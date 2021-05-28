Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/28 11:30:00 am
456.225 GBX   +1.34%
11:27aHSBC  : 2021 AGM results announcement - English (PDF 352KB)
PU
11:06aHSBC  : US Still 'Key' for HSBC's Future Growth Plans, CEO Says
MT
10:58aHSBC  : Shareholders Vote In Favor Of Climate Change Resolution
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC : 2021 AGM results announcement - English (PDF 352KB)

05/28/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 May 2021

HSBC Holdings plc

Poll results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

and

Changes to Board and Committee Composition

1. Poll Results

Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces the results of the poll vote for each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM.

Resolutions 1 to 7, 10 and 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8, 9, 11 and 13 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

In line with the Board's recommendation, resolution 16 was not passed.

The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:

VOTES

% OF

VOTES

% OF

VOTES

% OF

VOTES

FOR

VOTES

AGAINST

VOTES

TOTAL

ISC

WITHHELD

CAST

CAST

VOTED*

1. To receive the Annual

Report and Accounts 2020

8,975,639,562

98.47

139,733,519

1.53

9,115,373,081

44.63%

42,542,124

2. To approve the Directors'

Remuneration Report

8,898,898,415

97.30

246,557,676

2.70

9,145,456,091

44.77%

12,404,292

3. (a) To elect James Forese

as a Director

9,001,158,881

98.39

146,846,467

1.61

9,148,005,348

44.79%

8,063,224

3.(b) To elect Steven

Guggenheimer as a

9,001,270,911

98.39

146,863,813

1.61

9,148,134,724

44.79%

7,936,528

Director

3.(c) To elect Eileen Murray

as a Director

9,074,179,751

99.19

74,549,741

0.81

9,148,729,492

44.79%

7,340,086

3. (d) To re-elect Irene Lee as

a Director

8,806,744,612

96.25

342,711,481

3.75

9,149,456,093

44.79%

6,615,719

3.(e) To re-elect Dr José

Antonio Meade

8,997,888,508

98.35

150,828,671

1.65

9,148,717,179

44.79%

7,352,383

Kuribreña as a Director

3.(f) To re-elect David Nish

as a Director

8,887,215,064

97.14

261,827,764

2.86

9,149,042,828

44.79%

7,026,734

3.(g) To re-elect Noel Quinn

as a Director

9,115,892,860

99.63

33,640,396

0.37

9,149,533,256

44.79%

6,535,389

3.(h) To re-elect Ewen

Stevenson as a Director

9,107,594,754

99.55

41,255,334

0.45

9,148,850,088

44.79%

7,218,759

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

VOTES

% OF

VOTES

% OF

VOTES

% OF

VOTES

FOR

VOTES

AGAINST

VOTES

TOTAL

ISC

WITHHELD

CAST

CAST

VOTED*

3.(i)

To re-elect Jackson Tai

as a Director

8,971,052,787

98.06

177,893,333

1.94

9,148,946,120

44.79%

7,117,053

3.(j)

To re-elect Mark E

Tucker as a Director

8,755,791,196

95.70

393,741,046

4.30

9,149,532,242

44.79%

6,537,004

3.(k) To re-elect Pauline van

der Meer Mohr as a

8,985,364,554

98.31

154,426,855

1.69

9,139,791,409

44.75%

16,280,316

Director

4.

To re-appoint

PricewaterhouseCoopers

LLP as Auditor of the

9,039,485,981

98.78

111,997,771

1.22

9,151,483,752

44.80%

6,362,355

Company

5.

To authorise the Group

Audit Committee to

determine the

remuneration of the

9,118,334,348

99.68

29,087,713

0.32

9,147,422,061

44.78%

10,392,073

Auditor

6.

To authorise the

Company to make

8,827,558,809

97.32

242,722,442

2.68

9,070,281,251

44.41%

87,469,065

political donations

7.

To authorise the

Directors to allot shares

8,736,425,791

95.47

414,575,997

4.53

9,151,001,788

44.80%

6,857,093

8.

To disapply pre-emption

rights (special resolution)

9,005,142,084

98.44

142,482,468

1.56

9,147,624,552

44.78%

10,217,030

9.

To further disapply pre-

emption rights for

acquisitions (special

8,760,225,065

95.76

387,859,876

4.24

9,148,084,941

44.79%

9,768,042

resolution)

10.

To authorise the

Directors to allot any

8,968,181,589

98.03

180,399,679

1.97

9,148,581,268

44.79%

9,281,435

repurchased shares

11.

To authorise the

Company to purchase its

own ordinary shares

9,008,975,373

98.90

99,910,779

1.10

9,108,886,152

44.59%

48,970,855

(special resolution)

12.

