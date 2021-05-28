HSBC : 2021 AGM results announcement - English (PDF 352KB)

28 May 2021

HSBC Holdings plc

Poll results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

and

Changes to Board and Committee Composition

1. Poll Results

Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces the results of the poll vote for each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM.

Resolutions 1 to 7, 10 and 12 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8, 9, 11 and 13 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

In line with the Board's recommendation, resolution 16 was not passed.

The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:

VOTES % OF VOTES % OF VOTES % OF VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES TOTAL ISC WITHHELD CAST CAST VOTED* 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 2020 8,975,639,562 98.47 139,733,519 1.53 9,115,373,081 44.63% 42,542,124 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 8,898,898,415 97.30 246,557,676 2.70 9,145,456,091 44.77% 12,404,292 3. (a) To elect James Forese as a Director 9,001,158,881 98.39 146,846,467 1.61 9,148,005,348 44.79% 8,063,224 3.(b) To elect Steven Guggenheimer as a 9,001,270,911 98.39 146,863,813 1.61 9,148,134,724 44.79% 7,936,528 Director 3.(c) To elect Eileen Murray as a Director 9,074,179,751 99.19 74,549,741 0.81 9,148,729,492 44.79% 7,340,086 3. (d) To re-elect Irene Lee as a Director 8,806,744,612 96.25 342,711,481 3.75 9,149,456,093 44.79% 6,615,719 3.(e) To re-elect Dr José Antonio Meade 8,997,888,508 98.35 150,828,671 1.65 9,148,717,179 44.79% 7,352,383 Kuribreña as a Director 3.(f) To re-elect David Nish as a Director 8,887,215,064 97.14 261,827,764 2.86 9,149,042,828 44.79% 7,026,734 3.(g) To re-elect Noel Quinn as a Director 9,115,892,860 99.63 33,640,396 0.37 9,149,533,256 44.79% 6,535,389 3.(h) To re-elect Ewen Stevenson as a Director 9,107,594,754 99.55 41,255,334 0.45 9,148,850,088 44.79% 7,218,759

