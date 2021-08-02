Log in
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 11:35:30 am
397.45 GBX   -0.72%
12:26aHSBC : Reinstates Interim Dividend As H1 Profit Soars On Asset Gains
MT
12:22aHSBC : Interim Results 2021 media release
PU
12:22aHSBC : Interim Report 2021
PU
HSBC profit more than doubles, better than expected

08/02/2021 | 12:22am EDT
Logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Monday first-half pretax profit more than doubled, beating expectations as the bank benefited from an economic rebound in Hong Kong and Britain.

Pretax profit for Europe's biggest bank by assets came in at $10.8 billion versus $4.32 billion in the same period a year earlier and was higher than the $9.45 billion average of 15 analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

HSBC said it would pay a dividend of seven cents a share after the Bank of England scrapped payout curbs last month.

It also said that given the brighter outlook globally as economies recover better than expected from the pandemic, it now expects credit losses to be below its medium-term forecast of 0.3-0.4% of its loans.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 373 M - -
Net income 2021 9 155 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 224 652
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC4.91%112 895
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%239 758
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%188 648
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.98%176 206