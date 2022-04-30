Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/29 11:37:39 am EDT
501.70 GBX   +1.55%
04/29HSBC : Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares
PU
04/29HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
RE
04/29HSBC : Poll results of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Changes to Board and Committee Composition - English (PDF 359KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source

04/30/2022 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A branch of HSBC bank is seen in central London

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings' largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, has called for a break-up of the London-based bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. Ping An has set out its plan to split the company to HSBC's board, according to earlier media reports, which also cited people familiar with the matter.

"Ping An supports all reform proposals from investors that can help with HSBC's operations and long-term value growth," a spokesperson said on Saturday.

HSBC did not comment on Ping An's involvement but defended its overall strategy in a statement on Friday. "We believe we've got the right strategy and are focused on executing it," a spokesperson for the bank said by email. The plan would unlock greater value for HSBC shareholders by separating its Asia operations, where the bank makes most of its money, and other parts of its business, the reports said. CEO Noel Quinn, who has been running HSBC for more than two years, has doubled down on Asia by moving global executives there and ploughing billions of dollars in the lucrative wealth management business, with a focus on the region. Some analysts have also called for HSBC to split its global business, arguing that the bank makes most of its money in Asia and that its global network adds costs without delivering enough benefit. GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS HSBC has been navigating escalating political tensions between China, Europe and the United States. "There is some sense to the proposal in a political context, but HSBC does benefit from having a foothold in both the West and Asia," said John Cronin, banking analyst at Goodbody, on Friday. Reuters reported last year that Beijing had grown disenchanted with HSBC over sensitive domestic and internationallegal and political issues, from China's crackdown in Hong Kong to the U.S. indictment of an executive at Chinese national tech champion Huawei Technologies. The executive was released last September. In 2016, the bank decided to keep its headquarters in London, rejecting the option of shifting its centre of gravity back to the main profit-generating hub of Hong Kong after a 10-month review. HSBC earned 52% of last year's total revenue of $49.6 billion from Asia, and 65% of its reported profit before tax from the region, with Hong Kong making up its biggest market.The bank is listed in both London and Hong Kong. Ping An owned 8.23% stake in the banking giant as of Feb. 11, according to Refinitiv data. British media reports first described the plan last week, without identifying the shareholder.

(Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London, Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Louise Heavens and William Mallard)

By Lawrence White and Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2022
All news about HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
04/29HSBC : Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares
PU
04/29HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
RE
04/29HSBC : Poll results of 2022 Annual General Meeting and Changes to Board and Committee Comp..
PU
04/29HSBC Major Shareholder Ping an Calls for Company Break-Up, FT Reports
DJ
04/29HSBC : Memorandum and Articles of Association - English (with effect from 29 April 2022) (..
PU
04/29Shareholder Ping An Approaches HSBC for Asian Operations Spinoff, Listing
MT
04/29Odds shift for global banks' Asia wealth bets in China's slower-growth reality
RE
04/29HSBC : 2022 AGM statements - English (PDF 163KB)
PU
04/29NatWest profit jumps as cost-of-living crisis looms
RE
04/28Singapore banks top estimates but flag caution in weak markets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 881 M - -
Net income 2022 9 901 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 219 763
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 6,29 $
Average target price 7,78 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC11.74%125 496
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.11%362 262
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.80%296 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%246 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%180 352
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.07%171 190