HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/15 11:35:21 am
421.15 GBX   -1.81%
02:20pHSBC  : Notice of Redemption
PU
12:07pSterling edges up slightly, but struggles to regain momentum
RE
10:56aJD COM  : HSBC Adjusts JD.com's Price Target to $98 From $108, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
HSBC : Notice of Redemption

04/15/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
News Release

15 April 2021

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

US$2,000,000,000 6.875% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities

(Callable June 2021 and Every Five Years Thereafter)

(CUSIP No. 404280 BC2; ISIN: US404280BC26)* (the 'Securities')

  • No representation is made as to the correctness of such numbers either as printed on the Securities or as contained in this Notice of Redemption, and reliance may be placed only on the other identification numbers printed on the Securities, and any such redemption shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such numbers.

To:

The Holders of the Securities

NOTE: THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS, AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

The Securities have been issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of 1 August 2014 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the 'Base Indenture'), between HSBC Holdings plc, as issuer (the 'Issuer'), The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, as trustee (the 'Trustee'), and HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as paying agent and registrar ('HSBC Bank USA'), as supplemented and amended by a supplemental indenture dated as of 1 June 2016 (the 'Fourth Supplemental Indenture' and, together with the Base Indenture, the 'Indenture') among the Issuer, the Trustee and HSBC Bank USA as paying agent, registrar and calculation agent. Capitalised terms used and not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Indenture.

The Issuer has elected to redeem the Securities in whole in accordance with the terms of the Indenture and the Securities (the 'Optional Redemption').

Pursuant to Sections 11.02 and 11.04 of the Base Indenture and Section 2.11(a) of the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the Company hereby provides notice of the following information relating to the Optional Redemption:

  • The redemption date for the Securities shall be 1 June 2021 (the 'Redemption Date').
  • The redemption price for the Securities shall be US$1,000 per US$1,000 principal amount of the Securities, together with any accrued but unpaid interest (excluding any interest cancelled or deemed to have been cancelled as described in Sections 2.03 and 2.04 of the Fourth Supplemental Indenture) to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the 'Redemption Price').
  • Subject to any conditions and/or the limited circumstances contained in the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, on the Redemption Date the Redemption Price shall become due and payable upon each such Security to be redeemed and interest thereon shall cease to accrue on or after such date.
  • Securities should be surrendered at the registered office of HSBC Bank USA at 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018.

The Issuer has requested that the Securities be delisted from the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin on the Redemption Date.

This news release is issued by

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

|PUBLIC|

Notice of Redemption/2

Questions relating to this Notice of Redemption should be addressed to HSBC Bank USA via e-mail at CTLANYDealManagement@us.hsbc.com, at its registered office or via telephone at +1 (212) 525 7221.

IMPORTANT TAX INFORMATION

EXISTING FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW MAY REQUIRE BACKUP WITHHOLDING OF 24% OF ANY PAYMENTS TO HOLDERS PRESENTING THEIR SECURITIES FOR PAYMENTS WHO HAVE FAILED TO FURNISH A TAXPAYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, CERTIFIED TO BE CORRECT UNDER PENALTY OF PERJURY ON A COMPLETE AND VALID INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE ('IRS') FORM W-9 OR APPLICABLE FORM W-8 TO THE APPLICABLE PAYER OR WITHHOLDING AGENT. HOLDERS MAY ALSO BE SUBJECT TO A PENALTY OF $50.00 FOR FAILURE TO PROVIDE SUCH NUMBER.

ends/more

Investor enquiries to:

Greg Case

+44 (0) 20 7992 3825

investorrelations@hsbc.com

Media enquiries to:

Ankit Patel

+44 (0) 20 7991 9813

ankit.patel@hsbc.com

Vinh Tran

+852 2822 4924

vinhtran@hsbc.com.hk

Note to editors:

1. HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The HSBC Group serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

2. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement is: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer ,Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director

ends/all

|PUBLIC|

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 18:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
