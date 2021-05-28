HSBC : 2021 AGM results announcement - English (PDF 352KB)
05/28/2021 | 11:27am EDT
28 May 2021
HSBC Holdings plc
Poll results of 2021 Annual General Meeting
and
Changes to Board and Committee Composition
1. Poll Results
Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces the results of the poll vote for each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM.
Resolutions 1 to 7, 10 and 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8, 9, 11 and 13 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.
In line with the Board's recommendation, resolution 16 was not passed.
The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:
VOTES
% OF
VOTES
% OF
VOTES
% OF
VOTES
FOR
VOTES
AGAINST
VOTES
TOTAL
ISC
WITHHELD
CAST
CAST
VOTED*
1. To receive the Annual
Report and Accounts 2020
8,975,639,562
98.47
139,733,519
1.53
9,115,373,081
44.63%
42,542,124
2. To approve the Directors'
Remuneration Report
8,898,898,415
97.30
246,557,676
2.70
9,145,456,091
44.77%
12,404,292
3. (a) To elect James Forese
as a Director
9,001,158,881
98.39
146,846,467
1.61
9,148,005,348
44.79%
8,063,224
3.(b) To elect Steven
Guggenheimer as a
9,001,270,911
98.39
146,863,813
1.61
9,148,134,724
44.79%
7,936,528
Director
3.(c) To elect Eileen Murray
as a Director
9,074,179,751
99.19
74,549,741
0.81
9,148,729,492
44.79%
7,340,086
3. (d) To re-elect Irene Lee as
a Director
8,806,744,612
96.25
342,711,481
3.75
9,149,456,093
44.79%
6,615,719
3.(e) To re-elect Dr José
Antonio Meade
8,997,888,508
98.35
150,828,671
1.65
9,148,717,179
44.79%
7,352,383
Kuribreña as a Director
3.(f) To re-elect David Nish
as a Director
8,887,215,064
97.14
261,827,764
2.86
9,149,042,828
44.79%
7,026,734
3.(g) To re-elect Noel Quinn
as a Director
9,115,892,860
99.63
33,640,396
0.37
9,149,533,256
44.79%
6,535,389
3.(h) To re-elect Ewen
Stevenson as a Director
9,107,594,754
99.55
41,255,334
0.45
9,148,850,088
44.79%
7,218,759
HSBC Holdings plc
Registered Office and Group Head Office:
8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com
Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987
VOTES
% OF
VOTES
% OF
VOTES
% OF
VOTES
FOR
VOTES
AGAINST
VOTES
TOTAL
ISC
WITHHELD
CAST
CAST
VOTED*
3.(i)
To re-elect Jackson Tai
as a Director
8,971,052,787
98.06
177,893,333
1.94
9,148,946,120
44.79%
7,117,053
3.(j)
To re-elect Mark E
Tucker as a Director
8,755,791,196
95.70
393,741,046
4.30
9,149,532,242
44.79%
6,537,004
3.(k) To re-elect Pauline van
der Meer Mohr as a
8,985,364,554
98.31
154,426,855
1.69
9,139,791,409
44.75%
16,280,316
Director
4.
To re-appoint
PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP as Auditor of the
9,039,485,981
98.78
111,997,771
1.22
9,151,483,752
44.80%
6,362,355
Company
5.
To authorise the Group
Audit Committee to
determine the
remuneration of the
9,118,334,348
99.68
29,087,713
0.32
9,147,422,061
44.78%
10,392,073
Auditor
6.
To authorise the
Company to make
8,827,558,809
97.32
242,722,442
2.68
9,070,281,251
44.41%
87,469,065
political donations
7.
To authorise the
Directors to allot shares
8,736,425,791
95.47
414,575,997
4.53
9,151,001,788
44.80%
6,857,093
8.
To disapply pre-emption
rights (special resolution)
9,005,142,084
98.44
142,482,468
1.56
9,147,624,552
44.78%
10,217,030
9.
To further disapply pre-
emption rights for
acquisitions (special
8,760,225,065
95.76
387,859,876
4.24
9,148,084,941
44.79%
9,768,042
resolution)
10.
