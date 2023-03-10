Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:48:07 2023-03-10 am EST
585.10 GBX   -5.80%
10:12aHSBC issues USD2.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in total
AN
08:10aHSBC to Issue SG$1 Billion of Notes Due 2033
MT
07:37aHSBC Issues $7 Billion of Fixed/Floating Rate Bonds
MT
HSBC issues USD2.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in total

03/10/2023 | 10:12am EST
HSBC Holdings PLC - London-based bank financial services holding company - Issues USD1.50 billion 4.752% fixed to floating rate notes due 2028 and EUR1.25 billion fixed to floating rate notes due 2032. Says application will be made to list the notes on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange PLC.

Current stock price: 585.90 pence, down 5.7% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 23%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -5.68% 587.2 Delayed Quote.20.44%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.19% 7380 Delayed Quote.3.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 467 M - -
Net income 2023 23 095 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,01x
Yield 2023 7,41%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 219 199
Free-Float 98,2%
