HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") (Form 6-K)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
On 24 May 2021, awards (the 'Awards') of US$0.50 ordinary shares (the 'Shares') in HSBC Holdings plc (the 'Company') were granted under the HSBC fixed pay allowance arrangements. Awards comprise part of the relevant employees' fixed remuneration for 2021. The Awards were made in London and are based upon the closing Share price on the London Stock Exchange on 21 May 2021 of £4.4445.
The Awards vest in full on the date of grant. Individual tax liabilities in respect of the vesting of the Awards were satisfied in cash. The number of Shares received by the Directors named below is therefore net of tax.
The Awards will be released in five equal annual instalments starting from March 2022.
|
Name
|
Number of Shares vested
|
Noel Quinn
|
67,573
|
Ewen Stevenson
|
37,761
The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Name of natural person
|
Noel Quinn
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Executive
|
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Full name of the entity
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
2021-05-24
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011
|
|
£4.44
|
67,573
|
£300,328.20
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£4.444
|
67,573
|
£300,328.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name of natural person
|
Ewen Stevenson
|
|
|
|
|
2 - Reason for the notification
|
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Full name of the entity
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier code
|
MLU0ZO3ML4LN2LL2TL39
|
|
|
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
|
|
Transaction(s) summary table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Transaction
|
Financial Instrument
|
Identification Code
|
Place of Transaction
|
Currency
|
|
|
2021-05-24
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.50 each
|
GB0005405286
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
GBP - British Pound
|
|
|
Nature of Transaction:
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
Acquisition under the HSBC Share Plan 2011
|
|
£4.44
|
37,761
|
£167,828.76
|
|
|
Aggregated
|
£4.444
|
37,761
|
£167,828.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For any queries related to this notification, please contact:
Larissa Wilson
Shareholder Services
020 7991 0595