To authorise the
Directors to allot any
8,968,181,589
98.03
180,399,679
1.97
9,148,581,268
44.79%
9,281,435
repurchased shares
11.
To authorise the
Company to purchase its
own ordinary shares
9,008,975,373
98.90
99,910,779
1.10
9,108,886,152
44.59%
48,970,855
(special resolution)
12.
To authorise the
Directors to allot equity
securities in relation to
Contingent Convertible
8,916,564,970
97.45
232,944,859
2.55
9,149,509,829
44.79%
8,347,135
Securities
13.
To disapply pre-emption
rights in relation to the
issue of Contingent
Convertible Securities
8,850,179,018
96.75
297,690,677
3.25
9,147,869,695
44.79%
9,986,035
(special resolution)
14.
To call general meetings
(other than an AGM) on
14 clear days' notice
8,486,756,732
92.74
664,797,296
7.26
9,151,554,028
44.80%
6,308,163
(special resolution)
15.
Climate change
resolution (special
9,090,908,610
99.71
26,823,124
0.29
9,117,731,734
44.64%
40,097,856
resolution)
16.
Shareholder
requisitioned resolution
regarding the Midland
Bank defined benefit
pension scheme (special
409,529,723
4.53
8,623,769,555
95.47
9,033,299,278
44.22%
124,553,703
resolution)
based on total issued share capital (the "ISC") (excluding 325,273,407 ordinary shares held in treasury) as at 12.01am (London time) on Thursday 27 May 2021.
2. Board & Committee Changes
Laura Cha, Henri de Castries and Heidi Miller retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, they will each receive their pro-rata entitlement to non-executive director fees for the month of May 2021 and are not entitled to any payments for loss of office.
The following changes to the Committee structure took effect from the conclusion of the AGM:
Laura Cha, Henri de Castries and Heidi Miller stepped down from the Committees of which they were members following their retirement from the Board;
Eileen Murray stepped down as a member of the Group Audit Committee;
Pauline van der Meer Mohr stepped down as a member of the Group Risk Committee;
Irene Lee stepped down as a member of the Group Remuneration Committee; and
Dr José Antonio Meade Kuribreña was appointed as an additional member of the Group Remuneration Committee.
Accordingly, at the conclusion of the 2021 AGM, the composition of the principal Board committees will be as follows:
Group
Nomination &
Group Audit
Group Risk
Corporate
Remuneration
Committee
Committee1
Governance
Committee1,2
Committee1
David Nish
Jackson Tai
Pauline van der
Mark Tucker
(Chair)
(Chair)
Meer Mohr (Chair)
(Chair)
James Forese
Steven
James Forese
James Forese
Jackson Tai
Guggenheimer
Dr José Antonio
Steven
Pauline van der
Dr José Antonio
Meade Kuribreña
Guggenheimer
Meade Kuribreña
Meer Mohr
Irene Lee
Eileen Murray
Dr José Antonio
David Nish
Meade Kuribreña
Eileen Murray
David Nish
Jackson Tai
Pauline van der
Meer Mohr
The Company announced earlier in the year that Dame Carolyn Fairbairn and Rachel Duan will be joining the Board on 1 September 2021. They will both become members of the Group Remuneration Committee and Nomination & Corporate Governance Committee. Dame Carolyn Fairbairn will also become a member of the Group Risk Committee.
David Nish stepped down from the Group Remuneration Committee on 23 February 2021.
3. Other
Computershare Investor Services PLC, the Company's Share Registrar, acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing
Authority's National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
As at 12.01am (London time) on Thursday 27 May 2021, the total number of issued ordinary shares of US$0.50 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 20,426,038,216, which excludes 325,273,407 ordinary shares held in treasury. A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes
'for' and 'against' a resolution.
In accordance with Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules there were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions. No shareholder was required under the Hong Kong Listing Rules to abstain from voting.
As at the time of this announcement, the following are Directors of the Company: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, James Anthony Forese† , Steven Guggenheimer† , Irene Lee† , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña† , Eileen K Murray† , David Nish† , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .
* Non-executive Group Chairman
Independent non-executive Director
For and on behalf of
HSBC Holdings plc
Aileen Taylor
Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer