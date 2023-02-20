HSBC's Fourth-Quarter Profit More Than Doubled

By Yifan Wang

HSBC Holdings PLC' fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled compared with the same period a year earlier, as higher interest rates boosted its top-line growth while better cost efficiency further supported profitability.

Net profit surged to $4.62 billion, sharply higher from the $1.79 billion profit in the same period a year earlier, the Asia-focused lender said Tuesday.

Operating income rose 24% to $14.875 billion, mainly driven by higher net interest income as global central banks tightened monetary policies throughout 2022 which led to sharply higher policy interest rates in the past quarter .

The bank maintained its target of achieving a return on average tangible equity of at least 12% for 2023 onwards.

It also guided for at least $36 billion in net interest income for the new year.

