  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  HSBC Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit, announces $2 billion buyback

10/25/2021 | 12:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC Holdings reported a 74% rise in third quarter profit, beating market expectations, as the Asia-focussed bank released cash set aside for expected bad loans that have not materialised.

It also announced a share buyback of up to $2 billion, as it continues to return excess capital to shareholders in place of investing the cash in its businesses.

"While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Chief Executive Neil Quinn said in the results statement on Monday.

"This confidence, together with our strong capital position, enables us to announce a share buyback of up to $2bln, which we expect to commence shortly," he said.

Quinn, who was confirmed in the role in 2020 just as the pandemic-induced economic crisis began, is betting on Asia to drive growth, by moving global executives there and ploughing billions into the lucrative wealth business.

The bank posted pretax profit of $5.4 billion for the quarter to September, versus $3.1 billion a year earlier and the $3.78 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.

HSBC released $700 million in cash it had put aside in case pandemic-related bad loans spiked, as opposed to the same time a year ago when it took an $800 million charge in expectation of such soured debts.

In reality economic conditions have improved while loans have performed better than expected, the bank said.

The results from the London-headquartered bank come as rivals such as Citigroup are riding a M&A boom https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-banks-beat-profit-estimates-economic-rebound-red-hot-markets-2021-10-14, while fending off weakness in the lending business.

HSBC's investment banking business however saw income fall compared to the same period a year ago as its global debt business in particular softened.

HSBC said its cost projections for 2022 had increased from $31 billion to $32 billion, due to the pressures of inflation and the timing of various acquisitions and disposals.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 158 M - -
Net income 2021 10 880 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 222 550
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC14.77%121 152
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484