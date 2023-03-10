HSBC issues USD7 billion of senior unsecured notes in total

HSBC Holdings PLC - London-based bank financial services holding company - Issues USD2.00 billion 6.161% fixed rate/floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2029; USD2.25 billion 6.254% fixed rate/floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2034; and USD2.75 billion 6.332% fixed rate/floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2044. Says application will be made to list the notes on the New York Stock Exchange.

Current stock price: 589.70 pence, down 5.1% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: up 24%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.