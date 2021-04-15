HSBC : Notice of Redemption

News Release

15 April 2021

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

US$2,000,000,000 6.875% Perpetual Subordinated Contingent Convertible Securities

(Callable June 2021 and Every Five Years Thereafter)

(CUSIP No. 404280 BC2; ISIN: US404280BC26)* (the 'Securities')

No representation is made as to the correctness of such numbers either as printed on the Securities or as contained in this Notice of Redemption, and reliance may be placed only on the other identification numbers printed on the Securities, and any such redemption shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such numbers.

To: The Holders of the Securities

NOTE: THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS, AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO THE REGISTERED HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

The Securities have been issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of 1 August 2014 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the 'Base Indenture'), between HSBC Holdings plc, as issuer (the 'Issuer'), The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, as trustee (the 'Trustee'), and HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as paying agent and registrar ('HSBC Bank USA'), as supplemented and amended by a supplemental indenture dated as of 1 June 2016 (the 'Fourth Supplemental Indenture' and, together with the Base Indenture, the 'Indenture') among the Issuer, the Trustee and HSBC Bank USA as paying agent, registrar and calculation agent. Capitalised terms used and not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Indenture.

The Issuer has elected to redeem the Securities in whole in accordance with the terms of the Indenture and the Securities (the 'Optional Redemption').

Pursuant to Sections 11.02 and 11.04 of the Base Indenture and Section 2.11(a) of the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the Company hereby provides notice of the following information relating to the Optional Redemption:

The redemption date for the Securities shall be 1 June 2021 (the ' Redemption Date ' ).

The redemption price for the Securities shall be US$1,000 per US$1,000 principal amount of the Securities, together with any accrued but unpaid interest (excluding any interest cancelled or deemed to have been cancelled as described in Sections 2.03 and 2.04 of the Fourth Supplemental Indenture) to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the ' Redemption Price ').

'). Subject to any conditions and/or the limited circumstances contained in the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, on the Redemption Date the Redemption Price shall become due and payable upon each such Security to be redeemed and interest thereon shall cease to accrue on or after such date.

Securities should be surrendered at the registered office of HSBC Bank USA at 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018.

The Issuer has requested that the Securities be delisted from the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin on the Redemption Date.