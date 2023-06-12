Advanced search
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:06:02 2023-06-12 am EDT
607.65 GBX   +0.02%
06:00aCanadian wildfires shutter sawmills, drive up lumber prices
RE
05:56aHSBC relaunches Silicon Valley Bank UK as HSBC Innovation Banking
AN
01:21aRefreshed SVB UK unit prepares charm offensive
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC relaunches Silicon Valley Bank UK as HSBC Innovation Banking

06/12/2023 | 05:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - HSBC Holdings PLC on Monday launched HSBC Innovation Banking, its rebrand of Silicon Valley Bank UK, which HSBC bought following the collapse of its US parent earlier this year.

Silicon Valley Bank UK will now be known as HSBC Innovation Banking Ltd.

This new offering combines both "the innovation expertise and bespoke financial services" of SVB UK, with newly assembled HSBC innovation teams in the US, Israel and Hong Kong, the London-based bank said.

Additionally, HSBC Innovation Banking will support a range of businesses, from early-stage growth ones to late-stage public and private corporates, it said.

The UK team has more than 650 employees, and also covers Denmark and Sweden, while the US team has over 40 employees. HSBC said it is recruiting in Tel Aviv and Hong Kong.

"The UK is home to world-leading tech and life sciences sectors. HSBC Innovation Banking will help innovative businesses to unlock their potential, create more jobs and access new global opportunities – supporting my priority to grow the UK economy and cement our position as a science and tech superpower," said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Back in early March, the Asia-focused lender said its ring-fenced UK subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank PLC, had bought SVB UK for the nominal price of GBP1. The bank's Californian parent had collapsed, with US regulators seizing assets, before the Bank of England ordered SVB UK into insolvency.

At the time of the acquisition, SVB UK had loans of around GBP5.5 billion, with deposits of around GBP6.7 billion. Its tangible equity was around GBP1.4 billion.

HSBC Holdings shares were trading 0.1% higher at 608.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

