HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") (Form 6-K)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

On 24 May 2021, awards (the 'Awards') of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the 'Shares') in HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') were granted under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements. Awards comprise part of the relevant employees' fixed remuneration for 2021. The Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 May 2021 of £4.4445.

The Awards vest in full on the date of grant. Individual tax liabilities in respect of the vesting of the Awards were satisfied in cash. The number of Shares received by the Directors named below is therefore net of tax.

The Awards will be released in five equal annual instalments starting from March 2022.

Name Number of Shares vested Noel Quinn 67,573 Ewen Stevenson 37,761

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Noel Quinn 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Executive Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-05-24 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.44 67,573 £300,328.20 Aggregated £4.444 67,573 £300,328.20

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name of natural person Ewen Stevenson 2 - Reason for the notification Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity HSBC Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier code MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39 4 - Details of the transaction(s) Transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2021-05-24 Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each GB0005405286 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP - British Pound Nature of Transaction: Price Volume Total Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 £4.44 37,761 £167,828.76 Aggregated £4.444 37,761 £167,828.76

