HSBC Holdings PLC - Asia-focused lender - Issues USD1.50 billion 5.546% fixed rate/floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2030 and USD1.25 billion 5.719% fixed rate/floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2035. HSBC will apply to list the notes on the New York Stock Exchange.
Current HSBC stock price in New York: USD38.78, closed 0.5% lower
12-month change: up 4.3%
Current HSBC stock price in London: 608.40 pence, closed 0.7% lower
12-month change: down 1.5%
By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor
