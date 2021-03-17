HSBC : in Talks to Sell French Retail Bank to Cerberus

By Simon Clark



HSBC Holdings PLC is in exclusive talks to sell its unprofitable French retail bank to New York-based private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP as part of a global reorganization of its operations, the bank told employees this week.

HSBC, which once marketed itself as the world's local bank, is withdrawing from retail banking in France as it scales back in Europe and North America and boosts its presence in Asia, where it makes most of its profit. The London-based bank is also considering selling its unprofitable U.S. retail banking network.

Cerberus plans to combine HSBC France with My Money Group, a French lender it acquired in 2017 from General Electric Co., according to a message that Jean Beunardeau, the head of HSBC's continental European operations, sent to French employees and that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

"Discussions are still ongoing and are expected to be for some weeks to come, and these may or may not lead to a transaction," Mr. Beunardeau wrote. The proposed transaction will include HSBC's French retail-banking and wealth-management operations but not its insurance and asset-management operations, according to the message. HSBC may continue to distribute insurance and asset-management products through the French bank after the sale, Mr. Beunardeau said.

