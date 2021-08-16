Log in
    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

(HSBA)
  Report
08/13 11:35:22 am
411.5 GBX   +0.38%
HSBC : to acquire Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million

08/16/2021 | 01:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - HSBC said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Axa's insurance assets in Singapore for $575 million as it scales up its insurance and wealth business.

"This is an important acquisition that demonstrates our ambition to grow our wealth business across Asia. Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return opportunities, and plays to our strengths as an Asia-centred bank with global reach," Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive of HSBC Holdings, said in a statement.

Axa Singapore had net assets of $474 million, annualized new premiums of $85 million and gross written premiums of $739 million.

HSBC said the combined business would be the seventh-largest life insurer and the fourth-largest retail health insurer, with over 600,000 policies in-force covering life, health and property and casualty insurance.

The sale is part of Axa's moves to streamline its business in a restructuring launched by Chief Executive Thomas Buberl, a process that includes selling assets in some countries and markets to boost returns.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 0.74% 24.445 Real-time Quote.25.28%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.38% 411.5 Delayed Quote.8.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 136 M - -
Net income 2021 10 792 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 117 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 222 550
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 5,70 $
Average target price 6,66 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Noel Paul Quinn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ewen James Stevenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Steven C. van Wyk Chief Information Officer
John M. Hinshaw Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC8.62%116 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.90%478 045
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.35%350 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%240 621
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.90%206 840
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.45%201 606