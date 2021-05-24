HSBC : ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES (Form 6-K)

ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

HSBC Holdings plc has today issued US$2,000,000,000 0.976% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 (the '2025 Notes') and US$3,000,000,000 2.804% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032 (the '2032 Notes' and, together with the 2025 Notes, the 'Notes') pursuant to an indenture dated 26 August 2009 (as amended or supplemented from time to time and as most recently amended and supplemented by a twenty-first supplemental indenture dated 24 May 2021).

Application will be made to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investor enquiries to:

GregCase +44 (0) 207992 3825 investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to:



Ankit Patel +44 (0) 20 7991 9813 ankit.patel@hsbc.com

Disclaimers

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which have been filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by writing or telephoning us at either of the following addresses:

Group Company Secretary

HSBC Holdings plc

8 Canada Square

London E14 5HQ

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 7991 8888

HSBC Holdings plc

c/o HSBC Bank USA, National Association

452 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York, 10018

Attn: Company Secretary

Tel: +1 212 525 5000

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe or purchase any of the Securities. No action has been taken in any jurisdiction to permit a public offering of the Securities where such action is required other than in the US. The offer and sale of the Securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions.

This document is for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the 'Financial Promotion Order'), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.') of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom ('UK'), or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ('FSMA') in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). This document is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

EU PRIIPs REGULATION/PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS. The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ('EEA'). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, 'MiFID II'); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 ( the 'IDD'), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the 'EU PRIIPs Regulation') for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

UK PRIIPS REGULATION-PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS. The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the 'EUWA'); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by the Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the 'UK PRIIPs Regulation') for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

Notes to editors:

1. HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,958bn at 31 March 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

2. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement is:

Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha†, Henri de Castries†, James Anthony Forese†, Steven Guggenheimer† ,Irene Lee†, José Antonio Meade Kuribreña†, Heidi Miller†, Eileen K Murray†, David Nish†, Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr†.

* Non-executive Group Chairman

† Independent non-executive Director

ends/all