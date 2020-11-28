Log in
HSBC Holdings plc    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC : considers exit from U.S. retail banking - FT

11/28/2020 | 06:17am EST
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc is considering a complete exit from retail banking in the United States after narrowing the options for how to improve performance at its struggling North America business, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The bank's senior management aim to present the plan to the board in the coming weeks, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

HSBC declined to comment on the report.

HSBC said last month it planned to reduce annual costs to below $31 billion by 2022, a more ambitious target than it set out in February and well below the operating expenses of $42.3 billion it reported in 2019.

The bank also said it would also accelerate the transformation of its U.S. business, where it has long struggled to compete with much bigger players.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 046 M - -
Net income 2020 3 567 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 230 317
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,95 $
Last Close Price 5,39 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target -8,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
May Lung Cha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-31.60%109 333
HDFC BANK LIMITED12.15%107 171
US BANCORP-24.64%66 600
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-31.04%51 068
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-24.91%47 995
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-17.20%45 114
