HSBC issues USD2.75 billion of senior unsecured notes in total

HSBC Holdings PLC - London-based bank financial services holding company - Issues USD1.50 billion 4.752% fixed to floating rate notes due 2028 and EUR1.25 billion fixed to floating rate notes due 2032. Says application will be made to list the notes on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange PLC.

Current stock price: 585.90 pence, down 5.7% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 23%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

