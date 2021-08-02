Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 11:35:30 am
397.45 GBX   -0.72%
02:04aHSBC : Earnings Flash (HSBA.L) HSBC Posts H1 Revenue $25.6M
MT
02:03aHSBC : Earnings Flash (HSBA.L) HSBC Reports H1 EPS $0.36
MT
01:26aTAKE FIVE : Jobs, crackdowns and a fork
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC profit more than doubles as economies rebound, loan-loss fears ebb

08/02/2021 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The HSBC logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings on Monday reported forecast-beating first-half pretax profit that more than doubled from a weak performance last year when it made huge provisions for pandemic-related bad loans.

Encouraged by an economic rebound in Hong Kong and Britain, its two biggest markets, HSBC reinstated dividend payments and released $700 million that had been set aside to cover potential bad loans. That compares with $6.9 billion in loan-loss provisions made in the same period a year ago.

Pretax profit for Europe's biggest bank by assets came in at $10.8 billion versus $4.32 billion in the same period a year earlier and was higher than the $9.45 billion average of 15 analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

Revenue, however, fell 4% due to the low interest rate environment.

HSBC said given the brighter outlook globally as economies recover better than expected from the pandemic, it expects credit losses to be below its medium-term forecast of 0.3%-0.4% of its loans.

The bank also said that for the year, it could even make a net release of funds from earlier provisions rather than add to them, but it was hard to say definitely due to the unknown impact of government support programmes, vaccine rollouts and new strains of the virus.

It plans to pay an interim dividend of seven cents a share after the Bank of England scrapped payout curbs last month.

Reflecting its better than expected loan performance, HSBC will move to within its target payout range of 40-55% of reported earnings per share within 2021, it added.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Alun John and Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
02:04aHSBC : Earnings Flash (HSBA.L) HSBC Posts H1 Revenue $25.6M
MT
02:03aHSBC : Earnings Flash (HSBA.L) HSBC Reports H1 EPS $0.36
MT
01:26aTAKE FIVE : Jobs, crackdowns and a fork
RE
01:12aHSBC : Interim dividend for the 2021 half year - English
PU
12:45aUNICREDIT : Hsbc raises target price to eur 11 from eur 10
RE
12:26aHSBC : Reinstates Interim Dividend As H1 Profit Soars On Asset Gains
MT
12:22aHSBC : Interim Results 2021 media release
PU
12:22aHSBC : Interim Report 2021
PU
12:22aHSBC : Interim Results 2021 Presentation to Investors and Analysts
PU
12:22aHSBC : 2Q 2021 Data Pack (PDF)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 373 M - -
Net income 2021 9 155 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 224 652
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,52 $
Average target price 6,67 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC4.91%112 895
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%239 758
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%188 648
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.98%176 206