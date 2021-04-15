Log in
HSBC : Overseas Regulatory Announcement- Board meeting

04/15/2021 | 05:27am EDT
The following is the text of an announcement released to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 15 April 2021 pursuant to rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

15 April 2021

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

EARNINGS RELEASE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2021

Pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, notice is given that a meeting of a committee of the Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc will be held on 27 April 2021 to consider the announcement of the Earnings Release for the First Quarter 2021.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Aileen Taylor

Group Company Secretary and Chief Governance Officer

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , James Anthony Forese , Steven Guggenheimer , Irene Lee , José Antonio Meade Kuribreña , Heidi Miller , Eileen K Murray , David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
