Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:22 2022-08-30 am EDT
536.70 GBX   +2.62%
07:10aHSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change - memo
RE
03:44aHSBC, Temasek Launch Sustainable Infrastructure Financing Firm
DJ
03:03aHSBC Prices Tender Offer for $70 Million of Bonds Due 2032
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change - memo

08/30/2022 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A branch of HSBC bank is seen in central London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed.

Wu will join HSBC on Sept. 5 from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, where he was the Asia Pacific regional managing director.

The hire is the latest in a series for the Asia-focused lender as it looks to build a 'Sustainability Centre of Excellence' to help the bank and its clients manage the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Working closely with our regional business teams, Justin will play a critical role in client engagement around transition plans and helping to create commercial transition/green finance opportunities," Chief Sustainability Officer Celine Herweijer said in the memo.

Wu will lead the bank's engagement with big companies, regulators and other stakeholders on climate transition, she said.

Wu will be based in Tokyo until mid-2023, before relocating to Hong Kong.

The process to hire another co-head of climate change Asia Pacific, with a focus on North Asia, and which will be based in mainland China, is ongoing, the memo said.

Earlier this year, HSBC - a major lender to corporate Asia - said it aims to cut emissions tied to loans made to its oil and gas clients by 34% this decade, part of efforts to set shorter-term emissions-reduction targets.

The move to expand its climate finance expertise follows a tough few months for the bank after the head of responsible investing at its fund arm quit after making a controversial speech downplaying the financial risks of climate change.

Also joining the lender from Bloomberg is Milo Sjardin, who will begin as head of climate analytics on Sept. 26, based in London and reporting to Herweijer, the memo said.

Sjardin will lead a new climate analytics hub focused on building models to generate the data and analytics needed by the bank and its clients to meet their net-zero goals.

Both Wu and Sjardin will join the sustainability team's executive committee.

In addition, the memo said Susannah Fitzherbert-Brockholes had been appointed as director, sustainable finance to help develop the bank's net-zero transition plan and incorporate it into decision-making processes.

Fitzherbert-Brockholes joins from consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she has helped advise government, businesses and financial institutions for the last nine years, the memo said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.75% 537.7 Delayed Quote.16.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.32% 101.24 Delayed Quote.29.28%
WTI -2.55% 94.331 Delayed Quote.23.36%
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
07:10aHSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change - memo
RE
03:44aHSBC, Temasek Launch Sustainable Infrastructure Financing Firm
DJ
03:03aHSBC Prices Tender Offer for $70 Million of Bonds Due 2032
MT
02:38aHSBC Prices Tender Offers to Purchase $70 Million of Notes Due 2032
MT
01:21aHSBC split could unleash $20bn, says report
AQ
08/29CORRECTION : HSBC Could Get $20 Billion Valuation Boost from Ping An's Spinoff Proposal, R..
MT
08/29Hsbc Holdings Plc Announces Pricing Terms of Its Cash Offers for Subordinated Notes
CI
08/28Ping An's Spinoff Proposal Could Boost HSBC's Value By $20 Billion, Report Confirms
MT
08/25HSBC to Redeem $1.5 Billion of Euro-Denominated Bonds Ahead of 2023 Maturity
MT
08/25City eyes Jackson Hole and rate hikes as Ping An chatter hits HSBC
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 896 M - -
Net income 2022 12 850 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,86x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 122 B 121 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 218 866
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,16 $
Average target price 7,98 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Yi Chien Liao Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georges Elhedery Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gregory L. Guyett Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Matos Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC16.57%120 741
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%335 457
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.80%272 395
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%213 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.46%166 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 471