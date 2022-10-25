Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
475.10 GBX   -0.58%
HSBC's Third-Quarter Profit Fell 46% on Impairments, Rising Provisions
DJ
HSBC Group CFO to Resign in December; Successor Named
MT
HSBC's Q3 Profit Shrinks on French Retail Unit Sale, Credit Losses
MT
HSBC's Third-Quarter Profit Fell 46% on Impairments, Rising Provisions

10/25/2022 | 12:41am EDT
By Clarence Leong


HSBC Holdings PLC's third-quarter net profit slid 46% from a year earlier as the bank booked impairment charges for the disposal of its retail-banking operations in France and a rise in credit provisions.

The Asia-focused lender posted $1.91 billion net profit for the three months to Sept. 30, down from $3.54 billion in the year-earlier period, it said Tuesday.

Net operating income dropped 3.2% to $11.62 billion, despite a 30% rise in net interest income to $8.58 billion as rising interest rates globally boosted income from loans. The lender said the decline was due to the impairment on the planned disposal of its banking operations in France and "adverse foreign-currency translation impacts."

HSBC set aside more provisions against bad loans, reporting expected credit losses of $1.1 billion for the quarter, which reflect "increased economic uncertainty, inflation, rising interest rates and the ongoing developments in mainland China's commercial real-estate sector," it said. That compares with a net release of $659 million in the same period last year.

The bank upgraded its guidance for net interest income for 2022 to $32 billion from at least $31 billion previously. But for 2023, it now expects net interest income of at least $36 billion, down from its previous guidance of at least $37 billion, partly due to sterling weakening against the greenback.

"We retained a tight grip on costs, despite inflationary pressures, and remain on track to achieve our cost targets for 2022 and 2023," Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The bank is focused on "delivering our returns target of at least 12% from 2023 onwards and, as a result, higher distributions to our shareholders," he added.

The lender didn't declare a dividend for the quarter. It had said earlier that it intends to return to paying quarterly dividends in 2023.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 0040ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 184 M - -
Net income 2022 12 766 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 218 866
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,37 $
Average target price 7,66 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Bell Chief Executive Officer
Yi Chien Liao Co-Chief Executive Officer
Georges Elhedery Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gregory L. Guyett Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Matos Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC5.90%105 911
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776