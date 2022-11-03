Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-02 pm EDT
456.80 GBX   -0.38%
12:32aHSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
RE
11/02HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate
BU
11/02Hsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike

11/03/2022 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city's de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority earlier on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window to 4.25% from 3.50%.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
12:32aHSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
RE
11/02HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate
BU
11/02Hsbc : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (&l..
PU
11/02IN BRIEF: Impact Healthcare REIT extends revolving credit facility
AN
11/02Hsbc : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 September 2022
PU
11/02Green crap? esg claims in spotlight
AQ
11/01HSBC accused of pumping 'green bonds' into fossil fuel projects
AQ
10/31HSBC U.S. Private Banking Enhances Wealth Management Solutions with Addepar
BU
10/31Disclosure : Financial Institution Advertisement Banned By UK Regulator
AQ
10/30Two Canadian Lenders Drop Out as Bidders for HSBC's Local Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 637 M - -
Net income 2022 13 794 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,73x
Yield 2022 5,76%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 219 697
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,23 $
Average target price 7,52 $
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC1.82%103 660
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.51%375 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.63%290 412
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.27%189 051
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.15%178 903
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.59%134 999