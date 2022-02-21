Log in
HSBC's Fourth-Quarter Profit More Than Tripled

02/21/2022 | 11:49pm EST
By Yifan Wang

HSBC Holdings PLC's fourth-quarter net profit more than tripled from a year earlier, ending 2021 with a strong earnings turnaround even as it cautioned about risks in China.

Net profit surged to $1.79 billion in the quarter from $562 million in the same period a year earlier, one of its toughest quarters since the pandemic began, the Asia-focused lender said Tuesday.

Revenue rose 2.0% to $11.99 billion, mainly driven by higher income from its commercial banking businesses, such as loan products and the provision of financial services.

The bank now targets a "mid-single-digit lending growth" pace for 2022, thanks to global central banks' plans to raise interest rates this year.

"Our net interest income outlook is now significantly more positive," it said. It expects to deliver a return-on-tangible-equity rate of at least 10% in 2023, higher than its earlier guidance, if "policy rates were to follow the current implied market consensus," HSBC said.

But the bank cautioned of lingering risks, especially in China, one of its major markets. "Uncertainty remains given recent developments in China's commercial real estate sector, while inflationary pressures persist in many of our markets," it said.


