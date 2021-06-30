Log in
HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (Form 6-K)

06/30/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following acquisitions of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the 'Shares') in HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') took place in London on 28 June 2021. The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at £4.22669 per Share.
Name
Number of Shares acquired
Nuno Matos
35
Barry O'Byrne
35
Ian Stuart
35
The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Nuno Matos
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-06-28
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
£4.23
35
£147.93
Aggregated
£4.227
35
£147.93
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Barry O'Byrne
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, Global Commercial Banking
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-06-28
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
£4.23
35
£147.93
Aggregated
£4.227
35
£147.93
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person
Ian Stuart
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive, HSBC UK Bank plc
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
HSBC Holdings plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction
Financial Instrument
Identification Code
Place of Transaction
Currency
2021-06-28
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
GB0005405286
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
GBP - British Pound
Nature of Transaction:
Price
Volume
Total
Acquisition under the UK Share Incentive Plan
£4.23
35
£147.93
Aggregated
£4.227
35
£147.93
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Lee Davis
Shareholder Services
020 7991 3048

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 18:33:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