To authorise the

Directors to allot equity

securities in relation to

Contingent Convertible

8,916,564,970

97.45

232,944,859

2.55

9,149,509,829

44.79%

8,347,135

Securities

13.

To disapply pre-emption

rights in relation to the

issue of Contingent

Convertible Securities

8,850,179,018

96.75

297,690,677

3.25

9,147,869,695

44.79%

9,986,035

(special resolution)

14.

To call general meetings

(other than an AGM) on

14 clear days' notice

8,486,756,732

92.74

664,797,296

7.26

9,151,554,028

44.80%

6,308,163

(special resolution)

15.

Climate change

resolution (special

9,090,908,610

99.71

26,823,124

0.29

9,117,731,734

44.64%

40,097,856

resolution)

16.

Shareholder

requisitioned resolution

regarding the Midland

Bank defined benefit

pension scheme (special

409,529,723

4.53

8,623,769,555

95.47

9,033,299,278

44.22%

124,553,703

resolution)

  • based on total issued share capital (the "ISC") (excluding 325,273,407 ordinary shares held in treasury) as at 12.01am (London time) on Thursday 27 May 2021.

2. Board & Committee Changes

Laura Cha, Henri de Castries and Heidi Miller retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, they will each receive their pro-rata entitlement to non-executive director fees for the month of May 2021 and are not entitled to any payments for loss of office.

The following changes to the Committee structure took effect from the conclusion of the AGM:

  • Laura Cha, Henri de Castries and Heidi Miller stepped down from the Committees of which they were members following their retirement from the Board;
  • Eileen Murray stepped down as a member of the Group Audit Committee;
  • Pauline van der Meer Mohr stepped down as a member of the Group Risk Committee;
  • Irene Lee stepped down as a member of the Group Remuneration Committee; and
  • Dr José Antonio Meade Kuribreña was appointed as an additional member of the Group Remuneration Committee.

Accordingly, at the conclusion of the 2021 AGM, the composition of the principal Board committees will be as follows:

Group

Nomination &

Group Audit

Group Risk

Corporate

Remuneration

Committee

Committee1

Governance

Committee1,2

Committee1

David Nish

Jackson Tai

Pauline van der

Mark Tucker

(Chair)

(Chair)

Meer Mohr (Chair)

(Chair)

James Forese

Steven

James Forese

James Forese

Jackson Tai

Guggenheimer

Dr José Antonio

Steven

Pauline van der

Dr José Antonio

Meade Kuribreña

Guggenheimer

Meade Kuribreña

Meer Mohr

Irene Lee

Eileen Murray

Dr José Antonio

David Nish

Meade Kuribreña

Eileen Murray

David Nish

Jackson Tai

Pauline van der

Meer Mohr

  1. The Company announced earlier in the year that Dame Carolyn Fairbairn and Rachel Duan will be joining the Board on 1 September 2021. They will both become members of the Group Remuneration Committee and Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee. Dame Carolyn Fairbairn will also become a member of the Group Risk Committee.
  2. David Nish stepped down from the Group Remuneration Committee on 23 February 2021.

3. Other

  • Computershare Investor Services PLC, the Company's Share Registrar, acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions.
  • Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing
    Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
  • As at 12.01am (London time) on Thursday 27 May 2021, the total number of issued ordinary shares of US$0.50 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 20,426,038,216, which excludes 325,273,407 ordinary shares held in treasury. A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes
    'for' and 'against' a resolution.
  • In accordance with Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules there were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions. No shareholder was required under the Hong Kong Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

As at the time of this announcement, the following are Directors of the Company: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
11:27aHSBC  : 2021 AGM results announcement - English (PDF 352KB)
PU
11:06aHSBC  : US Still 'Key' for HSBC's Future Growth Plans, CEO Says
MT
10:58aHSBC  : Shareholders Vote In Favor Of Climate Change Resolution
MT
09:13aHSBC  : Shareholders back HSBC's net zero commitments
PU
07:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Investors Weigh Inflatio..
DJ
07:45aHSBC says U.S. remains vital market despite retail exit
RE
07:10aEXCLUSIVE : The former UBS and JPMorgan heavyweights shaking up private banks ac..
AQ
07:03aHSBC  : AGM STATEMENTS (Form 6-K)
PU
06:57aHSBC  : 2021 AGM statements - English (PDF 421KB)
PU
06:50aAsian Stock Markets Outside China Rally on Economic Outlook
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 349 M - -
Net income 2021 8 974 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 224 652
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,70 $
Last Close Price 6,39 $
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC18.83%129 200
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.34%497 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.38%364 624
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%278 886
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.31.85%228 967
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 344