in the Offer Documents). Such amounts remain subject to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures. Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures are required to be tendered at or prior to 5:00pm (New York City time) on November 27, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated in respect of an Offer by the Company in its sole discretion (such date with respect to an Offer, as the same may be extended, the ' Guaranteed Delivery Date '). Registered Office and Group Head Office: 8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Tender Offers/2 (2) These amounts do not include Accrued Interest (as defined below). The Company was advised by the Information Agent (as defined below), that as of the Expiration Time, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes specified in the table above were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The table above provides the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that the Company has accepted in the Offers on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer Documents (including satisfaction of the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures). The Company's obligation to complete an Offer with respect to a particular series of Notes was conditioned on satisfaction of the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer Documents). On November 18, 2020, the Company announced that the 'Total Available Amount' for purposes of the Financing Condition is $2,000,000,000. The Company announces that the Financing Condition has been satisfied with respect to the series of Notes with an 'Acceptance Priority Level' (as set forth in the table above) of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9. Because the Total Available Amount is insufficient to fund any and all of the Notes of the series with Acceptance Priority Level 6, 7 and 8 that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (after taking into account Notes of each series accepted for purchase with a higher Acceptance Priority Level), no series of Notes with Acceptance Priority Level 6, 7 and 8 will be accepted for purchase. Accordingly, only series of Notes with an Acceptance Priority Level of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9 validly tendered (including Notes for which holders have complied with the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) at or prior to the Expiration Time and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Date have been accepted for purchase. Payment of the applicable Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for all Notes validly tendered and accepted by us pursuant to the Offers will be made on November 30, 2020 (the 'Settlement Date'). In addition to the Consideration, holders whose Notes of a given series are accepted for purchase will also be paid a cash amount equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from, and including, the last interest payment date for such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date, rounded to the nearest cent (such amount in respect of a series of Notes, 'Accrued Interest'). Accrued Interest will be payable on the Settlement Date. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers. Under no circumstances will any interest be payable to holders because of any delay on the part of Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as depositary, The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') or any other party in the transmission of funds to holders. All Notes accepted in the Offers will be cancelled and retired, and will no longer remain outstanding obligations of the Company. The Company retained HSBC Bank plc as Dealer Manager for the Offers (the 'Dealer Manager'). Questions and requests for assistance related to the Offers may be directed to the Dealer Manager at UK: +44 (0)20 7992 6237, US: +1 (212) 525-5552 (Collect) or +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (Toll Free), or by email at liability.management@hsbcib.com. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the information agent (the 'Information Agent'). Questions or requests for assistance related to the Offers or for additional copies of the Offer Documents may be directed to the Information Agent at (866) 470-4300 (toll free) or 430-3774 (banks and brokers). You may also contact your broker, dealer, custodian bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offers. ..... This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. United Kingdom. This communication and any other documents or materials relating to the Offers are not being made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this communication and such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, persons in the United Kingdom other than

